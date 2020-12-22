Calgary judge makes short work of bid for injunction to block COVID-19 restrictions

A Calgary superior court judge yesterday made short work of the bid by the so-called Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to get an emergency injunction blocking public health restrictions on activities likely to exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.
In a hearing that could be watched online, Madam Justice Anne Kirker of the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench said lawyers for the JCCF and a Calgary law firm had failed to establish grounds for an injunction to immediately lift the restrictions ordered by Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw last week.
Northside Baptist Church in Calgary, Heights Baptist Church in Medicine Hat, and three individuals represented by the JCCF and the Rath & Company law firm had argued that their constitutionally protected religious and associational rights were infringed by emergency public health restrictions on crowded activities like religious services with the potential to turn into COVID-19 super-spreader events.
In a rather overwrought news release announcing the effort to seek the injunction, the legal advocacy organization associated with social conservative causes accused Dr. Hinshaw of “attempting to cancel Christmas and outlaw all forms of peaceful protest.”
Unsurprisingly, the JCCF says it will persist with its application to seek a ruling that Dr. Hinshaw’s measures violate constitutional rights without being justified in a free and democratic society as permitted by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Calgary-based JCCF is probably best known for its 2018 effort to overturn the NDP government’s legislation protecting students who joined school gay-straight alliances, which had been allowed to exist by an earlier law introduced and passed by the previous Progressive Conservative government.
While that action was not successful either, it certainly helped the United Conservative Party led by Premier Jason Kenney mobilize its social conservative base and win the election in April 2019.
Once in office, the UCP moved swiftly to roll back the NDP’s supports for LGBTQ students and gay-straight alliances, so while the JCCF did not succeed in court, it has to be counted as a political victory for the group and the religious right.
In 2017, speaking at a JCCF event in a pitch for donations to the group, Mr. Kenney lauded his long-time friend and political ally, JCCF founder and president John Carpay, comparing his work to the struggle of American civil rights icon Rosa Parks. This prompted embarrassed eye rolls across Alberta’s political spectrum.
In addition to their past support for pro-life groups opposed to women’s reproductive rights, both men are also former employees of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Mr. Carpay ran unsuccessfully for both the federal Reform Party and the Wildrose Party before joining the UCP.
When Mr. Carpay controversially compared the rainbow Pride flag to the swastika flag of Nazi Germany, there were calls for the JCCF leader to be expelled from the UCP.
As far as anyone knows, however, Mr. Carpay remains a UCP member, although now that the JCCF is defending protesters at anti-mask rallies potentially embarrassing to Mr. Kenney’s government and divisive within his caucus, it’s possible they aren’t as close as they once were.
It can be inferred from the limited information available to the public that a significant portion of the JCCF’s funding comes from donors associated with the right-wing funding network.
As reported here in 2018, the JCCF’s 2016 annual report published on the group’s website states that the organization is supported by 2,500 donors. A button now on the website promises a link to the group’s 2018 annual report, but did not function last night.
In a website page entitled “Donor Recognition,” the JCCF continues to say it has received “generous support” from the Aurea Foundation, the Lotte & John Hecht Memorial Foundation, and the Donner Canadian Foundation, all groups associated with providing funds to various right-wing causes.
The JCCF has been granted charitable status by the Canadian Revenue Agency, and according to its most recent report to the CRA it had total revenue of $2 million in 2018, including $1.6 million in receipted donations. It reported spending just under $365,000 on fund-raising activities in the reporting period.
Meanwhile, scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police at a rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Calgary on Saturday. A police officer was struck with a hockey stick, and two people were charged.
There were 1,240 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta yesterday, and nine additional deaths from the disease. There are 795 people in hospital with the disease, 151 in intensive care, putting the health system under considerable strain. Dr. Hinshaw said the restrictions are slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but that the situation remains perilous in the province.
jerrymacgp
Someone, I don’t recall who, said earlier this year that “the Charter of Rights is not a suicide pact”: saving lives in a global pandemic would certainly be grounds for reasonably limiting freedoms and are “demonstrably justified in a free & democratic society”. I’m glad the judge saw this. The JCCF can go pound sand.
Political Ranger
Damn these people to hell!
We have such a level of real world problems and this nutjobbery does nothing to help. What is wrong with these people? How can any sane person in the 21rst Century maintain this foolish nonsense?
Neil Lore
The problem is that they ARE sane, and they ARE educated, specifically, in rhetoric. Rhetorical training is withheld from Canadians unless they go to university for political science, law, philosophy, or business. Lawyers can be reasonably expected to know when they are making spurious, fallacious arguments, in much the same way that plumbers can be reasonably expected to know when they are fixing a toilet. Most high school graduates don’t know what words like “fallacy” or “rhetoric” mean, not because they are stupid, but because that knowledge has been withheld from them. Many anti-maskers are victims of epistemic injustice – important, relevant information has been deliberately withheld from them, and it is limiting their ability to accurately perceive reality and make wise choices.
If we included rhetoric in our high school curriculums, it would be much more difficult for politicians to lead us around by the nose. In my opinion, this is why it is withheld from us.
At any rate, if the Kenneys and Carpays of the world were crazy it would have been exposed by this point in their lives. They are clearly not stupid, else they wouldn’t have been able to succeed as lawyers and politicians. So if they aren’t crazy and they aren’t stupid, then they understand what they are doing, and they understand what the consequences will be.
Funny. If John Carpay punched someone, he could, in theory, be incarcerated. He is causing far more harm to far more people, yet the law cannot touch him.
Maybe the people who are in charge of society…. shouldn’t be?
Janna
I suspect Carpay and Kenney are as close as ever. Carpay is doing what Kenney can’t as premier.
Neil Lore
Wish I could say I was surprised to hear that Kenney and Carpay are buds. The more I learn about Carpay, the less I like him. The frustrating thing about this is that the court can dismiss his case, but the headlines he has gathered will play into the narrative that anti-maskers have established. Frustrating that wealthy, privileged people get to inflict harm without repercussion.
I know it’s unwise to attribute to malice what can be attributed to stupidity, but I honestly don’t think Kenney is stupid. It seems very implausible that he genuinely thought his actions to this point would have been effective in addressing COVID. I haven’t seen any evidence that Kenney is stupid, but I have seen considerable evidence that he lacks empathy and is ideologically opposed to the idea of public health care. It’s easier to believe that he is hoping to sabotage the health care system and kill of a bunch of poor people than to believe that he genuinely thought his actions were going to create the best results for the greatest amount of people.
Remember what happened when Trump got COVID? He got a taxpayer-funded helicopter ride to the some of the best healthcare on the planet and he didn’t pay a dime for it. Perhaps Kenney knows that if he, or someone he loves, gets COVID, they will get similar treatment. It is only the poor who will suffer and die, and that’s what poor people are there for, right?
Dave
If this were Stampede Wrestling, perhaps the billing could be Rosa Parks Carpay vs. Margaret Thatcher Kenney. Although, it might not be much of a battle as I expect if Kenney were not leading the government, he probably would be supporting or joining in Carpay’s challenge. The reason Carpay probably remains in the UCP, although I agree things might be at least a bit strained right now, is that he and Kenney have been and likely are generally on the same wavelength.
I think the most ironic thing about all this is the delay in Kenney acting in October or November is probably one thing that led to the need for more stringent measures around Christmas time. I doubt Kenney intended it play out this way, but his earlier actions in part have led to “cancelling” Christmas.
Of course Christmas is not really cancelled, that is a bit overwrought, but we will all have to find different ways to celebrate and enjoy it this year while the Grinch of COVID remains within our midst.
Abs
Carpay and Kenney are two heads of the same beast. They are signalling what’s coming next.
And in case anyone missed it, after weeks of tut-tutting about anti-mask protests in downtown Calgary, the city police finally appeared to do something about it. They seemed reluctant to do more than issue a few fines previously.
They took out a Taser at an outdoor community skating rink, too, but there were no reports of Tasers being drawn downtown on the crowd of anti-everything protestors. (What, those mall protestors were carrying hockey sticks, and zero weapons were drawn?) In so doing, they made a martyr of sorts. The next day, a large crowd of young children and teens had assembled to skate and play shinny at another community rink, this time with a crowd of parents standing watch: no masks anywhere, no physical distancing by anyone. This rink was busy well after sunset. How many more took to the ice at other rinks?
I would like to be wrong, but all of these things seem to be guided by an invisible hand. Nothing is a coincidence.
There are so many mixed messages. Play hockey indoors if you’re a millionaire NHL player, or an elite international player, but don’t play shinny or skate outdoors at the community rinks if you’re a nobody. Then force an incident which emboldens others to protest against the heavy hand of the law by skating and playing shinny in large groups the next day. It feels like manipulation. Hockey isn’t the only game being played right now. Will the Alberta Provincial Police replace city police forces, too?
That Covid curve is not flattened. Things should be interesting with the flames of protest being used to cook the turkey over Christmas. The collapse of the province’s health system will play right into its demise, too.
Hana Razga
Jason Kenney will be crushed. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is part of his circle of friends, including John Carpay as David pointed out.
Jason Kenney might have hoped that it would be allowed. He flogged the constitutional rights, essentially dog whistling to his base, before he finally shut most of Alberta down. A month after so many doctors pleaded with him to do just that and after more than 300 people died in that time.