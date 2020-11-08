Alberta Politics
Alberta author Will Ferguson (Photo: Found on CalgaryGuardian.com, originator not identified).
Bestsellers

The Finder, by Alberta author Will Ferguson, tops independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Finder – Will Ferguson (Simon & Schuster) *
2. Vermin – Lori Hahnel (Enfield & Wizenty) *
3. Rough – Robin Van Eck (Stonehouse Publishing) * +
4. The Only Good Indians – Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)
5. All The Devils Are Here – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
6. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)
7. The Overstory – Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)
8. A Russian Sister – Caroline Adderson (Patrick Crean Editions) *
9. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)
10. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Company – Stephen Bown (Doubleday Canada) *
2. Because We Love, We Cry – Sheree Fitch (Nimbus Publishing)
3. If I Knew Then – Jann Arden (Random House Canada) *
4. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou (Random House)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)6. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)
7. War – Margaret MacMillan (Penguin Canada)
8. Perfect Nightmare – Karen Gosbee (Sutherland House) *
9. The Lost Spells – Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris (House of Anansi)
10. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

