How To Pronounce Knife, stories by Souvankham Thammavongsa, is indy bookshops’ Alberta fiction bestseller

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

2. Ridgerunner – Gil Adamson (House of Anansi)

3. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

4. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

5. All The Devils Are Here – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

6. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

7. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

8. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

9. The Historians – Cecilia Ekbäck (HarperCollins) *

10. The Overstory – Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Art of Making Memories – Meik Wiking (Penguin Canada)

2. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. Dearly – Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart)

5. Be Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

6. If I Knew Then – Jann Arden (Random House Canada) *

7. Abandoned Alberta – Joe Chowaniec (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing) *

8. The Company – Stephen Bown (Doubleday Canada) *

9. What Bears Teach Us – Sarah Elmeligi (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

10. Blue Sky Kingdom – Bruce Kirkby (Douglas & McIntyre)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills