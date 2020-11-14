Forever Terry, edited by Darrell Fox, tops independent booksellers’ non-fiction bestseller list for week ended Nov. 8

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. To Kill a Mockingbird – Harper Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

2. A Raisin in the Sun – Lorraine Hansberry (Vintage)

3. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

4. Rough – Robin Van Eck (Stonehouse Publishing) * +

5. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

6. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

7. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

8. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

9. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

10. Ridgerunner – Gil Adamson (House of Anansi)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Forever Terry – edited by Darrell Fox (Viking)

2. Abandoned Alberta – Joe Chowaniec (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing) *

3. The Company – Stephen Bown (Doubleday Canada) *

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. If I Knew Then – Jann Arden (Random House Canada) *

6. Blue Sky Kingdom – Bruce Kirkby (Douglas & McIntyre)

7. A Perfect Nightmare – Karen Gosbee (Sutherland House) *

8. Decolonizing Education – Marie Battiste (Purich Publishing)

9. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

10. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills