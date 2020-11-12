Evidence suggests U.S. conservatives have given up on democracy — can Canada’s Cons be far behind?

Yesterday was Martinstag in Germany.
I suppose if you think about it, it’s St. Martin’s Day here in Canada, too.
The occasion is said to be quite popular with children, with lots of colourful lanterns, costumes and sweets. Sort of like Halloween, only with more conventionally religious overtones.
It turns out the Germans don’t celebrate Remembrance Day! Who knew?
Maybe the fact that Remembrance Day, previously known as Armistice Day, takes its date from the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, has something to do with this.
After all, while formally an armistice, and therefore not quite officially a surrender, 11-11-18 certainly marked a victory for the Allies and a defeat for Germany.
I was thinking about this last night, not just for the obvious reason, but because of the way Donald Trump’s presidency continues to wind down like a slow-motion train wreck — tiresome and extremely distressing at the same time, with potentially ugly long-term consequences for everyone involved.
It occurred to me that, as is often the case with wars, elections normally end with someone winning. And this, almost inevitably, means that someone also lost.
In the case of Armistice Day 1918, Germany was the loser, so I suppose you can forgive the Germans for not making a big whoop-de-do out of the occasion.
In the case of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, the loser was Mr. Trump – and this will be so even in the unlikely event he and his supporters manage to pull off the soft judicial coup they seem to have in mind and the leaders of the U.S. military wash their hands of their oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
Probably won’t happen. Democrat Joe Biden’s lead — both in the popular vote and the Electoral College — is now just too big, and seems to be growing a little with every recount, as in fact tends to happen with legitimate recounts everywhere.
Still, the apparent unwillingness of the entire Congressional wing of the Republican Party to recognize this is troubling.
You’ll remember how David Frum, the Canadian-born speechwriter for President George W. Bush and author of Trumpocalypse, observed in 2018 that “if conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”
If the contretemps south of the 49th Parallel indicates anything, it’s that we’re there already, not that we might be at some indeterminate point in the future.
Mr. Trump couldn’t win democratically on Nov. 3. Now his Republicans seem to be renouncing democracy, democratic rhetoric notwithstanding.
This should concern Canadians because the Conservative Party of Canada and the Republican Party in the United States are nowadays joined at the hip and the head.
In the United States, thanks to the patchwork U.S. federal voting system, Republican state legislatures have been cheating their way to easy victories so long by suppressing votes, gerrymandering electoral districts and intimidating voters that when it doesn’t work it actually may seem to many Americans that the other guy was cheating!
This is a little harder to do in Canada, but as we saw when Stephen Harper was prime minister, not to mention during Jason Kenney’s successful effort to capture the leadership of Alberta’s conservative movement, the same kind of thinking is not exactly a foreign concept to Canadian Conservatives.
So if American conservatives have already given up on democracy – as the evidence from the presidential election strongly suggests they have – it won’t be long before their Canadian counterparts reach the same conclusion. Assuming, of course, that they haven’t already.
As President Trump observed, not all that unreasonably, about mail-in ballots and other democratic reforms to make it easier for Americans to vote: “If you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
The same would likely be true for Canada’s Conservatives if we were to adopt democratic reforms compatible with our Parliamentary system like those in New Zealand.
Assuming Mr. Trump fails in his effort to get someone else to take the risk of ginning up a coup to keep him in power, perhaps he’ll try for a rematch in in 2024.
One can only pray the consequences of that will be less catastrophic than the rematch Germany sought two decades after the events of 1918.
Committing to democracy and doing something nice for the kiddies every St. Martin’s Day would be a much better plan for North America’s conservatives.
Anonymous
I think you have touched up on some very deep and troubling issues here with how things are playing out in the United States, as well as in Canada. It is very clear that Donald Trump certainly does not want to give up his position of power very easily. He refuses to give up his grasp of power. In Canada, particularly in Alberta, democracy doesn’t seem to exist anymore. For the longest period of time, there has been only one party in power. First, it was the Social Credit Party. Second, it was the Alberta PCs. Both were in power for decades. The UCP are a party that is mired in controversies. Why and how was Brian Jean sideswiped from being the leader of the UCP? How did the UCP really come to power? Why have UCP party members been handed down harsh fines for election based shenanigans? Alberta’s premier also fires the provincial Elections Commissioner, who was investigating his leadership race, when he’s south of the border, in America. This reeks of something rotten, and it should be raising eyebrows, but there are people who are unfazed with all this. No doubt, Preston Manning was behind the merger of the Alberta PCs, and the Wildrose, to create the UCP. Furthermore, the media, specifically, Postmedia, had a role in the 2019 provincial election in Alberta. They were clearly backing the UCP, and they somehow knew that the UCP would be Alberta’s next government. Even employees of the Rebel, were also saying that the UCP would be Alberta’s next government, way before the provincial election in Alberta transpired. They somehow knew who would be in power in Alberta next. How did they know this? It’s not surprising to see the premier of Alberta disregard democracy. In his former political abode, the CPC, the robocalls mess was something he was responsible for. Also, the UCP doesn’t consult with affected groups, and does things in an undemocratic manner. Recipients receiving A.I.S.H had their payment dates changed from 4 business days before the end of the month, to the first day of every month, without any warning, notice, and with no consultation. Teachers had their pensions taken over by the UCP, without asking for their consent on the matter. Teacher’s pensions ended up in AIMco, a very bad pension fund, with proven losses, such as $4 billion in pension money disappearing, and close to $2 billion of the Heritage Savings Trust Fund vanishing. There are even more examples than these. I feel the UCP is going to try a move from the Alberta PCs, and try to remain in power for as long as they can, and by any means possible. The media, specifically Postmedia will be right on board with this. This is scary, given the fact that November 11 was Remembrance Day, and our soldiers fought for our freedom.
Dave
Oh, Canadian Conservatives may be about 3 or 4 years behind, although with some caveats.
First, it remains to be seen if Trump’s coup will be successful. I think and hope it will not. If so, Conservatives elsewhere will probably be less likely to try follow his example.
Second, Canada is not the US. We are multi party and not as polarized. Also, one big impediment for the US Republicans is they have become too old, rural and too non welcoming to minorities. On all these counts demographics is against them. Growth is in urban, young and more diverse populations. Now some Republican’s get this, just as Conservatives like Kenney here target ethnic communities. If those Republicans can get past Trump, who doesn’t get thid, they have a fighting chance in the future.
Canadian Conservatives have not yet fallen into a xenophobic, racist trap, like US Republicans have. It is quite possible if Federal Conservatives here put forth a moderate sounding leader and wait for the Liberals to mess up more, they could just win.
So, things are not as desperate yet for Canadian Conservatives as US Republicans, who have over relied for years on gerrymandered districts, a Senate and Electoral College that give a big handicap to them even when they don’t get the most votes, because they really don’t want to try broaden their base.
Of course here in Alberta, Kenney and his leadership scandals reek of Nixon. Also, he is not inclined to moderation and seems to firmly hold to social conservative ideas increasingly out of step with mainstream Alberta. If it is any comfort, I think the risk of Federal Conservatives turning into dictators is probably not that high. However, unfortunately the risk of local Conservatives in Alberta turning into dictators is higher.
ronmac
Team Trump sore losers? Hillary was a pretty sore loser in 2016, pushing a bogus conspiracy theory that the Russians were responsible for her loss. Didn’t this undermine confidence in democracy?
Something else to consider. The last four years the combined forces of the media, judiciary and the political establishment threw everything but the kitchen sink at Trump trying to bring him down. Despite this 10 million more voted for him in 2020 than in 2016.
Albertan
It seems that support by some/or many, of the masses for authoritarian leaders such as Trump can be explained by exploring the psychology of “understanding the minds of staunch supporters.” The following article could well explain why with 14 characteristics:
“A Complete Psychological Analysis of Trump’s Support”
http://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/blog/mind-in-the-machine/201812/complete-psychological-analysis-trumps-support
Two characteristics include: “Trump’s conspiracy theories target the mentally vulnerable, and, Racism and Bigotry.”
….more than disturbing considering that Trump, still, got as many votes as he did. And, what is more disturbing for me, is the parallel ro be drawn with the Kenney UCP, not fiscal conservatism, but populist authoritarianism, with huge problems with transparency and consulting the citizenry on issues such as the sale of our parks.
karl roth
siGh, most definitely the harperite cons take their cues from the republicans and looks like they have thereby ruinated Canadian conservative party until the harperites are purged from the party.
and please, do bring in some sort of Proportional Representation.
Don’t let the politicians make the decisions as to its form but rather give it to to our professional and independent Elections Canada to decide what’s best for Canada
an effectively more democratic democracy can’t be a bad idea can it ?
just don’t ask a harperite conservative
Political Ranger
Conservatism and conservatives are an anachronism today and have been out of touch with reality for a couple generations now. There is very little either have to offer in the way of solutions to our modern world, except perhaps, as always, more profits for a favored few corporations and shareholders.
That is not to say they are irrelevant.
These people, while never really comfortable with intelligence and rational thought, are very quick to feel slights and disrespect and are very conversant in the language of grievance. They seem to take great pride in how quickly they rise to anger and once there, spend inordinate time and energy extolling the righteousness of their position.
Again, no solution, just personal grievance.
Nothing good can come from giving this ideology and these people a forum. They, and it belong in the dustbins of history.
Sam Gunsch
‘GOP leaders’ embrace of Trump’s refusal to concede fits pattern of rising authoritarianism, data shows
Research by a team of international scholars shows the Republican Party’s shift away from democratic norms predates Donald Trump but has accelerated…’
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/11/12/republican-party-trump-authoritarian-data/
Climenhaga’s post quite in sync with this data on Republicans’ increasing authoritarianism vs declining concern for democracy in Washington Post story (published same day! ha!):
Sam Gunsch
FairVote.ca has some relevant content (below) regarding possible concerns about potentially stronger RW domination than AB already has, via RW fringe parties being enabled by under proportional representation, e.g. New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional…
Research does *not* support that fear of RW fringe parties cementing more RW political domination.
https://www.fairvote.ca/factcheckextremists/
EXCERPT: People are NOT more likely to vote for far-right parties if they live a country with a proportional system. PR doesn’t make those parties more popular.
Here is what the research shows:
A study looking at 33 right wing extremist parties over 23 years found: “While proportional electoral systems do undeniably make it easier for extremist parties to gain legislative representation, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that they promote extremism. Instead, the share of the vote going to extremist parties appears unrelated to the type of electoral system employed.” (Carter, 2002)
A study looking at 13 anti-immigrant parties over 10 years found “the effect of proportional representation turns out to be not significant” (Van Der Brugh, 2005)
A study looking at Austria, France, Belgium, Norway, Germany, Italy and Denmark found: “We can see that the coefficient for the disproportionality of the electoral system is in fact positive, rather than negative as was anticipated. That is, the odds of voting for the extreme right actually increase as the disproportionality of the electoral system increases.” (Carter and Arzheimer, 2006).
Do small far-right parties in Europe win more seats on average with proportional systems than with “winner-take-all” systems?
Yes.
In general, it easier for voters of smaller parties of any kind (left, right, centre) to gain some representation with proportional representation.
But it very much depends on the type of proportional system.’
https://www.fairvote.ca/factcheckextremists/