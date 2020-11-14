COVID-19 is out of control and Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government looks like a deer in the headlights

Faced with a real crisis — a deadly pandemic that won’t quit when you yell at it to knock it off — Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government apparently has no idea what to do.

COVID-19 is out of control. Alberta hospitals and care facilities are in near chaos.

And the UCP Government is paralyzed, afraid to speak the word “lockdown” out loud, let alone impose one.

Half hearted, voluntary measures are all the UCP dares to take.

A couple of weeks ago UCP MLAs were mocking Ottawa’s COVID Alert app as the “Trudeau tracing app.” Last week they were telling Albertans they were going to have to do their own contract tracing. This week they just look like a deer in the headlights.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, the Restoration Conservative who was supposed to make Alberta Great Again, is in COVID Isolation Again. All you get is a confident sounding but factually impaired voice, disembodied by a telephone line.

Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!

Mr. Kenney was terrific at dealing with fake emergencies like that conspiracy by the Rockefellers to ruin the Athabasca Oilsands.

It worked superbly.

In 2019 it overcame the desperate final dash by former NDP Premier Rachel Notley, who now bravely soldiers on as the leader of the Opposition.

But a real crisis? Mr. Kenney turns out to be no good at all dealing with the real thing.

He ticked all the boxes for a lot of voters. He said all the right things. But he had only one plan, and it’s basically irrelevant to the COVID crisis.

The man’s simply not up to the task. He’s even making Ontario Premier Doug Ford look good! And there’s no one in his caucus able, capable or brave enough to take over until the crisis passes.

How’s that contract tracing piece working out?

As of yesterday, we don’t have a clue about the source of 65 per cent of the cases in Alberta!

Meanwhile, Mr. Laser-Focused-on-the-Economy — who hasn’t performed too well on that file either, come to think of it — can’t seem to get his mind off the problem he’s interested in to focus on the one that’s killed almost 400 Albertans and sickened nearly 40,000.

Metaphors like “fiddling while Rome burns” and “shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic” were made for this guy.

How bad is it?

The UCP kept on stirring up the staffing crisis in Alberta hospitals while the pandemic grew worse. It’s now so bad Alberta Health is giving up the single-site order for workers it implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among nursing homes.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees got its hands on an Alberta Health document that shows nine continuing care sites were given exemptions in a single week to the rule that requires health care employees to work at a single location to prevent transmission of the coronavirus to vulnerable residents at other sites.

“Continuing-care operators are abandoning this rule because they cannot find enough workers to care for the residents,” said AUPE Vice-President Susan Slade. “Employers are begging our members to work at second sites to relieve the staffing crisis created by so many workers getting infected or having to isolate.

“They are being told they can move between sites with outbreaks and without outbreaks if they are not symptomatic, even though we know that the virus can be spread by people without symptoms,” she said.

How bad is that?

At least five COVID-19 outbreaks that have killed more than five people appear to be underway in Alberta right now: Revera’s Mount Royal Care Centre in Calgary (98 cases, six deaths), Covenant Health’s Edmonton General continuing care (131 cases, 18 deaths), Millwoods Shepherd’s Care in Edmonton (110 cases, 12 deaths), Extendicare in Mayerthorpe (45 cases, five deaths), and South Terrace Continuing Care in Edmonton (146 cases, 11 deaths).

Will we now have more?

Meanwhile, Alberta hospitals are reported to be at 130 per cent capacity and doctors are warning that every hospital in the province could be out of ICU space within two weeks.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw shortened the quarantine time for health care workers who test positive for the virus from 14 days to 10 — the reason, again, is obviously the need to alleviate staff shortages.

The premier — ever focussed on the need to keeps the bars open — assures Albertans there are plenty of beds in the system if we need them.

He must have forgotten that you need doctors, nurses and other health care workers to treat people in those beds.

And it doesn’t seem to have occurred to him that if we completely lose control of the virus, that bodes no good for the economy.

He was warned, many times, that voluntary measures wouldn’t work. He ignored that advice, which has now proved right. He continues to ignore it.

All the misleading tweets from all of the UCP issues managers in all of the world aren’t going to fix this mess.

Ms. Notley might have stood a chance, but she’s only the leader of the Opposition – a reassuring anachronism in an era when watches and politicians are usually disposed of as soon as they falter, but no position from which to pitch in and get things working again.

It sure looks as if it will take an intervention by the federal government to fix this.

Then we’ll have to listen to the UCP blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the mess Mr. Kenney has created.

But that’s still better than what we’ll have to deal with if Ottawa doesn’t step in!