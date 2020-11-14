COVID-19 is out of control and Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government looks like a deer in the headlights

Faced with a real crisis — a deadly pandemic that won’t quit when you yell at it to knock it off — Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government apparently has no idea what to do.
COVID-19 is out of control. Alberta hospitals and care facilities are in near chaos.
And the UCP Government is paralyzed, afraid to speak the word “lockdown” out loud, let alone impose one.
Half hearted, voluntary measures are all the UCP dares to take.
A couple of weeks ago UCP MLAs were mocking Ottawa’s COVID Alert app as the “Trudeau tracing app.” Last week they were telling Albertans they were going to have to do their own contract tracing. This week they just look like a deer in the headlights.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, the Restoration Conservative who was supposed to make Alberta Great Again, is in COVID Isolation Again. All you get is a confident sounding but factually impaired voice, disembodied by a telephone line.
Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!
Mr. Kenney was terrific at dealing with fake emergencies like that conspiracy by the Rockefellers to ruin the Athabasca Oilsands.
It worked superbly.
In 2019 it overcame the desperate final dash by former NDP Premier Rachel Notley, who now bravely soldiers on as the leader of the Opposition.
But a real crisis? Mr. Kenney turns out to be no good at all dealing with the real thing.
He ticked all the boxes for a lot of voters. He said all the right things. But he had only one plan, and it’s basically irrelevant to the COVID crisis.
The man’s simply not up to the task. He’s even making Ontario Premier Doug Ford look good! And there’s no one in his caucus able, capable or brave enough to take over until the crisis passes.
How’s that contract tracing piece working out?
As of yesterday, we don’t have a clue about the source of 65 per cent of the cases in Alberta!
Meanwhile, Mr. Laser-Focused-on-the-Economy — who hasn’t performed too well on that file either, come to think of it — can’t seem to get his mind off the problem he’s interested in to focus on the one that’s killed almost 400 Albertans and sickened nearly 40,000.
Metaphors like “fiddling while Rome burns” and “shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic” were made for this guy.
How bad is it?
The UCP kept on stirring up the staffing crisis in Alberta hospitals while the pandemic grew worse. It’s now so bad Alberta Health is giving up the single-site order for workers it implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among nursing homes.
The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees got its hands on an Alberta Health document that shows nine continuing care sites were given exemptions in a single week to the rule that requires health care employees to work at a single location to prevent transmission of the coronavirus to vulnerable residents at other sites.
“Continuing-care operators are abandoning this rule because they cannot find enough workers to care for the residents,” said AUPE Vice-President Susan Slade. “Employers are begging our members to work at second sites to relieve the staffing crisis created by so many workers getting infected or having to isolate.
“They are being told they can move between sites with outbreaks and without outbreaks if they are not symptomatic, even though we know that the virus can be spread by people without symptoms,” she said.
How bad is that?
At least five COVID-19 outbreaks that have killed more than five people appear to be underway in Alberta right now: Revera’s Mount Royal Care Centre in Calgary (98 cases, six deaths), Covenant Health’s Edmonton General continuing care (131 cases, 18 deaths), Millwoods Shepherd’s Care in Edmonton (110 cases, 12 deaths), Extendicare in Mayerthorpe (45 cases, five deaths), and South Terrace Continuing Care in Edmonton (146 cases, 11 deaths).
Will we now have more?
Meanwhile, Alberta hospitals are reported to be at 130 per cent capacity and doctors are warning that every hospital in the province could be out of ICU space within two weeks.
Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw shortened the quarantine time for health care workers who test positive for the virus from 14 days to 10 — the reason, again, is obviously the need to alleviate staff shortages.
The premier — ever focussed on the need to keeps the bars open — assures Albertans there are plenty of beds in the system if we need them.
He must have forgotten that you need doctors, nurses and other health care workers to treat people in those beds.
And it doesn’t seem to have occurred to him that if we completely lose control of the virus, that bodes no good for the economy.
He was warned, many times, that voluntary measures wouldn’t work. He ignored that advice, which has now proved right. He continues to ignore it.
All the misleading tweets from all of the UCP issues managers in all of the world aren’t going to fix this mess.
Ms. Notley might have stood a chance, but she’s only the leader of the Opposition – a reassuring anachronism in an era when watches and politicians are usually disposed of as soon as they falter, but no position from which to pitch in and get things working again.
It sure looks as if it will take an intervention by the federal government to fix this.
Then we’ll have to listen to the UCP blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the mess Mr. Kenney has created.
But that’s still better than what we’ll have to deal with if Ottawa doesn’t step in!
Anonymous
How does that old saying go again? Nero is fiddling while Rome is burning. This would describe the premier of Alberta, and the UCP perfectly. If anyone thinks things are going to get better with the UCP at the helm, they are very, very mistaken. The UCP sold Albertans a false sense of hope, and Albertans were gullible enough to buy it. Unfortunately, Albertans can’t get their money back on what they were sold by the UCP, because the UCP finished the job that that Alberta PCs started, since the mid 1980s, and left Alberta flat broke. Under the Covid-19 pandemic in Alberta, the UCP are compounding problems. Albertans better brace themselves. If they thought 2020 was bad, 2021 is going to be even worse. By the time the UCP are done in 2023, they will have done so much damage, that it will take a very long time to fix. The UCP and their loyal fan base will try to blame someone else, but it simply will not pan out.
John Clark
Bell Media and their 200 newspaper (post-media) moved them into winning positions. Scheer would make a nonsense question in the house and wouldn’t receive a reply. Then, the Globe would pick up the question and print it as fact, not allowing any comment. Next, we would see it as fact quoting the globe and mail on our 6 PM TV news. In the course of a day, BS was converted to fact. If you depend on the Globe for your financial well being you are being shorted.
Abs
We are in dire circumstances. If you’ve read Alberta’s emergency response plan, you already know that reefers are part of it. What happened in New York this spring will be happening here soon: reefers outside hospitals, filling up with the deceased. Hockey rinks will be storage spaces. But how to we prepare for the personal loss and devastation that so many of us will face this dark winter?
Doing next to nothing is a choice. Choices have consequences.
tom
Where’s a blue-ribbon panel chaired by Jack Mintz when you need it?
Bob Raynard
I think re-examining Jason Kenney’s approach to climate change is instructive for a better understanding of his approach to the Covid crisis.
Jason Kenney has spent most of his career successfully (in his mind) dealing with climate change by denying it is a problem, or distracting from the problem with economic concerns. From his mentor he also learned the effectiveness of muzzling scientists.
This is the training Kenney has fallen back on to deal with the Covid crisis. The same way he denied climate change, we have heard him refer to Covid as ‘flu-like’, and just recently he pointed out that Covid is only the 11th leading cause of death in Alberta. He has talked about his ‘twin goals*’ of protecting lives and livelihoods, then ignored the protection of lives and discussed protecting livelihoods. Finally, I would really love to know what recommendations Dr. Hinshaw has made to him that he has refused to implement.
*A Quebecois acquaintance of mine once told me a French saying that translates to ‘Chase two rabbits, catch none’.
David Bridger
How long will it take for Albertans to give up on Kenney?
After 60 or more years of good times under Conservative governments they may still believe oil will recover, but the chances of that are slim and getting slimmer. Alberta missed it’s chances by not diversifying more when there were good times in the past. They bet on big on oil and are losing big on it now.
Covid-19 is throwing it for future losses. And while the cons did not cause the pandemic they certainly don’t want to deal with it in an effective manner.
They can’t hate Trudeau and get out of it either. Trudeau ,though certainly ethetically challenged is at least trying to deal effectively with the pandemic.
I’m glad I live in Saskatchewan where Moe is listening to the health professionals, even if reluctantly.
We all would like to open the economy again but not at the risk of our lives.
Political Ranger
uh – yup!
Yer a brilliant and capable manager of provincial economies and politics when all you have to do is wipe the drool off yer chin and bend down to scoop up a pail of crude fer yer daily bread.
But when the free flow stops and real world problems abound, competence matters. And conservatives have none.
These mouthy, know-it-all goof-offs have nothing to offer; they’ll just make things worse.
Jim Clarke
We’re doing a bad job in Ontario, but yes, you’re doing worse. It’s sad and worrying.
(You have “contract” in two places, and both should be “contact”.)
Chris Grant
Thanks! A thought that might be worth discussing is how JK campaigned and promised “jobs, jobs, jobs” and then promptly set about a strategy of distraction with cuts, cuts, cuts.
I did a caricature of JK’s face on Kenny McCormick’s (South Park) body as JK keeps making decisions that kill his popularity. After reading up (notice how I avoided the word researched) on KM, I realised I was doing his character a disservice. I edited my Facebook post retracting….explaining my original comment.
Keep up the good work
tom in Ontario
War Room? War Room? Crisis calling. Are you there, War Room?
Hana Razga
HA, the war room was not meant to help with Covid19, though the money for it would be better used elsewhere….
Abs
The dumpster fire of history is where the UCP and its leader belong after all this, for all they have done and not done, in the face of this pandemic.
“What we were showing [to political leaders] was, ‘if you make these decisions, you’re going to find yourself in a third wave in December, and essentially, your career is going to be over,” Dr. Thompson said.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-how-an-australian-state-beat-its-second-wave-of-covid-19/
lungta
kenneys incompetence is second only to the inability of arranging a quick replacement for him in our antiquated political system.
only in “representative democracy” is a manager that is totally incompetent and at odds, time after time, with the welfare of the organization he represents tolerated.
but hey
i’m from shakey derrick alberta
where slandering the CBC, quoting trump and yelling *&#@ trudeau
is an intellectual conversation