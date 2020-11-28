A Promised Land, Barack Obama’s autobiography, tops independent bookshops’ non-fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

2. Shuggie Bain – Douglas Stuart (Grove Atlantic)

3. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

4. The Adventures of Isabel – Candas Jane Dorsey (ECW Press) *

5. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

6. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

7. All The Night Gone – Sabrina Uswak (Stonehouse Publishing) * +

8. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

9. Ridgerunner – Gil Adamson (House of Anansi)

10. Rhythm of War – Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Promised Land – Barack Obama (Crown)

2. Abandoned Alberta – Joe Chowaniec (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing) *

3. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

4. Extraordinary Canadians – Peter Mansbridge (Simon & Schuster)

5. The Company – Stephen Bown (Doubleday Canada) *

6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. If I Knew Then – Jann Arden (Random House Canada) *

8. War – Margaret MacMillan (Penguin Canada)

9. Poo With a View – Gavin T Boutet (self-published) *

10. The Lost Spells – Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris (House of Anansi)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills