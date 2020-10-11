Young Ben Harper gets a well-heeled start in politics, thanks to dear old dad’s former lieutenant

Give Ben Harper’s old man his due: he got his son a better first job in Alberta than the elder Mr. Harper’s pop got him.
Readers with functioning short-term memories will recall that not so long ago much was made of the fact Stephen Harper’s father got the former Conservative prime minister his first job in Alberta, working in the mailroom of Imperial Oil’s offices in Edmonton.
And it was in Edmonton, one of Mr. Harper’s unauthorized biographers asserted, that the future prime minister learned to be so angry, “having quickly grafted Alberta’s sense of grievance to his own restless search for identity.” That was Michael Harris in Party of One.
And, verily, a young man can learn a lot from a job in the mailroom. Presumably the elder Mr. Harper learned that he really didn’t like what many of us would call “real work.” At any rate, as far as anyone seems to have noted, he never really had a normal job after that.
Thereafter, Stephen Harper opted for the comfortable life of a career politician — even when he was out of politics, studying at ideologically compatible corners of academia like the University of Calgary’s political science department or working for well-funded right-wing political organizations like the secretive National Citizens Coalition.
Ben Harper, it seems, will be able to skip that unpleasant first step in the mailroom.
Word leaked out last week through obsequious media stories that Ben, the former Conservative prime minister’s 24-year-old son, had somehow landed a plum job as a “junior policy advisor” in the office of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for a cool $100,000 or so a year. His precise salary is unknown, conveniently hidden just below the threshold required to appear on the province’s Sunshine List.
But the younger Mr. Harper has been hanging around the Legislature in Edmonton since last June, it’s been noted, doing work of an advisory nature for the finance and economic development departments.
Ben Harper is now supposedly the junior of two policy advisors in the premier’s office, which only puts him a step away from the senior role, one supposes. That would assume, however, that the place runs on union seniority rules.
Predictably, there was some mockery about the new hire’s thin resume — seeing as Papa Harper appears to be the United Conservative Party’s eminence gris and present puppet master of his former lieutenant, Mr. Kenney — especially since Ben doesn’t actually seem to be in Edmonton right now.
But powerful men have always done favours for their friends’ offspring and always will. Like the poor, as Someone said, well-heeled juniors with influential daddies shall always be with us. Those of us who are not so well connected learn to live with it, and sometimes even come to like the recipients of such convenient largesse when we’re required to work with them.
Moreover, as with the Laytons and the Trudeaus, it is an indisputable fact political talent does sometimes run in families — a reality Alberta’s Conservative elite deeply resents only when the bloodline runs Laurentian red instead of Cordilleran blue.
What was more interesting last week was the sycophantic passion with which Mr. Kenney’s online screech machine defended the ex-prime-ministerial offspring’s qualifications in the face of a few jabs about the obvious nepotism.
Before you knew it, UCP supporters were acting like Sen. Lindsey Graham at a White House garden party, heaping praise on the new policy advisor and his sterling academic credentials, not to mention the wisdom of the boss for hiring him.
“Ben Harper has both a BA (Economics) & BComm from Queen’s, and is doing his Masters in Economics at Columbia University – one of the world’s top institutions of higher learning,” harrumphed the premier’s chief troll and issues manager, Matt Wolf, inadvertently highlighting the possibility Mr. Harper Jr. may be collecting his generous salary as he studies in the Big Apple. Nice work if you can get it, as they say.
Can you imagine what Mr. Wolf and his colleagues would have been saying if the Prime Minister’s Office had found a job for some scion of the fictional “Laurentian elite” while enrolled at a university in another country?
The old Progressive Conservatives, whose sense of entitlement seems positively quaint nowadays, always had the dignity to ignore such jibes from the hoi polloi. That, however, was mostly before social media was a thing that, as has been discovered, could be used to elect people with questionable qualifications like Donald Trump and Jason Kenney to high office.
Certainly, the younger Mr. Harper is already better qualified than his boss from an academic perspective, although he seems from his past commentary on social media to lack some of the social graces.
Well, perhaps his dad has sent him here to polish him up, to teach him a little faux bonhomie like that of Mr. Kenney — who may be no Ralph Klein in the charm department, but can at least fake a nice smile and crack a joke when he’s not putting on his Angry Albertan act for the cameras. But then, they say Stephen Harper can be charming too when he’s among his friends and not people inclined to talk back to him.
So maybe it’s just that Ben needed a little spending money while he’s at Columbia. New York can be expensive, after all, especially in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights.
And when term ends, he can come back to Alberta and learn some of the things he’ll need if he decides to take over the family business — which seems, to paraphrase his father, to be making sure you won’t recognize Canada when the Harpers are through with it.
There was no mention in this brouhaha of Stephen and Laureen Harper’s daughter, Ben’s 20-year-old sister, who is also a university student. She, presumably, will need a summer job soon as well.
Just Me
The name of Harpo’s kid is Ben Harper?
He better not have been named for this very talented Ben Harper … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Harper
If Ben Harper is working in the Office of the Angry Midget, I guess we can conclude that a career in the NHL is not waiting for him. So, the lad is going to Columbia U while earning a cool $100K as a “special policy adviser”. The titles that the Office of the Angry Midget awards those who do little if anything on the public dime are both confusing and hilarious. Of course, the Wolfman stepped in to defend hiring Harpo the Younger, which is what those “Issues Managers” are for. I guess when Wolfman isn’t trolling Twitter, Reddit, and a host of other social media sites for a whiff of dissent, he has to pop his head out of his foxhole and defend the defenceless, like the son of a former PM.
AISH recipients should be so lucky to have such a talented advocate in their corner.
Bret Larson
It just seems correct for progressives to resort to smears and names for Harper and Kenney. If it’s all you got it’s all you got.
Bill Malcolm
Well, this is a well-flowing diatribe and easy to read. You have outdone yourself in pointing out the unashamed nepotism the elder harper has displayed. I mean, in between singing off-key old Beatle tunes and avidly consuming hockey games on TV, stevie’s talents and internal need to change Canada have raged unabated. What I’ve never read about is just exactly what needed to be changed and the logical reasons why. The sheer unpleasantness of the man, his canning of the many small programs of people living in other provinces to extend cultural ties stands out, his appointment of political commissars to ride herd on federal scientists writings and utterances at conferences is all acknowledged as hated past deeds. But why did he feel the need to be such an arsehole? He never enunciated it clearly so far as I know – he just seems to hate people being happy and decided to give us all a nasty surprise when it was neither needed nor required. In other words, no logic, just mean-spiritedness.
Now Ben, named after the vacuous Mulroney II one presumes, has a gold-plated free lunch lined up for himself, in no way corresponding to his talent, merely connections. College on $100K a year? Not too shabby when considering the thousands of people kenney dumped into penury and UI. Soon we’ll be hearing the Con carney bark from him, devoid of any knowledge of personal hard times of course, so it’ll be some vapid nonsense with no basis in reality but hate-manufactured horse manure instilled by that senior intellectual father of his.
Basic economics has long argued for a 100% inheritance tax so as to avoid some clueless clod of an offspring inheriting wealth. Every person for themselves in the competition of life. This idea was first laid on me by a Texan studying for his PhD at the London Scool of Economics fifty years ago when I was there for a master’s in mechanical engineering. That young gentleman wasn’t exactly a socialist either. But the biggies of business and conservatism seem to think their offspring a chip off the block and worthy of a leg up, so despite the conservative purity of making everyone responsible for their own success in life based on their personal abilities, your real life Con gives their greed and game away by dismissing such pure economic theory – gotta have Genius Mark Two start out in abject luxury as and when possible.
Welcome to the skewed and gilded life of the offspring of a snarling big time Con meanie with autocratic leanings aspiring to the North Korean view, young Ben. No doubt you’ll soon regard yourself as superior to the common drudge, if you don’t already through family osmosis. The rest of us can only thank our lucky stars that jason the kenney has been a lifelong “it”.
tom
Jason Kenney’s UCP government is becoming quite the patronage machine in its two first years.
Robert Bott
Most points well taken, but it should be noted that Columbia University offers a variety of online master’s programs: https://online.columbia.edu/online-programs/
Ben would not need to be in New York to be pursuing a degree there.
David Climenhaga
According to Ben, he moved to New York City last year. https://twitter.com/Ben_S_Harper/status/1163254737841639425 According to Matt Wolf, he is still enrolled in the program. https://twitter.com/MattWolfAB/status/1314337408524201986 While we don’t know the details, a certain amount of supposition is reasonable. DJC
Abs
Soon the whole Harper clan could be running the Kenney Big House in absentia, but which one is Ben? I like the sound of Jared. Ben and Jared. But at least Jared doesn’t live in another country while collecting his pay. Who knew that it was just that easy to graduate from university without the burden of a student loan? Just get a part-time job, kids! Even better if you can do it remotely.
Maybe that’s what good old dad’s very public handshake on Ben’s first day of school in Ottawa was about. The deal was sealed.
ronmac
Looks like a “boy in short pants” has made his way to Albertaland.
Alert readers will recall the days when his pappy staffed his inner circle with youngsters during his tenure as PM while long time advisors and close friends were left out in the cold. They were dubbed the “boys in short pants” and there was resentment from long time MPs being told how to do politics from people 20 years their junior who have never accomplished much in life.
Hana Razga
Not another Harper, please! One Harper was enough…..
Jim
So Harper doesn’t trust Kenney as much as previously thought and put his son close to him to keep an eye on things? Very interesting, perhaps a warning to Kenney to hurry things up and let him know he can be replaced. Makes you wonder what surprises Harper has planned if even a loyal soldier like Kenney needs to be watched closely. I could be wrong and it is just a payoff to Harper to take off some of the stress of paying Ivy League tuition. Guess we will have to watch for a tone change coming from the premiers office or perhaps an omnibus bill with some goodies in it for Harper’s funders.
Comment
Nepotism is as old as time. But this one is really, really, really hard to take. Really.