We have met the enemy and he is us — Alberta in the midst of a climate damn emergency

VICTORIA — The world is waking up to the fact the climate emergency is, well, an emergency.
This certainly isn’t good news for Alberta, although, perversely, it may be good news in the short term of the United Conservative Party of Premier Jason Kenney and governments like his in other petroleum dependent jurisdictions.
As climate change makes things worse for millions, governments in heavily impacted places will become more aggressive with jurisdictions and businesses they view as contributing to the problem.
“This is a climate damn emergency,” an exasperated California Governor Gavin Newsom said the other day as he promised to fast-track the state’s planned transition to 100-per-cent renewable energy. This does not bode well for Alberta’s oil, no matter how ethical we pretend it is.
And the climate damn emergency is hard to deny. The west coast of the United States is aflame. What may be the hottest ambient air temperature in human history, 54 and a half degrees Celsius, was recorded in Death Valley this summer. Serious people are suggesting it may not be long before millions of people in the United States face becoming climate refugees.
You don’t have to go to California to see that it’s real, either. You just have to sniff the air here in British Columbia’s capital these past few days.
It’s said here this will win help Joe Biden win the U.S. Presidential election in a few weeks — and it will mean Mr. Kenney’s $7.5-billion campaign to get Mr. Biden to change his mind about the Keystone XL Pipeline won’t gain much traction when the pragmatic Democratic Party candidate moves into the White House in January.
Never mind COVID-19, as bad as it may be. When America’s suburbs start to burn, baby, burn, America’s party of climate change denial will be done like dinner. After all, a police station in flames in Minneapolis doesn’t hold a candle, if you’ll pardon a combustion metaphor, to 60-foot walls of flame roaring across a state with a population of 40 million.
Still, deny it some will — especially in petroleum-dependent places like Alberta. Which is presumably what Mr. Kenney’s “anti-Alberta” inquiry commissioner Steve Allan is trying to figure out how to do without actually analyzing any facts, because the facts are certainly not co-operating with the Alberta government’s narrative these days.
As the hostility to places like Alberta inevitably grows as a result, it will be easier in the short term for a cynical politician like Mr. Kenney to persuade a lot of Albertans that we need to stick together because there’s a foreign and domestic conspiracy against us.
Indeed, with Rachel Notley’s NDP apparently breathing down his neck for the first time since the election of April 2019, this may turn out to be the premier’s ace in the hole.
And in a sense — if we Albertans keep doing what we’re doing now — this will be true. At least if you think pulling a fire alarm when you smell smoke is conspiratorial behaviour.
This will likely make it easier for Mr. Kenney to persuade a lot of our fellow Albertans that any opposition politician who recognizes the increasingly obvious facts — that the planet is going to look like Venus if we keep burning fossil fuels the way we do now — is playing footsie with the enemy.
The reality, of course, is that our refusal to face facts is absolutely the best recipe for the ruination of our economy. If you think things are bad now, just wait till climate change forces several million Americans to conclude they might have to pull up stakes and move to escape rising sea water, infernal heat, or rampaging wildfires.
And that is not some dystopian prediction. It’s happening right now.
I’d like to think we Albertans are smarter than that. Given what I’ve seen the past few years, I’m not optimistic.
As Pogo famously warned: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
Dave, The problem for Kenney is he’s been pursuing the policy you outline above all along–and his polls are still tanking. Are you suggesting he’ll double the war room budget to 60 mill?
Bob Raynard
Thanks for another great column, David.
The National Post section of the Edmonton Journal had an ironic juxtaposition on its first page a few days ago. In big bold letters, the headline, in response to Justin Trudeau’s plan to include environmental considerations in rebuilding the economy, screamed ‘The Liberals Secret New Carbon Tax’. Directly above that was a smaller headline encouraging readers to look inside the section for a story about ‘California Residents Fleeing Fires’.
You are correct,of course, in your suggestion that not all Albertans will be swayed by the new reality that is occurring in California, Siberia, Portugal and elsewhere. Brian Jean lost his house to climate change but still did not seem to change his tune, so people depending on the oil industry (a number this is getting smaller all the time) will likely continue to engage in some form of denial, such as blaming China, over population etc. That said, one by one, these catastrophic events have to be weakening people’s positions.
Abs
Remember when Albertans went out of their way to turn on all the lights on during Earth Hour? That may have seemed very clever then to those who did it, but how funny will it be when our migratory birds do not return in the spring? Scientists at New Mexico State University recently revealed mass songbird die-offs, likely due to toxic smoke from the wildfires along migration routes, and altered migration routes due to the fires. Altered weather due to climate change along those altered routes is a further hazard. The bird deaths could be in the millions before fall migration is over. Silent spring is coming. Oh, how clever it will be to turn on all the lights once again. Let’s show the world what we are: the smug, self-serving, self-righteous, selfish neighbors nobody wants.
Bret Larson
And yet Greta said it was ok for poor jurisdictions around the equator to implement coal fired electrical networks because they are poor.
Well, looking at our budget deficit, it looks like we are definitely getting there.
As to California burning. Likely they need a more aggressive forest management policy. And if they invest heavily in green energy, it can only be a good thing.
Once they close down their heavy bitumen oilfields around Bakersfield we will know how serious they are.
Dave
It took a while, but the smoke from the forest fires has now made its way to Edmonton also. I think it is a metaphor for the shift in attitudes about climate changes and perhaps about future political ones here . Alberta is not an island and as much as the initial reflex in the past here was to deny what was happening in the world and resist it, I think this will diminish in the future as it becomes clearer it is not just Ottawa or a few US politicians, but broader world opinion and reality that has shifted.
I am not at all surprised about Mr. Kenney’s recent disappointing poll results, I had been anticipating that would happen soon. If you know anything about Mr. Kenney’s character, he is a bit of an opportunist. He arrived in Alberta politics after a long career in Ottawa, at a time when the conservative movement here was at a bit of a low point, disorganized with no compelling leader. He arrived at the right time, however good opportunities are transitory. I am not sure if he is as keen a student of Alberta Politics as some of us who have lived here a long time. Alberta may appear to the outside to be this conservative monolith, but for instance, did he know that no Alberta Premier has been re-elected since 2001? – and those were better times than now!
I have long believed one of two things will happen to Mr. Kenney. First, he will take the escape hatch sometime before the next election – probably by going back into Federal politics. With Mr. O’Toole who Kenney supported as leader, that is more of a possibility than a if certain other candidate won. Second, he will go down fighting with the UCP ship. It is clear that the UCP is pretty much the Kenney party and I am not sure if anyone else there is capable of filling his shoes.
I don’t think the fires in the US hurt Mr. Trump much, after all he didn’t win any of those western US states before anyways. Fortunately for him Nevada or Arizona, where he has a better chance are less forested. Of course his clueless and vindictive statements about forest management don’t help, but then competence and pleasantness have never been his strengths. It does further add to the pile of problems Trump has failed to adequately address, but there are so many already.
A change in US government might cause Albertans to rally around our provincial government if we felt under siege, but I think that would only happen if people felt our provincial government had a competent response. Neither the war room or inquiry into environmental activities have really achieved anything so far.
In some recent polls, Kenney actually seems to be a bit ahead of the UCP in popularity, so perhaps his strategy of keeping people like Mr. Shandro around to attract political blame is working to some degree. However, I think that is a transitory thing also. At some point, the blame will start to shift from the bungling Shandro, to the boss who seems to do nothing about him. Perhaps it already is.
Sam Gunsch
Kenney was not supported by 45% of us Albertans, who got out to vote last year.
AB’s politics can change. A lot more progressive-green minded citizens in AB than Kenney-UCP want us to consider.
Too bad we’re stuck with FPTP of course. e.g. Greens would probably have had
AB seats for years now and would by now have pulled AB politics to significantly more progressive climate policies, as they did in Germany re solar for example, imho.
e.g. Green candidate won 25% of vote in the heart of Calgary in 2012
EXCERPT: ‘Conservative Joan Crockatt won the Calgary Centre byelection with 36.9 per cent of the vote.
She was followed by Liberal Harvey Locke with 32.7 per cent and the Green Party’s Chris Turner with 25.6 per cent.’
https://calgaryjournal.ca/news/1259-conservatives-hang-on-to-calgary-centre-after-byelection-win.html