Irish-Canadian author, playwright, screenwriter and literary historian Emma Donoghue (Photo: Una Roulston, EmmaDonoghue.com).
The Pull of the Stars, by Emma Donoghue, is back atop Alberta independent booksellers’ bestseller list

Posted on August 08, 2020, 2:32 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)
2. Recipe for a Perfect Wife – Karma Brown (Viking)
3. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)
4. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi)
5. Mexican Gothic – Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
6. Memoirs and Misinformation – Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon (Knopf)
7. The Subtweet – Vivek Shraya (ECW Press) *
8. Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng (Penguin Random House)
9. Season of Fury and Wonder – Sharon Butala (Freehand Books)
10. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Too Much and Never Enough – Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
2. The Boy Who Was Raised as a Dog – Bruce D. Perry and Maia Szalavitz (Basic Books)
3. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Viking)
4. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
6. Intimations – Zadie Smith (Penguin)
7. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
8. White Fragility – Robin Di Angelo (Beacon Press)
9. Limitless – Jim Kwik (Hay House)
10. Big Friendship – Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman (Simon & Schuster)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

