The Guest List by Lucy Foley is No. 1 on this week’s Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Guest List – Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

2. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

3. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

4. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

5. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

6. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

7. The Overstory – Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

8. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

9. Station Eleven – Emily St. John Mandel (Harper Perennial)

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Too Much and Never Enough – Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

2. Apocalypse Never – Michael Shellenberger (HarperCollins)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

5. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

6. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

7. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher, John Acorn and Gary Ross (Lone Pine Publishing) * +

8. Twilight of Democracy – Anne Applebaum (McClelland & Stewart)

9. So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo (Basic Books)

10. Caste – Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills