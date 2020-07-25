The Vanishing Half by American author Brit Bennett tops Alberta independent bookstores’ fiction bestsellers

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, July 19, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

2. Dark August – Katie Tallo (Harper Paperbacks)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

5. Molly of the Mall – Heidi L.M. Jacobs (NeWest Press) * +

6. Queenie – Candice Carty-Williams (Scout Press)

7. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

8. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

9. Conversations With Friends – Sally Rooney (Crown/Archetype)

10. Memoirs and Misinformation – Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon (Knopf)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. White Fragility – Robin Di Angelo (Beacon Press)

2. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. Me and White Supremacy – Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)

4. So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo (Basic Books)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

7. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

8. Too Much and Never Enough – Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

9. Citizen – Claudia Rankine (Graywolf Press)

10. Policing Black Lives – Robyn Maynard (Fernwood Publishing)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills