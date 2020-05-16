The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel returns to top of Alberta independent bookstores’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P Putnam’s Sons)

3. The Swan Suit – Katherine Fawcett (Douglas & McIntyre)

4. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

5. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

6. Eight Perfect Murders – Peter Swanson (HarperCollins)

7. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)

8. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi)

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

10. Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng (Penguin Random House)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

2. Life Stages and Native Women – Kim Anderson (University of Manitoba Press)

3. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

6. A House in the Mountains – Caroline Moorehead (Knopf)

7. The Spy and the Traitor – Ben Macintyre (McClelland & Stewart)

8. Bush Runner – Mark Bourrie (Biblioasis)

9. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher, John Acorn and Gary Ross (Lone Pine Publishing) * +

10. Embers – Richard Wagamese (Douglas & McIntyre)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills