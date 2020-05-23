The Girl With the Louding Voice by Abi Daré is Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Girl with the Louding Voice – Abi Daré (Dutton)

2. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

3. Redhead by the Side of the Road – Anne Tyler (Doubleday)

4. The Subtweet – Vivek Shraya (ECW Press) *

5. Watershed – Doreen Vanderstoop (Freehand Books) * +

6. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P Putnam’s Sons)

8. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

10. Station Eleven – Emily St. John Mandel (Harper Perennial)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

2. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Viking)

3. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

4. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

5. Successful Aging – Daniel Levitin (Penguin Canada)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher, John Acorn and Gary Ross (Lone Pine Publishing) * +

8. How to Talk to Your Kids About Climate Change – Harriet Shugarman (New Society Publishers)

9. Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl (Beacon Press)

10. Soap and Water & Common Sense – Dr. Bonnie Henry (House of Anansi)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills