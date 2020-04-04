The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel tops independent Alberta bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for third week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

Sorry about missing this list week last week. As readers will have noticed, there’s been quite a lot going on.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

2. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

4. Days by Moonlight – André Alexis (Coach House Books)

5. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

8. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

9. Trickster Drift – Eden Robinson (Knopf)

10. This is How You Lose the Time War – Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Gallery/Saga Press)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Disfigured – Amanda Leduc (Coach House Books)

2. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

5. My Art is Killing Me and Other Poems – Amber Dawn (Arsenal Pulp Press)

6. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Penguin)

7. Successful Aging – Daniel J. Levitin (Penguin)

8. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

9. The Body – Bill Bryson (Doubleday Canada)

10. Say Nothing – Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills