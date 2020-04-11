The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel tops Alberta independent bookstores’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

2. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

3. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

6. The Subtweet – Vivek Shraya (ECW Press) *

7. The Overstory – Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

8. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles (Penguin)

9. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Grove/Atlantic)

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLER

1. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

2. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

3. Instagram for Adoptable Dogs – Rachael Rodgers (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

4. Feeding My Mother – Jann Arden (Vintage Canada) *

5. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

6. Catch and Kill – Ronan Farrow (Little Brown & Company)

7. Sapiens – Yuval Noah Harari (McClelland & Stewart)

8. Say Nothing – Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

10. Born a Crime – Trevor Noah (Doubleday Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills