Ted Morton, worst premier Alberta never had, has had another big idea, this time about a sales tax

From time to time it’s worth reminding ourselves that Ted Morton is the worst premier Alberta never had.
That’s because now and then Dr. Morton, now 71, pops up like the proverbial bad penny with some scheme so ridiculous we need to give our heads a shake and recall this person was once minister of energy and later finance and could easily have become premier.
COVID-19 and the collapse of the oilpatch notwithstanding, this is apparently Season Two in Alberta of the Firewall Manifesto, the ridiculous independantiste screed to which Dr. Morton once affixed his signature, so it should come as no surprise the man who once described himself as “every liberal’s nightmare, a right-winger with a PhD” is back in the news.
There he was in black and white the day before yesterday in the virtual pages of the Calgary Herald outlining a risible scheme whereby Alberta could have a sales tax without having a sales tax — or, at least, without Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party being blamed for it.
Before we think about that, let’s review the once and future University of Calgary political economist’s credentials for being taken seriously by the second-best Postmedia website in Alberta.
Born Frederick Lee Morton in Los Angeles in 1949, Dr. Morton was raised in the Great State of Wyoming where his father was a prominent oilman, Republican Speaker of the state’s House of Representatives, and the party’s nominee for governor in 1982. I hesitate to mention this, for some bright spark o’ the right like Derek Fildebrandt, former UCP finance critic before being sent to Coventry by Premier Kenney for a multitude of political sins, is sure to accuse me of Alberta birtherism. In the name of public service, I’ll just have to take that chance.
The point is that this particular political acorn seems not to have fallen very far from the paternal oak tree, notwithstanding the significant change in jurisdiction.
Dr. Morton, who received his doctorate from the University of Toronto in 1981, ran successfully in Alberta’s meaningless and unconstitutional Senate-selection election in 1998, but was prudently never appointed to Parliament’s Upper Chamber by Prime Minister Jean Chrétien or any subsequent PM of either governing party.
He was elected to the Alberta Legislature in 2004 and ran in 2006 for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party, which had grown bored with Ralph Klein. He placed second on the first ballot, but, fortunately for Alberta, Ed Stelmach emerged from third place to win.
Despite turning out to be one of the better premiers in Alberta history, though, Mr. Stelmach was not immune from error, and one was to make Dr. Morton minister of finance.
Having played a significant role in persuading Mr. Stelmach being premier wasn’t worth the irritation that went with the job, Dr. Morton tried for the leadership again in 2011.
Our rescue that time came in the form of Alison Redford, who ran an excellent campaign for the PC leadership and went on to defeat Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith in the 2012 general election despite the fond hopes and best efforts of the Calgary media. Alas, Ms. Redford’s talents as a campaigner exceeded her abilities as a premier, and the next few years were not a success for the Progressive Conservatives.
By 2011, Dr. Morton’s star had already begun to fall a little, no doubt in part because of his advocacy of more privatized health care. Despite a strong opening, he was not really a contender in that leadership race. There were better candidates like frontrunner Gary Mar and Doug Horner, the best Opposition leader Alberta never had. They eclipsed him early on and, had either won, the PCs would now be approaching a half-century in power.
Moreover, if we dodged a bullet with Dr. Morton, we certainly caught one right in the middle of our collective forehead with Mr. Kenney!
Which brings us back to Dr. Morton’s present, hopefully brief, public reappearance away from his role as “Executive Fellow” at the U of C’s right-wing School of Public Policy.
His proposal? That Ottawa be persuaded to hand over collection of the Goods and Services Tax to a coalition of English-speaking provinces, which would gather the dough for Ottawa plus their own provincial sales taxes. This would be done with the exception of Alberta, which, having no sales tax of its own, would keep all the cash and give nothing to the federal government.
That way, the feds, or the provincial coalition, or something, could take the blame, while Edmonton got the money. (And Quebec didn’t, Dr. Morton made a point of noting.)
Because we’re special, I guess. Why any federal government would consider such folly for even a moment, let alone agree to it, is not explained. Firewall 2.0 maybe? Who knows?
Dr. Morton did get one thing right in his article. To wit, that if Alberta is to survive its current bust it’s going to require a sales tax.
So thank you for that, Dr. Morton. Now it’s time for you to go and enjoy your retirement!
How the the ever loving F%×! does Ted Morton think this will fly? I, mean, if Stephen Harper was hit on the head and thought letting some third party skim from the top of the GST collection was a good idea, he probably still wouldn’t do it. Besides, let’s play the reverse game. The federal government outsources GST operations to Quebec. Mr. Morton? Any reaction?
As for the we do have, Jason Kenny could use some of his newly borrowed $25 billion to put let’s say 10,000 out of work O&G workers to the task of finally dealing with abandoned wells and disused pipelines littering our landscape. But that would be beyond uncharacteristic. It would mean that _this_ time the ghosts of past, present and future managed to break through. Why start to listen to your better angels now?
“…each province would agree to add whatever the federal GST rate is in that province to their existing PST.”
This is the opposite of what BC did under the neo-feudal BC Liberals of Gordon Campbell where Gordo ‘harmonized’ the PST to the GST.
Can’t see any government – minority, or otherwise – giving national tax authority to the wandering random disparate interests of the provinces. Alberta is the messy teenager who won’t clean up their bedroom demanding to be given control of the family finances.
If we ever needed proof that Manning Manna and Kenney Kool-Aid rot the brain. We should ship the old Yank back and demand reparations for all the damage Ken has done. If he had an ounce of honour he would drink a pint of Hemlock. He has besmirched U of C for decades to come. He is a pain in the ass, a political case of shingles, a crazy American here to poison our wells so we will drift South. Can I say Fuck Off Morton? If not, edit it out.
Kang
An Alberta sales tax? One of the more tedious aspects of politics in Alberta is the adoption of the most regressive policies of the right by good hearted progressives and lefties. Insulated from cash flow problems and the other results of low, or no income, the left, apparently bereft of ideas or financial acumen, sooner or later buy into the nonsense of the Mortons of this world – the sales tax being a prime example, although Notley’s craven stand down on implementing the Stelmach royalty review would rank right up there. Think of this process as “crackpot realism of the liberal left” to borrow a phrase from one of Dr. Morton’s countrymen.
Corporations and the oligarchs who own them have all the money and always have. High corporate income taxes incentivize corporations to invest in plant, equipment and labour to avoid higher income taxes. High royalties on fossil companies incentivize them to clean up their filthy ways. If they don’t like it, they can be nationalized and their market can be served by compliant companies and they can have their privilege to do business in Alberta rescinded. Why we could even develop honestly run Crown Corporations to create wealth, although corporate culture in Alberta is so corrupt, a few prime examples would need to be punished to correct the pernicious values so carefully nurtured by Alberta’s pathetic political and business class.
John McManus
Why , Mr. Horton, don’t all Albertan’s just move to Quebec where they can get their share of all that free money,
Athabascan
Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Alberta has needed a sales tax for over a decade. Albertans and Kenney do not understand that whining about fictitious transfer payments, and the need for Ottawa to give them money, is a non-starter in the rest of Canada. The reason? We don’t have a sales tax like other provinces.
When Alberta whines about needing money, Canadian citizens in other provinces, rightfully point out, that if the province has a revenue problem, then they should raise a sales tax like everyone else. Otherwise, it would be the rest of Canada subsidizing Alberta, um, I mean the oil and gas industry.
So, bottom line: no provincial sales tax, then no bailout money from the rest of Canada. Got it?
Murphy
The Kalgary Skool Klowns are an endless source of amusement, even into their golden years. I would never describe Morton as an economist given that his principal contributions to society have been as a propagandist and political agitator since he first blighted the Calgary landscape. In an era in which the US Empire has Special Forces operating in at least seventy percent of the globe’s countries and the Fed and Treasury are backstopping trillions in bailouts for corporate entities, the “progressive” media that warns us to be wary of “conspiracy theories” is a source of equal merriment. I have mentioned this before, but it is of no small significance that the first head of the Political Science department at Klown Kollege came right out of the US military intelligence complex.
I looked at Morton’s wikpedia page, and it has an unsourced claim that he was involved in Vietnam War protests. Considering that he’s a leading Kalgary chickenhawk, one’s imagination can run wild conjuring Morton’s role in anti-war activities.
https://thewalrus.ca/the-man-behind-stephen-harper/
Given that the Chupacabra Panicdemic is going to be the altar upon which consumer demand will be sacrificed in the war against China, I have to wonder how effective a sales tax in Alberta will be as we reach our full potential as the new Oklahoma, 1932 vintage.. I noticed that the toll of the new plague still includes a grand total of four deaths under the age of sixty, out of 3500-odd positives for that cohort in Oklahoma North. Given the potential margin of error in the PCR tests used to establish infection, the result is essentially zero. Keep flattening that curve as the old-folks pass gently into that good night!