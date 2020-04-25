Emily St. John Mandel’s The Glass Hotel returns to top of independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

2. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

3. The Subtweet – Vivek Shraya (ECW Press) *

4. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. Watershed – Doreen Vanderstoop (Freehand Books) * +

7. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

8. Mad Cow – Alexis Kienlen (Now or Never Publishing) *

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

10. Circe – Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

2. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

3. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

4. Bush Runner – Mark Bourrie (Biblioasis)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. On Writing – Stephen King (Scribner)

7. Hidden Valley Road – Robert Kolker (Random House Canada)

8. How to Do Nothing – Jenny Odell (Melville House)

9. Flour Water Salt Yeast – Ken Forkish (Ten Speed Press)

10. Wow, No Thank You – Samantha Irby (Vintage Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills