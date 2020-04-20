Devin Dreeshen’s happy talk about workplace safety undermines the battle against COVID-19

By insisting Alberta’s meat-packing plants are safe to work in despite crowded conditions and ignoring workers’ pleas to temporarily close large slaughterhouses to halt the spread of COVID-19, Alberta Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen appears to be actively undermining the provincial fight against the coronavirus.

It may have seemed faintly credible when Mr. Dreeshen told the Legislature on April Fool’s Day that “under the advice of our chief medical officer food processing facilities have implemented additional sanitation procedures to ensure that the safety of their workers and their inspectors is paramount.”

Responding to a softball question gently lobbed from the UCP backbenches, Mr. Dreeshen went on to piously note that “COVID-19 is not a food borne illness,” as if to say, it’s fine if the workers get sick, as long as the meat’s OK.

“These enhanced measures will ensure that staff are safe,” the minister assured Drumheller-Stettler MLA Nate Horner, the latest member of the Horner Family political dynasty to grace a seat in the Legislature, during Question Period.

But now that a couple of weeks have passed and we’ve seen the latest COVID-19 infection figures from High River and Brooks, both sites of industrial-scale meat-packing plants, we can start to understand how far off the mark Mr. Dreeshen has been.

High River, about 60 kilometres south of Calgary, is the home of a large Cargill Inc. slaughterhouse employing about 2,000 workers. Hitherto, the town was best known as former prime minister Joe Clark’s birthplace and the annual springtime crisis caused by floods on the Highwood River. This spring, though, the community has been on edge for days as COVID-19 cases increased at a far faster pace than in the rest of the province.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw reported Friday that there has been an 842 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases associated with the High River slaughterhouse.

A total of 358 cases had been identified by Friday in households connected to the Cargill operation — a figure that the CBC noted represents 15 per cent of all cases in Alberta, and more than in the entire province of Saskatchewan! Many of the employees of the plant are members of the Filipino community.

Back on April 12, workers at the plant sent High River Mayor Craig Snodgrass a letter calling for the plant to be closed for two weeks. The next day, Easter Sunday, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401 President Tom Hesse wrote Cargill management, warning “there is no reason to believe that hundreds of individuals in your working environment won’t soon be carrying the virus.”

Mr. Hesse said “decency demands” the plant be closed for two weeks, workers be guaranteed compensation during the temporary shutdown, and clear and enforceable COVID-19 safety rules for the worksite be developed.

A spokesperson for Cargill, the largest privately held U.S. corporation, told the CBC, that since the province has declared meatpacking to be an essential service, it intends to keep its plant open.

Apparently, though, the increasingly obvious connection between high rates of COVID-19 infection in the community and the presence of meatpacking operations hasn’t stopped Mr. Dreeshen from listening to the big meatpackers’ entreaties to keep their plants open.

On Saturday, he, Dr. Hinshaw and Labour Minister Jason Copping held a telephone town hall with Cargill employees at which, Mr. Dreeshen tweeted, he had “directly communicated with workers to assure them that their worksite is safe.”

Yesterday, CUPE Alberta tweeted that “in the last few days, five employees of Seasons Retirement Communities in High River have tested positive for #COVID19. Three of them are married to meat packing employees. No residents infected yet.”

A similar phenomenon seems to be unfolding in Brooks in southeastern Alberta, the site of a large meatpacking plant owned by Brazil-based JBS SA, the world’s largest meat-processing corporation, which has been accused in other jurisdictions of having a “work-while-sick culture.”

Historically, Alberta agriculture ministers are extremely sensitive to the wishes of the meatpacking industry, so its probably too much to hope that Mr. Dreeshen will stop saying things that encourage the spread of COVID-19 in communities where there are slaughterhouse operations, and thence to the rest of the province.

Nor is the UCP very likely to listen to the concerns of working people or their unions when the industry wants them to look the other way, although the government says it has a safety plan.

Illustrating this attitude, when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recently ordered its inspectors not to enter the Harmony Beef Co. Ltd. packing plant near Balzac, just north of Calgary, where an employee had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Premier Jason Kenney blamed the unionized inspectors for their employer’s decision!

Medical officers of health, though, are not politicians and have some scope for action in an emergency. Perhaps it’s time for Dr. Hinshaw to consider using those powers in High River and, if the outbreak at the JBS packinghouse follows the same pattern, in Brooks as well.