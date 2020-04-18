Alberta Politics
University of Calgary associate professor and interdisciplinary artist Vivek Shraya (Photo: Susan Holzman via CBC).
Calgary author Vivek Shraya tops independent bookshops’ Alberta Fiction Bestseller list with The Subtweet

Posted on April 18, 2020, 1:50 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Subtweet – Vivek Shraya (ECW Press) *
2. Watershed – Doreen Vanderstoop (Freehand Books) * +
3. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)
4. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
5. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)
7. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Grove/Atlantic)
8. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)
9. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)
10. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. Adventures with Adoptable Dogs – Rachael Rodgers (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
4. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)
5. The Spy and the Traitor – Ben Macintyre (McClelland & Stewart)
6. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)
7. Homes – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung (Freehand Books) * +
8. Talking to Strangers – Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Company)
9. Say Nothing – Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)
10. In the Dream House – Carmen Maria Machado (Strange Light)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

