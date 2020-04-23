Already reeling from bad news, Alberta learns its Crown investment corporation just lost $4 billion on a bad bet

Albertans reeling from the shock of a week that’s included oil prices so low you have to pay people to haul the stuff away and a mishandled COVID-19 outbreak at a slaughterhouse south of Calgary that sent infection rates soaring were rattled again yesterday by news the province’s Crown-owned money-management corporation had somehow managed to lose $4-billion.
Not that the previous 52 weeks have been much better, but if the first week of Jason Kenney’s second year as premier highlights anything about his United Conservative Party Government, it’s that it’s not just remarkably incompetent, it’s remarkably unlucky too!
In a bombshell scoop, the Toronto Globe and Mail revealed Tuesday that the Alberta Investment Management Corp., which is supposed to manage $119 billion for the province’s public sector pension funds and about $18 billion that’s left in the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund, was out more than $4-billion “on what clients are calling a wrong-way bet against sharp swings in stock prices.”
Most Albertans woke up to the news yesterday. The bad trade wiped out all of the value generated by AIMCo in the previous five years, noted Opposition Leader Rachel Notley, who experienced some tough breaks herself during her four years as Alberta’s NDP premier. The loss was the equivalent, as the Globe’s reporters noted, of more than a third of AIMCo’s 2019 investment income.
I won’t belabour the details of the Globe’s story. You can read it yourself. Suffice it to say Mr. Kenney’s spinmeisters have half a point when they complain people like Ms. Notley shouldn’t be blaming the government for AIMCo’s troubles because the corporation is supposed to operate at arm’s length.
That’s where the bad luck comes in.
Of course, no Crown Corporation is ever truly at arm’s length from government, even without a control-freak like Mr. Kenney at the helm.
But AIMCo was already in the middle of a nasty controversy owing to the UCP’s determination to make it illegal for reluctant public pension plan boards ever to drop the company as their investment agency, whether they like it or not, and indicators the government might try to dip into AIMCo funds to prop up the province’s languishing fossil fuel sector.
The Globe’s reporters noted that the Local Authorities Pension Plan, Alberta’s largest public sector pension, “has flagged poor performance as a problem for many years, noting in its most recent report that ‘AIMCo has been short of LAPP’s value-added expectations for 46 consecutive quarters, or 11 years and six months.’”
Particularly controversial was the UCP’s recent decision to force the assets of the well-managed Alberta Teachers Retirement Fund into AIMCo’s coffers, a policy many teachers view as tantamount to outright theft of their retirement savings.
Yesterday, the teachers’ union was back at it, pressing the government to repeal the bill that will transfer the ATRF’s funds to AIMCo next year. “Teachers invest their own money into their pension plan,” said Alberta Teachers Association President Jason Schilling. “Teachers were not consulted on the takeover and this story further validates our concerns. I am calling on the Government of Alberta to finally listen to teachers and stop the takeover by repealing Bill 22.”
But at yesterday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, which Kenney Government officials regularly hijack to make unrelated announcements, a crabby Premier Kenney made it clear to reporters’ he has no intention of doing that.
That’s where the incompetence comes in.
This isn’t the end of the story, either. Last night, Progress Alberta, which often acts as a thorn in the UCP Government’s side, published a report revealing every publicly traded oil and gas company AIMCo has invested in since it got an invest-local directive in 2015 — “more than $1.1 billion dollars over the past three and half years” — has seen its share price fall.
“AIMCo has been engaging in this bailout of Alberta’s oil and gas industry for several years, losing tens of millions in the process,” said Progress Alberta Executive Director Duncan Kinney. “The answer is not to keep trying to prop up Alberta’s oil and gas industry with huge sums of money, but to fund a transition so these companies can adapt and function in a low carbon economy.”
As for a $4-billion loss by a money-management company, no matter how well intentioned, that would be a firing offence most places. This is true even if, as AIMCo’s spokesperson insisted to the Globe, no internal or external rules were broken.
One would think that would apply to the chief executive as well as the employee who made the decision. Whether that’s true for Chief Executive Kevin Uebelein, hired in 2015, or any member of his executive team, remains to be seen. I do note with interest, however, that AIMCo is seeking a new “results focused” market risk analyst.
Ability to validate historical market data and test backfill methodologies where needed are said to be assets. I’m not sure what backfill methodology is, but it sounds like it might be handy about now!
The anniversary of Mr. Kenney’s historic election victory was one week ago today. Are you ready for 155 more weeks of this stuff?
Magda
This province makes a lot more sense if you view it as the largest cosplay game in the world. It’s the Calgary Stampede writ large: bunches of people who would need a ladder and strong rope to get on an actual horse walking around in cowboy hats and boots and greeting each other with “Howdy!” every minute of the day and throwing out their chests in that good old pioneering way. Same thing with the province: we’re all down-to-earth people-of-the-soil types who get down and work hard with our hands and don’t need no fancy-prancy book learnin’ to make a good living and raise our families. We’ve got to let go of this fantasy and face reality. We can compete without this addiction to the oil industry. It just involves letting go and having some confidence in our ability to create the new economy.
I found an interesting quote in a tweet yesterday: “We are watching people go through withdrawal from the emotional addiction to the myth of certainty.” I really think that is relevant to Alberta right now. Many of us are throwing huge tantrums because we really don’t believe we can cut it in the new world. We’re frightened and the UCP/CPC encourage that with everything they do and say. That’s why we’re so drawn to conspiracy theories: if there’s an evil power against us, then there’s got to be an equally good power that can save us. And it wears a cowboy hat and boots.
Rocky
It’s like one of those Manichean, Zoroastrian, Yazidi things, eh, Magda? What if there were two gods, one good and one evil, and we’d been worshipping the wrong one? What if it turned out the good one wore sandals, not alligator-skin boots? Oh! Wait!
Murphy
I see no greater evidence of the “addiction to the myth of certainty” than the use of the term “conspiracy theory”. We are subject to an unrelenting deluge of conspiracies. Vivian Krause is a hack, but if you think that a strategic asset like oil is not the subject of every intelligence and corporate scheme under the sun, you’re not paying attention. The term “conspiracy theory” is a thought-terminating cliché. There are a host of evil powers arrayed against us, not the least dangerous of whom is mass media owned by enormous multinational conglomerates, who also enthusiastically embrace use of the “conspiracy theory” meme.
Alex Polkovsky
“Are you ready for 155 more weeks of this stuff?” My heart skips a beat! No, really, he’s going to give me arrhythmia.
Athabascan
AIMCo just lost $4-billion, but that’s OK, because today Kenney announced he is borrowing $25-billion, so all is well.
Under Kenney-economics we are $21-billion ahead.
That’s bible-school dropout math.
No doubt oil & gas sector will get most of that borrowed money. Whatever Kenney does with it, I hope he doesn’t waste it on health and education, or other such socialistic non-sense. That’s sarcasm by the way, and not meant to be construed as strategic advice for the GOA, sut in case they are reading this.
Derek
OMg hahahah thanks for the laugh. Too bed he’s doomed us
Dave
I have some sympathy for investment managers, knowing some people who work in this field. The times and market volatility are unprecedented, so it was probably not carelessness that led to this, but a situation most people did not really anticipate.
Also, Mr. Kenney who does not remind me of the Queen in any conventional way, is certainly having his own annus horribilus and he hasn’t even been in power for much more than a year now. I am not sure how much more of this Alberta or the UCP can take. I am not as inclined to be sympathetic to him, in part because he has done a number of things to make the situation worse. However, I would like to offer him some free but good political advise in case he actually reads columns such as this on line.
As the old saying goes – when you find yourself in a hole the first thing to do is stop digging. I think is is unlikely that even a micro manager such as Mr. Kenney is interfering too much in the day to day trading and investing of AIMCO, hopefully he is not and if he is, he should stop. The things he can more control are his governments decisions about pension management for those funded by provincial government. In particular, he made an announcement to move the teachers pension plan to be managed by AIMCO. He should just issue a quiet press release, perhaps late on a Friday afternoon (the sooner the better) saying it is being suspended pending further consultation with teachers and then just drop the crazy transfer idea and totally forget about it. Likewise, his government has done various things to unnecessarily antagonize doctors and the best political advise would be to drop it all too.
Mr. Kenney seemed to be more competent when he was under the control and stewardship of Mr. Harper. Perhaps it proves the saying that everyone rises to their own level of incompetence. Since he has gone free range, he has made a number of unnecessary blunders. His political honeymoon in Alberta is now over and unlike the Queen he will be facing an election in a few years. It will not go well for him, if he does not get his act together very soon.
Abs
In a way, this story is a nice distraction for Kenney and his maurauding men. This bungle of epic proportions involves money, lots and lots of money, blown on a gamble, which is what the UCP do best.
At least the people will turn their attention for a moment to the pensions disappearing before their eyes. This will take their minds off that other big issue of major outbreaks of Covid-19 at the two major meat packing plants, and the hundreds of people carrying Covid-19, who live with meat packing plant employees, who have brought the virus into the workplace in Calgary’s south side hospitals, long-term care centres and retirement homes. Two meat packing plant workers have died now, but that is just the beginning. Dark days are ahead. Better to be thought of as an incompetent bungler, gambler or a thief, than a murderer.
Yes, more lost billions will distract the peasants rather nicely, except of course for those seniors living in care centres and retirement residences on the south side of Calgary, now under rigid quarantine controls due to workers connected to the Cargill outbreak, some of whom who also have pensions mamaged by AIMCo. Those people are gravely concerned.