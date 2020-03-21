Alberta Politics
British author Hilary Mantel (Photo: BBC).
Bestsellers

The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel tops independent Alberta bookshops’ bestseller list this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)
2. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp (Douglas & McIntyre) *
3. Beneath the Rising – Premee Mohamed (Solaris) *
4. The Accident of Being Lost – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (House of Anansi)
5. Islands of Decolonial Love – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (ARP Books)
6. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)
7. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)
8. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
9. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)
10. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. What It Takes – Zahra Al-harazi with Sarah J. Robbins (HarperCollins)
2. In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts – Dr. Gabor Maté (Vintage Canada)
3. Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (and Yours) – Harold Johnson (University of Regina Press)
4. Love Lives Here – Amanda Jetté Knox (Penguin Canada)
5. Dancing on Our Turtle’s Back – Leanne Betamosake Simpson (ARP Books)
6. As We Have Always Done – Leanne Betamosake Simpson (University of Minnesota Press)
7. Good Morning, Monster – Catherine Gildiner (Viking)
8. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)
9. Successful Aging – Daniel J. Levitin (Penguin)
10. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

