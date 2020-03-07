The Marrow Thieves, young adult fiction by Canadian Metis author Cherie Dimaline, leads Alberta independent bookstore sales

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

2. A Small Silence – Jumoke Verissimo (Cassava Republic Press) *

3. The Difference – Marina Endicott (Knopf Canada) *

4. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

6. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

7. Weather – Jenny Offill (Knopf Canada)

8. Good to a Fault – Marina Endicott (Anchor) *

9. Milkman – Anna Burns (Graywolf Press)

10. Beneath the Rising – Premee Mohamed (Solaris) *

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington (self-published) *

2. Talk Money to Me – Kelley Keehn (Simon & Schuster) *

3. Palaces for the People – Eric Klinenberg (Broadway Books)

4. Feeding My Mother – Jann Arden (Vintage Canada)

5. Secret Path – Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire (Simon & Schuster)

6. Utopia for Realists – Rutger Bregman (Little Brown & Company)

7. One Drum – Richard Wagamese (Douglas & McIntyre)

8. Food Fix – Mark Hyman (Little Brown & Company)

9. The Prairie Short Season Yard – Lyndon Penner (Brush Education) * +

10. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills