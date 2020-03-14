Son of a Trickster by Indigenous author Eden Robinson tops independent Alberta bookstores’ bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 8, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf)

2. Strange Planet – Nathan W. Pyle (HarperCollins)

3. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

4. A Long Petal of the Sea – Isabel Allende (Random House)

5. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

6. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

7. Recipe for a Perfect Wife – Karma Brown (Penguin)

8. Taaqtumi: An Anthology of Arctic Horror Stories – edited by Neil Christopher (Inhabit Media)

9. I Saw Three Ships – Bill Richardson (Talonbooks)

10. Parable of the Sower – Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central Publishing)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Right to be Cold – Sheila Watt-Cloutier (Penguin)

2. No More Nice Girls – Lauren McKeon (House of Anansi Press)

3. Successful Aging – Daniel J. Levitin (Penguin)

4. What It Takes – Zahra Al-harazi with Sarah J. Robbins (HarperCollins)

5. Canadian Modern Architecture, 1967/2017 – Elsa Lam and Graham Livesey (Princeton Architectural Press) *

6. A Good Wife: Escaping the Life I Never Chose – Samra Zafar (HarperCollins)

7. The Trail of Nenaboozho – Isaac Murdoch and Christi Belcourt (Kegedonce Press)

8. The Writing on the Wall – edited by Lindsey Sharman (University of Calgary Press) * +

9. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

10. With You by Bike – Katrina Rosen (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills