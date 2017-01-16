PHOTOS: G7 leaders including Canada’s then prime minister, Stephen Harper, wander down theRead More
PHOTOS: Conservative carbon-tax foe Jason Kenney in a screen shot taken from hisRead More
PHOTOS: A rural scene grabbed from the Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission’s website. CanRead More
PHOTOS: Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley … where your vote counts for more than double! (TownRead More
PHOTOS: Wildrose Party Leader Brian Jean gets ready to explain his plan toRead More
Copyright © David Climenhaga 2014. All Rights Reserved