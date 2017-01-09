Alberta Politics
 oneilcarlier

Even some farm leaders admit the Alberta NDP’s notorious Bill 6 is an improvement

14 hours ago / 9 Comments
Alberta Politics
 trinity-school

Anticipated court scrap between government and home schoolers ends with whimper, not bang

4 days ago / 33 Comments
Alberta Politics
 crouse

St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse says he won’t seek fourth term in surprise announcement this morning

4 days ago / 4 Comments
Alberta Politics
 fred_henry_screenshot

Fred Henry, departing Catholic bishop, held strong pro-labour stance in addition to controversial social conservative views

5 days ago / 8 Comments
Bestsellers
 books

‘The Darkest Dark,’ kids’ book by Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan and Terry Fan moves to top Edmonton fiction spot

5 days ago / No Comments
Alberta Politics
 wallmain

Oh the irony! Saskatchewan adopts Alberta’s single health region model, hated by Brad Wall’s fervent admirers

5 days ago / No Comments
Alberta Politics
 prentice-campbell

Past PC taxes disappear down conservative Memory Hole amid apocalyptic claims about similar NDP policies

6 days ago / 49 Comments
Alberta Politics
 shannon-phillips

Alberta’s carbon tax: Science is political when it doesn’t suit Wildrose agenda; politics is scientific when it does

7 days ago / 13 Comments
Alberta Politics Canadian Politics
 just_visiting-jpg

Jason Kenney – just visiting Alberta? – piously congratulates Michael Ignatieff for Order of Canada

1 week ago / 12 Comments
Alberta Politics
 things_12

Happy New Year! AlbertaPolitics.ca’s Top Ten political predictions for 2017

1 week ago / 13 Comments
Alberta Politics
 dani-dave

A Happy New Year to all – seriously, to all of you – as AlbertaPolitics.ca begins its 10th year of publication

1 week ago / 14 Comments
Alberta Politics Geopolitics
 journos-main

Deep irony in the deep state: Some thoughts about those post-Christmas American ‘spy’ expulsions

2 weeks ago / 28 Comments
