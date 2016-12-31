Alberta Politics
Happy New Year! AlbertaPolitics.ca’s Top Ten political predictions for 2017

4 hours ago / No Comments
Alberta Politics
A Happy New Year to all – seriously, to all of you – as AlbertaPolitics.ca begins its 10th year of publication

1 day ago / 13 Comments
Alberta Politics Geopolitics
Deep irony in the deep state: Some thoughts about those post-Christmas American ‘spy’ expulsions

2 days ago / 23 Comments
Bestsellers
‘Do Not Say We Have Nothing’ by Madeleine Thien remains atop Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

2 days ago / No Comments
Alberta Politics
 notleymain

The Top 10 Alberta political news stories of 2016: AlbertaPolitics.ca’s picks

5 days ago / 20 Comments
Alberta Politics
How to put Christ back in Christmas: It starts with Christians pressing ‘Reset’

6 days ago / 6 Comments
Alberta Politics Canadian Politics
Merry Christmas to all! Santa is bringing presents for everyone this holiday, regardless of political orientation

1 week ago / 4 Comments
Bestsellers
Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

1 week ago / No Comments
Alberta Politics Canadian Politics
Is veteran Tory’s bid to run as Liberal in by-election to replace ex-PM a sign of sagging Conservative fortunes nationally?

1 week ago / 8 Comments
Alberta Politics Canadian Politics
Canada’s Conservatives have taken their greatest strength and bulldozed it to the ground: this will not end well for them

2 weeks ago / 25 Comments
Alberta Politics
Tory harassment investigation: Move along please; nothing to see here, folks…

2 weeks ago / 13 Comments
Alberta Politics
Wildrose shadow shuffle leaves Derek Fildebrandt in finance; Brian Jean rumoured eyeing shuffle off to Wood Buffalo

2 weeks ago / 13 Comments
RSS Alberta Politics

