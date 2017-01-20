Alberta Politics

Seriously? Tories about to dump candidate Jason Kenney, columnist predicts …

2 days ago / 8 Comments
Alberta Politics

Athabasca U’s future seems brighter as Saskatchewan prof named to conduct sustainability review

2 days ago / 3 Comments
Bestsellers

A Wake for the Dreamland by Laurel Deedrick-Mayne tops YEG bestseller list

2 days ago / No Comments
Alberta Politics

‘Real Leader’ Brad Wall’s government feeds the fluctuations of a boom-bust economy as Alberta stays the course

4 days ago / 13 Comments
Alberta Politics

Alberta Liberals launch leadership race as Tory contest takes an acrimonious turn

5 days ago / 9 Comments
Alberta Politics

Oilsands phase-out freak-out explained: Conservatives see the road back to Ottawa going through Edmonton

6 days ago / 20 Comments
Alberta Politics

The Jason Syndrome: Conservative candidate melts down about Hollywood star turn in bid to derail NDP strategy that’s working

1 week ago / 25 Comments
Alberta Politics

Guest Post: Five things you need to know about Alberta’s latest Electoral Boundaries Commission

1 week ago / 11 Comments
Bestsellers

Kate Boorman’s Heartfire tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List this week

1 week ago / No Comments
Alberta Politics

For the sake of a healthy democracy, Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission needs to extend submissions deadline

2 weeks ago / 15 Comments
Alberta Politics

Lid’s still on the unite-the-right soup the Wildrose Party’s leader is cooking up, but there are hints about the recipe

2 weeks ago / 9 Comments
Alberta Politics

Even some farm leaders admit the Alberta NDP’s notorious Bill 6 is an improvement

2 weeks ago / 32 Comments
