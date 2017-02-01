PHOTOS: Former Progressive Conservative Leadership candidate Stephen Khan in the Legislature as St.Read More
PHOTOS: Ted Byfield at the microphone (Edson leader photo). Below: Alberta Education MinisterRead More
PHOTOS: Surprise! I don’t have a unite-the-right plan after all, but I’ll quitRead More
PHOTOS: Stop the presses! … I mean the losses! Put me through toRead More
PHOTOS: Democracy has been downgraded in the U.S.A. … (Azerbaijan Press Agency photo).Read More
Copyright © David Climenhaga 2014. All Rights Reserved