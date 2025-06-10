In Ontario last week on union business, your blogger was startled to discover the United Conservative Party had quoted his recent post commenting on recent polling results by Janet Brown Opinion Research that suggest NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has been seriously underperforming.

UCP candidate Darby Crouch (Photo: United Conservative Party).

“We can’t expect Mr. Nenshi to ship out,” I had concluded in that piece, “but he does need to shape up.” I stand by that opinion, and hope profoundly that Mr. Nenshi takes my advice.

Nevertheless, on June 6 I was not expecting to read in a column by Postmedia political commentator Rick Bell that “for probably the first time in the party’s history, the UCP quote David Climenhaga, a man who has soldiered on in the NDP trenches through the many battles of that party, in good times and bad.”

Say what? The UCP has only been around since July 2017, and as far as I know Mr. Bell is correct that they’ve never quoted me in a press release before. But at the risk of being self-referential, regular readers of this blog will agree, I am sure, that they were bound to do so eventually – it’s just that I reckoned it would be more likely to show up in a fund-raising email saying something like, “Can you believe what this woke CBC-loving dope is saying about our fine leader?!”

As for the rest of Mr. Bell’s thumbnail assessment of your blogger, I am sure there are many in the NDP who would object to the claim I’ve soldiered in their trenches through the many battles of the party. Let’s just say I’m more of a flying buttress than a pillar – I generally support the church of the NDP from the outside.

Mr. Bell’s column continued: “The UCP also mention other names usually not considered candidates for the party’s Christmas card list.” Naturally, I wondered, who the heck would that be? And whoever we all are, why was the UCP quoting us at all, when it’s generally not considered best practice in political campaigns to refer your party’s voters to its opponents.

Postmedia political commentator Rick Bell (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

I can now answer most of these questions. Before the suspense kills anyone, the other commentators unlikely to be found on the UCP Christmas card list are my colleague Dave Cournoyer, publisher of the Daveberta Substack, and political commentator Evan Scrimshaw, author of the Scrimshaw Unscripted Substack column.

Both are quoted in my May 31 post. I am grateful to Mr. Bell, though, for only mentioning me, though. I mean, it’s a dog-eat-dog world on Substack!

The news release was sent out in support of Darby Crouch, the scrappy but almost certainly doomed UCP Candidate in Edmonton-Strathcona where Mr. Nenshi is running in the June 23 by-election to replace former MLA and premier Rachel Notley.

Ms. Crouch has worked as the press secretary to Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson, so perhaps she wrote the press release herself. Maybe she concluded progressive bloggers have cred in Edmonton-Strathcona, which is one of the safest NDP seats in the province.

“‘The Call Is Coming from Inside the House’: Nenshi Faces Internal Backlash as NDP Craters,” the news release was headlined.

Substack commentator Dave Cournoyer, according to the UCP a “hardcore NDP supporter” (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“In a scathing article published this week by the Tyee, known left-wing outlet, long-time NDP supporter and union activist David Climenhaga issued a frank assessment of Nenshi’s performance. He joins a growing number of left-wing critics, including political analysts Evan Scrimshaw and Dave Cournoyer, warning the Alberta NDP is fading under a leader who has failed to energize voters or define anything close to a vision.”

As for Yours Truly, according to the presser, I didn’t mince words. I hope that readers of this blog will agree this is frequently the case.

Ms. Crouch was quoted asking: “If Naheed Nenshi can’t even hold his own party together, how can he expect to win over the rest of Alberta?” Just to be perfectly clear, I am not a member of the NDP at this time and, as far as I know, while I am not entitled to speak for either, neither Mr. Cournoyer nor Mr. Scrimshaw is either. So when the NDP leader encounters criticism from any of us, he need not worry about holding the party together for that reason.

Substack commentator Evan Scrimshaw (Photo: X/Evan Scrimshaw).



None of the trio of authorities quoted, indeed, quite match the UCP description of “hardcore NDP supporters,” but as Oscar Wilde famously observed, “there is only one thing worse in life than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.” So, in this instance, I will forgive the governing party.

I hope, nevertheless, that since they are now apparently using my blog posts as their sole source of research they will in the future provide a link so that their supporters can read more.

In the meantime, pay attention, there may be another poll soon, and you never know what it’s going to say.