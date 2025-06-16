Everybody who’s been paying attention to what Alberta Danielle Smith has been saying and doing for years understands that her government’s new policy of forcing Albertans to pay for COVID-19 immunization has precious little to do with saving the $135 million worth of unused doses she claims was “flushed down the drain last year.”
Ms. Smith took to the airways Saturday to repeat and embellish that particular talking point about the policy on her bi-weekly CORUS Radio Your Province/Your Premier program with her usual blithe confidence, which is frequently untethered to verifiable facts.
“We just wanted it to be cost recovery,” she insisted at one point. “We want to limit the amount that that ends up getting wasted.”
“We threw over away over a million doses because people just don’t want to, to, to get it, to get the vaccine in the same rates as others,” she blithely chirped in response to a question from Wayne Nelson, CORUS’s congenial and uncritical host.
This may be true, partly true, or not true at all. Premier Smith’s MAGA-dominated United Conservative Government certainly did its best to suppress information about the vaccine and its value. But despite her confident delivery, readers should never assume Ms. Smith’s numbers can be fully trusted.
“I think it’s because it doesn’t work particularly well, if you want the truth,” Ms. Smith stated firmly of the COVID vaccine, if not exactly accurately.
“I mean, a vaccine is one where you get an injection once or twice, and then you never develop the underlying condition,” she bloviated onward, moving from unverified claim, to inaccurate statement, to something approaching word salad.
“And so you have to judge vaccines on that basis. With influenza, you get have to get a new strain each year. And so it’s reasonably effective.… COVID, it ends up mutating very quickly. It’s very difficult to develop an effective vaccine for it. So it’s not a vaccine like measles. It’s more of an immunity booster.” Yadda-yadda.
Who knew that on top of everything else, our premier is an epidemiologist!? Well, it’s better to see Premier Smith’s bloviations in black and white print where it’s much easier to spot the illogicalities, misrepresentations, exaggerations, and untruths that pepper her speech. To that end, an imperfect but generally accurate transcript of her remarks Saturday about COVID vaccines has been provided here.
As is often the case, the longer Ms. Smith rambles on uninterrupted, the less sense what she says makes. But it doesn’t seem to matter. She sounds as if she knows what she’s talking about – especially if you’ve gotten bored and partly tuned out, as most of us do.
And it is a truth universally acknowledged that many voters will uncritically accept absolute nonsense as long as it supports what they want to believe.
Like U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Ms. Smith is an anti-vaccine nut who actually seems to have internalized many of the conspiracy theories about the COVID vaccine that have animated the MAGA movement in the United States and increasingly among the base of her United Conservative Party in Alberta.
One hesitates to call MAGA an ideology, of course, a term the Oxford Dictionary defines as “a system of ideas and ideals, especially one which forms the basis of economic or political theory and policy.” A system may be a low bar, but MAGA is closer to a collection of convenient superstitions.
However, Ms. Smith’s second reason, discussed briefly in my hot take on the policy soon after it was announced by “Primary and Preventative Health Services” Minister Adriana LaGrange late Friday once most reporters had booked off for the weekend, is found in her genuinely ideology-based mission to impose U.S.-style private health care on Canada.
It must be noted here that I am fully aware that since announcing her candidacy to lead the UCP Ms. Smith has claimed to support publicly funded health care despite her many previous calls for the introduction of user fees and co-pays, in addition to delisting of essential services. But her actions, as folk wisdom puts it, speak louder than her recent words.
So this immoral and unsound policy which will result in the deaths of vulnerable Albertans is an opportunity at once to placate her party’s MAGA base while implementing her plans to introduce American-style heath care.
It will never save money for the simple reason the cost of treating unvaccinated Albertans infected with COVID-19 and influenza, for which the new policy will also make vaccinations harder to find if not prohibitively expensive, will soon surpass the purported potential savings.
Buzz Hargrove, CAW president who led historic break from U.S. union, dies at 81
I was sorry to learn last night of the death of Buzz Hargrove, president of the Canadian Auto Workers Union from 1992 to his retirement 2008.
Basil Eldon Hargrove truly was, as the website of the CAW’s successor union Unifor put it yesterday, “a beloved and iconic figure in Canada’s labour movement.” He was 81.
“He never forgot where he came from – and he carried that working-class spirit with him into every boardroom, bargaining session, and public forum,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne.
Mr. Hargrove began his career on the shop floor of Chrysler’s Windsor auto assembly plant. After volunteering as a shop steward, he rose through the ranks of the labour movement, playing a central role in the CAW’s historic break from the U.S.-based United Auto Workers Union in 1985.
“A committed social unionist, Hargrove pushed the CAW to fight not only for better wages and working conditions, but also for broader social justice issues including public health care, retirement security, equity, and fair trade,” the Unifor release said.
Yes, one of Smith’s communication skills is to sound so confident in what she is saying it can often offset the fact it is gibberish or totally illogical. For instance, no we will not save money if more people don’t get vaccinated and do get sick.
She may not have become a drama school teacher, but years in talk radio does help one develop certain similar skills. Smith’s performances remind me of the old sayings, fake it till you make it and if you can fake sincerity, you got it made. However, the problem is that at some point being genuine matters. For instance, do you want to be treated by a treated by a qualified doctor or someone who just plays one well on radio or TV? I would say Smith is the latter.
Again, she really should leave medicine to those more qualified.
Minister Lagrange’s title, Minister of “Primary and Preventative Health Care”, is as Orwellian as that of fellow Minister Rebecca Schulz, Minister of the “Environment and Protected Areas”.
Schulz’s focus is on the exploitation, not protection, of the environment, and Lagrange’s is certainly not about preventing illness.
“As is often the case, the longer Ms. Smith rambles on uninterrupted, the less sense what she says makes. But it doesn’t seem to matter. She sounds as if she knows what she’s talking about – especially if you’ve gotten bored and partly tuned out, as most of us do.”
This is a very valid point about radio in general. Long gone are the days of early radio, when people would sit around the ‘wireless’ to listen to a radio program. Today the radio is on while we do something else: drive, operate a machine, do household chores.
As such, it is a perfect medium for someone like Danielle Smith, whose confident sounding voice too often has more impact on the listener than the sketchy ideas she introduced.
Long time readers may remember commenter Farmer Brian, a hard right conservative from central Alberta. Brian had excellent BS detection skills, something I learned the hard way when I argued with him. In one of his posts, however, he did mention that he liked the ideas Danielle Smith presented as a radio host. I expect he heard her ideas while focused on the farming task he was performing, rather than listening to her with the same BS detection meter he used when reading this blog.
Danielle Smith now has the power of God, not passed through the legislature and possibly not passed through her own cabinet, to decide who lives and dies in this province. Isn’t that every wanna-be dictator’s dream for eliminating undesirables: broader strokes than eugenics, more efficient than an army and requiring no weapons other than the microphone at the CORUS studio to make it so.
RIP, Buzz.
The whole COVID shtick from *ANY* side is not a hill I want to die on. At this point, it’s been so polluted from political rhetoric that whatever the actual scientific evidence for its efficacy or its side-effects problems are the conversations are so polarized that I’m waiting a decade before I make a final judgement.
___
As for Buzz–awwwww man, I am gonna miss that guy. He was a stand-up working class guy who wasn’t afraid to knock heads with the power structure at certain points. Didn’t always agree with him as radical enough but he generally had something thoughtful to add to the dialogue and he was stalwart in showing up to a lot of events and lending support to just causes even when sometimes, his own union members didn’t agree with him.
RIP Mr. Hargrove. Your contributions to the labour movement in general and specifically to the well-being of Canadian workers will not be forgotten.
Marlaina is doubling down on bald faced lies. She worships money, but doesn’t have any problem wasting it on frequent junkets for herself and cabinet or for $280,000 rugs for her office or millions on useless Tylenot.
Charging Albertans for vaccine accomplishes two things that are near and dear to her black heart: punishes those Albertans who are such losers that they are poor (insert sarcasm), and hastens the destruction of the health care system so that she and her cronies can profit from privatization.
$135 million on unused vaccines.
How many patients requiring ICU treatment does $135 million buy? How many lives?
How many operations delayed because hospitals are clogged with COVID patients?
How many doctors and nurses burned out?
How many work hours, and how much productivity and GDP lost due to COVID and long-term health effects (long COVID)?
Penny wise, pound foolish.
This is the woman who proposed gifting the überwealthy O&G industry with $20 B in royalty credits for well cleanup that companies were already legally obligated to do.
A competent government could explore ways to reduce vaccine wastage without denying life-saving measures to the public.
Danielle Smith, oil lobbyist and immunology expert: “Well, I think it’s because it doesn’t work particularly well, if you want the truth. I mean, a vaccine is one where you get an injection once or twice, and then you never develop the underlying condition. And so you have to judge vaccines on that basis.”
The goal of COVID vaccines was primarily to reduce the severity of illness and mortality — and secondarily to reduce but not necessarily stop transmission. The ICU and mortality rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated bear this out.
Neither the companies nor regulators made any promise that the vaccines would block virus spread.
The vaccines were designed primarily to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection and severe disease — not to totally prevent transmission. Vaccine studies showed a significant drop in, but not a complete elimination of, transmission.
Together with sensible public health measures like hygiene, handwashing, distancing, masks and isolation of COVID patients, vaccines could help reduce transmission, but all such measures require full public co-operation.
COVID transmission depends on viral load and personal immune response. If you stand next to somebody with COVID — if your exposure is high enough and long enough — the virus will take hold. All else being equal, the consequences are likely to be less severe for the vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccine: Does it stop people getting the virus?” (Medical News Today, March 6, 2023)
“The COVID-19 vaccine does not stop a person from contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, it can strengthen immunity against the virus and help prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death. It also helps reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
“The COVID-19 vaccine does not prevent COVID-19. A person who is fully vaccinated can still contract the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, and may go on to develop the disease.
“However, a 2021 science brief from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source outlines recent scientific evidence demonstrating the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. These include reducing rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission and reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
“A person’s susceptibility to COVID-19 following full vaccination may depend on the variant of SARS-CoV-2 they have exposure to.
“At present, the most prevalent variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States is the Omicron variant.
“A person who develops an Omicron infection can still spread the virus to others if they have received the vaccine. However, the risk of this variant causing severe symptoms and complications is reduced in someone who is fully vaccinated compared with a person who is not.
“Vaccines work by conditioning the immune system to produce virus-specific antibodies without making the person sick. They do this by exposing the body to the inactive parts of a virus that trigger an immune response.
“This teaches the immune system how to fight the virus by making virus-specific antibodies. Therefore, if someone goes on to contract the virus, their body is able to respond more effectively.
“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has helped reduce rates of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease. While the vaccine does not provide complete protection against COVID-19, it helps reduce the severity of its symptoms. Researchers have associated the vaccine with an overall decrease in hospitalizations and deaths.”
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/does-the-vaccine-prevent-you-from-getting-covid
“In general, most vaccines do not completely prevent infection but do prevent the infection from spreading within the body and from causing disease. Many vaccines can also prevent transmission, potentially leading to herd protection whereby unvaccinated people are protected from infection by the vaccinated people around them because they have less chance of exposure to the virus. We are still learning whether or not the current Covid-19 vaccines prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2. It is likely they reduce the risk of virus transmission but probably not completely in everyone. This is one of the reasons why it will still be important for people to continue wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, even after being vaccinated.”
Johns Hopkins University: Vaccines FAQ
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/vaccines/vaccines-faq
“Fact Check: Preventing transmission never required for COVID vaccines’ initial approval; Pfizer vax did reduce transmission of early variants” (Reuters, Feb 12, 2024)
“NOT REQUIRED, NOT PROMISED
“In the video clip shared online, the Pfizer executive accurately states that studies of the vaccine’s effect on virus transmission from person to person were not performed during the original clinical trials of the company’s vaccine.
“At the time governments were negotiating advance purchases of vaccine in 2020, the European Medicines Agency had already laid out requirements for an application for conditional marketing authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, clinical trials were underway, and tests to show the vaccine prevented onward transmission were not required of any vaccine maker.”
https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/preventing-transmission-never-required-covid-vaccines-initial-approval-pfizer-2024-02-12/
I don’t listen to the premier’s radio show but am happy to learn she is concerned with sparing the taxpayer unnecessary costs. Doubtless she also reminded listeners of the incredible waste of $70 million for Turkish tylenot (half still undelivered), and how she is committed to getting our $49.2 million still owing back from Sam Mraiche and, also, what a monumental disgrace it is that $5 million and counting taxpayer dollars has been spent storing this crap.
Marlaina is a child of her times, and creates her own reality, as is the fashion for pretty much everyone these days. But there never was a reason to expect the mRNA injections to work. Moderna had failed to solve the problem of the mechanism required to transport the mRNA across the cell membrane. Surprisingly, the immune systems in test subjects proved stoutly disinclined to have the synthesized lipid particles playing in and out the window. The prevalence of the single, then double, then triple-vaccinated among Covid cases did not seem consistent with a vaccine that prevented people from getting sick. Perhaps 50% of hospitalized COVID cases in Alberta by July 2022 indicates something different to an epidemiologist than to a lay person.
Public Health Care is to the UCP as sunlight is to Dracula. They think any measures regarding prevention of illness or injury to “the public” is an assault on their person freedoms.
No one tells them what they should do! Food handlers having to wash their hands after using the toilet? Says who? Monitoring air pollution from industry? Down with that! Get vaccinations to prevent outbreaks of communicable diseases? How dare you!! It’s every man for himself and if the poor or helpless, are endangered that’s their problem. As far as microbes, you just stare down that virus or whatever. When you get sick your superior libertarian immune system will just tell it to bugger off!
The UCP governments under both Kenney and Smith have made the position of Chief Medical Officer of Health a joke. They don’t want an expert doctor trained in public health and control of communicable disease to guide their policies. They want a eunuch, a person subservient to the Premier’s whims and agenda. They have reduced the expertise from a full-on public health expert (Dr. Hinshaw), to a specialist in infectious diseases but no public health expertise (Dr. Joffe) to an ER doctor with no expertise in either (Dr. Sookram). This is interesting because they have chosen a physician who treats people after-the-fact when they show up in Emerg with respiratory distress from viral illness or pollution. Expertise in disease prevention, particularly vaccines is a no-no!
Soon enough Dr. Sookram’s skillset will be needed in the hospital no doubt, as word has it Covid is on another wave, maybe a newer variant. Families in B.C. are being laid low with the ugly bug and whole floors in community hospitals are being locked down with outbreaks.
But, never fear! Dr. Dani is here!! The latest expert on everything, even Covid and vaccines. Who can throw enough jargon around that her fanboys can relax because she sounds and looks like she actually knows something.
Smith does know some things, that can’t be denied. She knows how to keep her “base” happy, basically holding David Parker in her lap while she writes public health policy. (He was the one who claimed he was the “kingmaker” in Alberta, remember?) She knows how to exploit (or stimulate) a crisis to create an opportunity for a wealthy supporter to make a pile of money. She also knows how to play games. LOTS of games. Distraction games. Word games. Shell games. And now she plays “Doctor”.
Like the snake eating its own tail, Danielle Smith’s policies limiting people’s access to vaccines however will be problematic as this runs up against their “choice” to protect themselves. Will another game be set up? Has it already and we are just being moved around the board like so many guileless little tokens? Will a mysterious businessman show up with a secret stash of “special” Covid vaccine? Will Blue Cross miraculously come up with a new “plan” to cover said vaccine? Will the feds show up and say no, you can’t place financial barriers between citizens and necessary health care? Dr. Dani has already cleverly framed that one hasn’t she? Declaring Covid vaccine doesn’t really work … ergo it’s not NECESSARY health care.
Yes, the game’s afoot alright. The Smith government and the UCP haven’t figured out who will win, ultimately. They are so deluded. You can set up all your own imaginary rules like, “don’t pee in this end of the pool”, or “unimmunized people are special”, or “no masks allowed” but in the end the germs don’t care. They don’t give a fig about how rich you are, how healthy you are, how old you are, where you live, who you know, or how “free” you want to be. They are saying, “Go ahead, Dr. Dani, roll the dice.”
This is her first step to privatise Health Care, as been her somewhat hidden agenda all along. She is well known for lying or covering up her actions. Starting with this vaccination so her “anti-Vax Supporters” can defend her. Sorry anti-vaxer’s but this is only the start, hope you don’t have anything serious happen to you medically because you will have to pay out of pocket! This is sickening, and the fact she has so many supporters still is frustrating.
IMHO the best union reps have personalities like sand paper. Do not try to chew on them!
Ot in other news.. our Dani just had her office staff experience the gleep of justice! It was millions of dollars short and many days late, but that judgement raises a small sign that, unlike our benighted sisters, brothers and those who are fine the way they are, we still have a judiciary that works.
She’s not very intelligent but I’m not fully convinced that she really believes what she is saying about the vaccine. Adolf Smith needs the votes from the KonvoyKommunityK****s so will say what she needs to in order to get their votes. She probably doesn’t care how many of them will die from measles or get ill from covid. I would love that this is killing them but because idiots are pretending vaccines don’t work – so they don’t have to get a needle – measles will kill kids who are too young and get exposed by their foolish adults.
Another day in the world of liars.
Isn’t there something the Federal Government can do to stop Danielle Smith’s expansion of the US style health care? Taking health transfer money back maybe, until she reverses her actions?
https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-care-system/canada-health-care-system-medicare/canada-health-act/letter-provinces-territories-january-2025.html
