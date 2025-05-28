Say what you will about the King’s reading of the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa yesterday, his measured tones did manage to leave the impression that grownups are in charge in Ottawa once again.

Prime Minister Mark Carney should probably get most of the credit for yesterday’s Throne Speech (Photo: Province of British Columbia/Flickr).

The mere appearance of King Charles III – by the grace of God, King of Canada, as we used to say – isn’t going to save us from the anti-Canadian ravages of entities like Donald Trump, the easily manipulated American public, separatist-enabling Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and the risible and mysteriously financed Republican Party of Alberta, of course.

That’s a nasty job we Canadians are going to have to take on all by ourselves.

Still there was something about His Majesty’s calm voice on my car radio yesterday morning that was unexpectedly reassuring, even moving at times, suggesting that a guy who spent 73 years training for the awkward position of being head of state to a passel of constitutional monarchies whose interests are unlikely to align precisely at any given time actually figured out how to do his job.

Not every septuagenarian can say that, as post-Boomer generations tirelessly remind us on social media.

Not that the King writes the Throne Speech, in Ottawa or Westminster, of course.

The King’s mother, Elizabeth II, whose talent for making Canadian friends Charles seems to have inherited after an unpromising start (Photo: Bill Ingalls/Public Domain).

But if you don’t like it, you’ll have to blame the Prime Minister and his communications boffins for what it had to say, and most of how what it said was framed, which I’m sure a lot of Alberta “Conservatives” were privately grinding their teeth about last night wherever their covens gather, somewhere in Calgary, probably.

Sensing that the King has made some new Canadian friends on this visit, a talent he seems to have inherited from his late mother, Elizabeth, the Conservative hive mind will now be trying to work up some talking points that will insult the real authors of the King’s speech without insulting the King.

They will mostly understand that the new popularity of the suddenly dignified King Charles – something he never quite attained as a mere prince – is a potential wedge issue for the Carney Liberals to exploit now that the Canadian conservative movement is increasingly MAGA and republican.

On a personal note, having come of age in the 1970s when Conservatives still believed in conserving things they saw to be of value and thus tended to love the monarchy, it is disorienting to realize that so many modern “conservatives” reject the institution as an impediment to their MAGA values and pine to be part of the disintegrating republic to the south.

The immediate problem such Conservatives face, though, is that as Throne Speeches go, this was a pretty good one – ultimately the source of the impression that the Liberal government of Mark Carney may be able to do something Canadians decided neither his predecessor Justin Trudeau nor his MAGAfied Conservative challenger Pierre Poilievre could do. To wit: run the country like a grownup surrounded by other adults.

U.S. President Donald Trump – the King’s visit to Canada seems to have him mumbling about the 51st state again (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons).

Now, it’s quite possible that Mr., Carney will not be able to deliver on the promises King Charles made on his behalf yesterday. The whole thing could come unstrung in a week or a year. Who knows? But that’s an issue for another day.

As an artifact of Westminster style democracy – whose theoretical purpose is to outline the government’s agenda for the next session of Parliament – this Speech from the Throne has to been seen as a success. Even if one paid no attention to what the King was saying, it left the impression that, despite the great challenges Canadians face, we could just thread the needle and placate our crazy neighbour while asserting our own sovereignty and place in the world.

As political literature, it was a far more polished document than the whiny drivel that passed for the United Conservative Party’s most recent Throne Speech here in Alberta, which instead of hope, assigned blame to a variety of scapegoats.

From the Carney Government’s perspective, the speech and the King’s presence also managed to annoy the right people – people, that is, who a lot of Canadian voters have good reason not to like very much, not least among them U.S. President Donald Trump.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer – U.K. gossip has it he wasn’t happy about the King’s visit to Canada (Photo: Simon Dawson, No. 10 Downing Street/Open Government Licence).

Something, at any rate, seems to have provoked Mr. Trump to start rambling about the 51st state again and claiming that we could have his unworkable Golden Dome scheme, which sounds like a reincarnation of the failed Reagan-era Strategic Defence Initiative, for free if we just sign up to be part of crumbling colossus to the south.

And if the gossip columns of the British gutter press are to be believed, Prime Minister Keir Starmer also opposed the King’s trip to Canada on the grounds the symbolism might interfere with his effort to grovel to Mr. Trump.

Naturally, here in Alberta yesterday’s speech will infuriate the radical, separatist, republican and extremist wing of the UCP’s base, people who are incapable of minding what they say. They will view the King’s speech as a betrayal and a personal slight. The results should be apparent on social media within hours.

Finally, Mr. Poilievre, running for a safe seat in the MAGA wilderness of Battle River-Crowfoot, will be afraid to speak up for Canada without equivocation and qualification for fear of riling up his separatist constituents.

All this will be grist for Mr. Carney’s mill.

As I wrote last February, the days are long gone when you could count on a king to get up in his stirrups and yell at the lads, “Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more, or close the wall up with our English dead!”

Still, just by showing up and reading a speech without a hitch, King Charles has done Canada a service I hadn’t expected him to do.

Keeping in mind that we may need to ask him back again. God Save the King!