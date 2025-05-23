Do you get the feeling that Alberta separatists want to have their cake and eat it too?
Last weekend, a social media post from the so-called Alberta Prosperity Project offered this advice to nervous Albertans: “Sovereignty doesn’t mean losing what matters. You keep your identity, pension, passport – and gain a hopeful future.”
The wordy image accompanying the post on the social media platform previously known as Twitter went on to promise that if Alberta separated from Canada – or, at least, became sovereign,* – you’d get to keep your “OAS & Pension,” your Canadian citizenship, your Canadian passport, your “personal identity,” and your “hope for the future.”
Senator Kristopher Wells, appointed to represent Alberta, sharply tweeted back: “I can assure you. No Canadian passport, no citizenship, no pension, and no future if you want to leave Canada.”
This set off a phenomenon which is technically known in the field of social media studies as “a shitstorm,” most of which unfortunately has now disappeared or dissipated, probably because the APP seems to have removed its original tweet and Senator Wells has restricted responses to his.
Both, however, seem to have had a second go at their statements. In a follow-up tweet, Senator Wells conceded that birthright citizenship is still a thing in Canada. The APP, which officially describes itself as only wanting to “empower the Alberta government to restructure Alberta’s relationship with Canada,” published a mealy-mouthed revised graphic that had enough qualifications to pass for an Internet terms-of-service page.
OK, the APP now seems to be saying, if you get to have an Alberta passport instead, what’s the big deal?
Regardless, while the storm persisted, what was striking was just how angry it made some people (and some bot operators) to hear Mr. Wells say that in the event of Alberta separating from Canada, Albertans might not get to keep their Canadian passports, Canadian pensions, and perhaps even their Canadian political identities.
One irate gentleman even called Mr. Wells a traitor, which under the circumstances seemed a little rich.
And this from a part of the country where folks used to shake their heads wonderingly when they heard that many Quebeckers assumed before the Quebec sovereignty referenda in 1980 and 1995 that they would still get to send Members of Parliament to Ottawa in the event of secession.
Don’t you get the feeling, watching what passes for civil discourse in this province nowadays, that a lot of the Alberta separatists who just won’t shut up think exactly the same thing? I can’t say I’ve seen it put as explicitly as some of the other claims on the APP meme, but I sure wouldn’t be shocked to learn it’s so.
Here’s one thing you can be confident of, if Albertans were ever so foolish as to vote that their province become a landlocked petrostate, there is zero chance they would ever get to send an MP to Ottawa again and, for quite different reasons, precious little chance they’d ever get to send an elected representative to Washington either, the obvious wishes of the APP’s leadership notwithstanding.
But what about passports, pensions and the like?
Well, it is true right now that Canada allows citizens living in other countries to continue to collect their CPP pensions, also permits dual citizenship (interim Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, c’mon down!), and lets citizens abroad vote in Canadian elections.
So, in that regard, while misleading, the APP statement was correct.
At the same time, in the event of a separation vote by any part of Canada, things would be certain to change significantly after separation.
I chatted about this with University of Calgary political science professor Lisa Young, a thoughtful commentator on Alberta politics, last week after she warned in her Substack column that Alberta sovereignty could in fact mean losing passports and pensions.
“A more thoughtful analysis would say that Canada would have to sort out the citizenship question,” she told me. “I’m willing to go out on a limb and suggest that if Alberta were to separate, Canada would not be willing to allow five million people living next door to maintain Canadian citizenship and all its privileges.
“It would mean having to provide consular services and the like without being able to levy taxes to pay for it,” she explained. “True, Canada already has close to four million dual citizens, but presumably many of them are residents of Canada, pay Canadian taxes and so on.”
“Then there’s the question of democratic rights,” Dr. Young continued. “If you move to another country and maintain your Canadian citizenship, you can apply to join the international list of electors. You would then vote in the district where you most recently lived. So what would Canada do with a few million Albertans who wanted to vote in Canadian elections but had never lived anywhere outside Alberta?
“Presumably, if we ever got to this point, citizenship would be one of the items to be negotiated,” she said. “I suspect that someone who was born in Canada outside Alberta would be able to make a case for citizenship. But people born in Alberta? It would be open to negotiation.”
Of course, in the event it did get to that point – unlikely, notwithstanding The New York Times’s sophomorically one-sided report yesterday, which was worthy of a student newspaper – Canadians in the rest of the country would be furious. They would be in no mood to let the Alberta-dominated Conservative Party benefit from such an absurd situation.
And what could we Albertans do about it? Threaten to withhold our precious bitumen? I’ve got news for you, my fellow Albertans, there’s a reason they ship Saudi crude to New Brunswick and it’s got nothing to do with the ethics of a given barrel of fungible liquid.
As for the CPP, Dr. Young said, “Canada wouldn’t hand over the cash to Alberta. Folks like you and me who had paid into the CPP would still be able to collect it, just like we would if we moved to Panama. But Alberta would have to set up its own plan moving forward.”
Now, chances are high, as some suggest, that this nonsense is just being stage-managed by Premier Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party to keep our eyeballs off the damage they’re doing to our province, and the metastasizing corruption scandal that just keeps getting worse every time The Globe and Mail publishes another headline like the one atop its reporters’ scoop on Monday.
But even former UCP premier Jason Kenney, who arguably started the ball rolling on this sovereignty-association scam, admits the Smith Government is playing with fire.
The trouble is, we could all get burned. And, if we do, don’t be counting on having an MP in Ottawa to complain to or having enough income from your Alberta-only pension to retire in B.C. or Nova Scotia. And don’t count on many foreign states to recognize your Alberta passport, either.
*A fact that a lot of Albertans, including some in our government, apparently don’t understand is that Canadian provinces and sub-national jurisdictions in all federations, are sovereign – within their jurisdiction and their territory, that is. Premier Smith’s definition of sovereignty, Alberta-style, however, clearly assumes it can intrude into federal jurisdiction, and all other provinces’ territory, whenever it pleases. That dog won’t hunt.
This reminds me very much of the unrealistic promises Quebec separatists made, particularly in the early 1990’s. Somehow saying yes was going to unleash an era of sunshine and roses. Just ignore the head offices leaving and those moving vans too, don’t believe your lying eyes.
Well we haven’t got that far yet, but the separatists target market here also seems to be the gullible. The quality of information on social media is uneven and it does not seem there is much scrutiny at times. It seems to be an era for big lies to thrive again. So these tactics are not surprising.
Perhaps departing Canadians leaving Alberta will be replaced by incoming from Houston or somewhere else, although I suspect most from the southern US will find it a bit too cool here. Of course it would also only be appealing to them if Alberta becomes part of the US. I suspect this is some of the separatists and Premier Smith’s real long term goal. I don’t know what she talked about in all those trips to the US. Perhaps the US leader encouraged that kind of thinking. He probably recognizes useful idiots when they pop up infront of him. But as those people who went to Trump University sadly found out, he doesn’t always keep up his end of the bargain, implied or otherwise.
This separation malarkey is a big joke. Maybe the UCP can leave Alberta, and take the sepatists with them?
Thomas Lukaszuk (bluesky, lisab. X, global news)
>> Has filed the ‘proper’ documentation with elections Alberta ie: Do Albertans NOT want to separate from Canada.
So apparently this is part of the official process and once that petition is accepted another one similar or 180°different variant question cannot be brought up.
Because the Ditchbillies don’t know how the government works, it seems @ any of the 3 levels, they are “huffing and puffing” on social media about leftists.
So one has to wonder, are they all so seemingly incompetent?
Given the advice they’ve been getting for years from the CRAP/REF/CON leadership, one would have thought that if they really wanted to separate, they would have done their homework a long time ago, crossed the ‘it’s, dotted the i’s .
Well, personally I’m not totally surprised, because being lazy seems a prerequisite :because they are alternately whining @the government to do something, or telling the government to stay out. They make as much sense as the self-proclaimed queen of Canada– who has been almost suspiciously quiet given all the separatist talk– not that I’m complaining.
Anyway– Bravo to Thomas, and kudos to Sen. Kris Wells.
Thanks for speaking out for the “majority” of Canadians who were either born in Alberta and stayed or moved, who moved to Canada and landed in Alberta, but are first and foremost proud Canadians.
I think it’s worth repeating, if you don’t like it here,
YOU ARE>>>FREE TO LEAVE
the country, we will definitely not stop you from going.
@DJC
“On irate gentleman even called Mr. Wells a traitor, which under the circumstances seemed a little rich. ” Not to be “that guy” but I think you missed “ONE irate gentleman…”
And no, you don’t have to post this…just fix it cuz my editor brain went “ARGH” lol (I know my comments are often wiffle waffle but that’s due to my inability to actually read these little text boxes properly as opposed to when I’m actually writing for realsies)
Thanks, B. I will post it to say that I appreciate your letting me know about that typo, and because I rely on my readers to fix such errors when they slip by. It’s been fixed. DJC
The absolute gall to believe that Albertans would have a right to representation in Ottawa following a separation boggles my mind. Alberta would have an ambassador–if that. When was the last time a foreign ambassador had a say over *domestic* policy?
Therein lies the reality. If Alberta were to successfully separate–they would be a *foreign* government to the rest of Canada. For any separatists out there who haven’t thought that through, Alberta would be in the same situation as say, Haiti or Morocco or Kosovo. Maybe, carved up like Syria. Getting the picture, yet? Zero bargaining power against oil corporations, insurance companies, banks etc. because it’s only 5 Million people and a few resources. Not one more federal penny for cleanups, pipelines, pensions, healthcare etc.
All that would be left is an exploitable tiny landlocked state.
The now provincial government would become essentially…the federal government of Alberta. Mired in corruption and scandal there would be nobody to stop it. Just corporations supplying just enough cash to exploit it to the maximum.
Or, they could join the USA and become like Puerto Rico. Or be forced to join, like Hawaii. Paid any attention to what happened *there* during the wildfires? Or after? If not, I suggest separatists research it before they start cuddling up to the American Empire. Because you’re looking straight into your future as a “state” of the USA.
Meanwhile, I expect Manitoba and BC to carve out enough of a chunk to reach each other with Saskatchewan (or through there)
History repeats. Past behaviour predicts future behaviour.
Oh and have fun passing your “freedom manifest” by the UN who will disagree it on fundamental grounds due to indigenous rights.
Separatists need to stop threatening to run away from home as their myriad social problems are being caused from within their own borders as much or more than–problems the feds are causing them. Clean that up, then you can lecture the feds on “unfairness”.
That’s from someone with little love for the feds at this point, including Carney.
Surely such a fundamental disregard for reality suggests that the Alberta separation scheme is a US PSYOP (shudder), a UCP political strategy to distract the populace from their failures (eye roll), or evidence of the ideologically bankruptcy of Canadian Conservatism (thanks to Perulant Preston).
Or maybe all three.
Proof awaits invasion, further UCP grifting, or rampant gaslighting when the consequences of this idiocy become entrenched.
Writing this, I’ve convinced myself the separatists are shills for a UCP’s Melon Drop con and we are the marks.
Suppose a person living in Calgary wants to visit relatives in BC. Do they go through border patrol on the Trans Canada? Sneak out, sneak back in on country roads? Not to mention travel by air, bus or train.
Call it what it is… Alberta separation is greed, nothing more.
High income earners pay more taxes and get the same services as those in lower tax brackets. The “haves” subsidize the “have nots”.
Alberta has proportionately more people paying above average taxes. More “haves”. More tax money flows out of Alberta than is returned in transfers and services.
Wouldn’t it be great is we separated and reduced the number of “have nots” Albertans would have to fund? Perhaps we could then find ways to defund the Alberta “have nots” and really pad our bank accounts.
The basis for separation is greed, nothing more.
If Alberta elects to separate, which is slim, Canada has no obligation to allow them the right to vote in Canadian elections while they hold Alberta citizenship: Dual citizenship is a privilege, not a right.
And what about a currency? I doubt Canada would allow Alberta to use the Canadian dollar as a source of currency. Does Smith create Dani dollars out of nowhere? If so, who in their right mind would recognize it? The whole idea is a smoke screen to cover for the existential crisis the party has gotten itself into.
From the NYT article: “I don’t like the way the Liberals treat Western Canada,” said Mr. Gablehaus, a retired government worker. “I think it’s unfair.”
Well, then.
Jessica: I didn’t have time last night to go into the contempt I felt upon reading that NYT article. Not for the dweebs who were quoted, but for the amateurs who wrote it. Now, when I taught journalism at two post-secondary institutions, I would have given that piece a fairly good mark, say a B+, and sent it back with a suggestion that more balance and a less credulous attitude were both needed. In fact, the original article may well have been considerably worse, since the Times is one of the few major newspapers left that still employs copy editors. But The New York Times should do better than a first-year J-School student, don’t you think? This makes its publication worse, in a way. Reading this, I must say, really made me wonder what I am paying big bucks to subscribe to the Times for. How far out to lunch are they in the articles published on Palestine, or Ukraine, or Argentina if this is what they produce about Alberta, which close, easy to get to, doesn’t require a second language, and is safe – thanks to the fact it’s part of Canada? Meanwhile, yesterday in the Washington Post, another expensive subscription, there was an op/ed by Liz Truss, the head of lettuce made incarnate, complaining about how the “Deep State” made her prime ministership a failure. Are there no editors left who know how to politely say, “Fuck off!”?
There are also some non-trivial matters like currency, bonds, tariffs, treaties, trans-boundary waters and air pollution, federal property (parks, military bases, buildings, etc.), and Indigenous land and rights.
The only “positive” I see is that the foofarah will likely split the right half of the political spectrum — ala Wildrose in 2010s Alberta and Reform in 1990s Canada — and enable a resurgence of sensible centre-left governments in the Prairies. The short-term positive is a potentially embarrassing issue for Poilievre in the upcoming federal by-election.
Canada owns about 10% of the land in Alberta including Jasper and Banff national parks and military bases. In an Alberta separation, that land would stay under Canada’s control and ownership.
And don’t forget that OAS is based on your years of residence in CANADA after age 18. So let’s assume you turn 38 in the year that Albertan sets sail. Subtract 18 and you’re left with 20. So, when you apply to Ottawa from Albertastan for your OAS, you will not receive 100%. Oh no my happy dilbits. You will receive 20\40 of the full pension, with 40 being the denominator used as the usual adult span of active North Americans or my dog’s age.
And n’oubliez pas mes amis, there is still the whole spectre of income-based clawbacks. Your generous pension from your former oil and gas employer may bite you!
Sovereignists who do not read history are doomed to repeat it … which is something this latest bunch of wingnuts will find out soon.
I wanted to be a ballerina when I grew up, but that didn’t happen, either. A four-year old’s fantasies mostly get outgrown. In Alberta, however, not so much.
Seriously, what do these “sovereigntists” think? That you can just Make-Your-Own-Country? Like, going to Mr. Sub and ordering what you want on your bunwich ? Or, going to the All-You-Can-Eat smorg and helping yourself to all your favourites, and extra gravy? Mind you, I have seen some of these dudes and- never mind, that’s catty.
The naïveté, though, is stunning, and even more so is Danielle Smith giving all this any legitimacy. Mind you, if it serves a purpose of distraction, which she desperately needs from all her governments’ messes and machinations, she’ll keep stoking their delusions.
At some point though, Albertans need to put on their big boy/girl pants and grow up.
I mean, I’m tempted sometimes to give in to fantasy, put on a tutu, and dance around. But …
Actually, that visual isn’t any more appealing than an over-stuffed dude in a cowboy hat sidling up to the buffet. Sorry. Please unsee that. Both of those things.
Thank you to Senator Wells for this. And thank you for showing up with a coat that fits in the shoulders and a suit jacket with no collar gap. (Derek Guy reference).
Thank you, Professor Young.
I get the feeling that the reason the séparatistes show up like they’ve just returned from slopping the barn is that they’re showing up *to* slop the barn. You can’t shovel sh!# dressed for business.
Anyone with a lick of sense would ask why we would separate from Canada if we want to be exactly like Canada in every way. Surely there’s a catch. Why, yes, friends, there is! The truth is that we would give up everything in exchange for nothing and possibly affix ourselves to the US as a wayward territory, not a state. How has that worked for Puerto Rico so far? I hope you don’t want a reliable electrical grid. Or perhaps we’d be the next Samoa. Our famous 2025 measles outbreak seems to be pointing in that direction.
Is Alberta worth more than a used car with the odometer rolled back?
