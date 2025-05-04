Looking relaxed and confident, Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi ripped into Premier Danielle Smith’s flirtation with separatism yesterday at the Opposition party’s annual convention.
“Alberta’s New Democrats will always, always, always stand with the millions and millions of Canadians who believe in a stronger, more unified country,” he told the more than 1,000 party members at the Edmonton Convention Centre yesterday morning in a speech frequently punctuated by cheers.
“That’s the Canadian promise, and we will not allow premier Smith to break that promise,” Mr. Nenshi said.
He asked the delegates: “Is Danielle Smith a separatist?”
A thousand voices responded, “Yes!”
“Should Alberta leave Canada?”
The crowd roared, “No!”
“No more dividing Albertans from each other to score political points,” Mr. Nenshi declared. “No more dragging Alberta away from the rest of the country to feed extremist fringe agendas,” he continued, each point punctuated by cheers.
“No more playing stupid separatist games with the future of our province! No more disrespecting Indigenous communities! No more disrespecting Albertans!”
Meanwhile, down the street at the Legislature Building, a crowd of about 500 folk by the look of the photos on social media gathered at roughly the same time to decry Confederation and demand an independent landlocked petrostate. Unsurprisingly, claims that crowd was bigger were circulated by organizers, through whether or not they were including the counter-protesters who also showed up is not clear.
Be that as it may, back at the Convention Centre, Mr. Nenshi threw down the gauntlet, challenging the premier to put up or shut up.
“So to premier Smith, I’m talking to you directly now, stop playing games,” he said. “You have two choices: denounce separatism once and for all, and do it today, or let Albertans decide.”
“You want a referendum? Stop playing us for fools. Stop pretending that this is just an initiative process and you’re just standing around watching.” (This observation provoked prolonged laughter, in response to Premier Smith’s oft-repeated claim she’s not asking for a referendum while changing legislation to make it easier for citizens to petition for a separation vote.) “We’re smarter than that.”
“I’m going to say this very, very clearly to Premier Smith,” Mr. Nenshi said. “You want a referendum? Give us the referendum now!”
“I will be damned if I if we ever, ever let Danielle Smith tear the country down,” Mr. Nenshi also said. “Canada is worth fighting for.”
He later reiterated the same point in a scrum with journalists after the results of party members’ ratification vote showing 89.5-per-cent of the delegates continue to support his leadership had been calculated.
“The premier treats Albertans with contempt,” he told the reporters. “She takes us all for fools. She thinks that we’ll fall for the most obvious lies. And I believe that Albertans are so much smarter than that, they’re so much better than that, and they’re able to cut through all that disingenuity.”
“I say to Danielle Smith, quit playing games. You want a referendum. Stop pretending it’s citizens who want a referendum. Stop pretending you’re not the one behind all of this. Call the referendum, call it now, and when you get the defeat, the thumping defeat that you resoundingly deserve, stop playing games with the future of our country.”
This and similar remarks by Mr. Nenshi about the United Conservative Party’s continuing Corrupt Care Scandal, which the government appears unable to contain, and its mismanagement of the economy set a sharper tone from the NDP leader, who has been criticized for being too passive, disengaged and professorial since being chosen by members as party leader last June.
He spoke for more than an hour, but seemed to hold the attention of delegates throughout. It still remains to be seen, though, if his long-form approach to rhetoric will work as well with voters who are not party activists as do the three- or four-word slogans favoured by conservative parties like the UCP.
Also at yesterday’s session of the three-day convention, which adjourns today, delegates accepted a compromise constitutional change that would allow new party members to opt-out of membership in the federal NDP by clicking an online button indicating they only want to support the provincial party.
Much was made of this by mainstream media for some reason, even though it’s unlikely to stop the UCP from pretending the Alberta NDP takes orders from the federal NDP leader in Ottawa, whoever that turns out to be, or end the sharing of election campaign expertise as happens with all political parties’ federal and provincial branches.
Mr. Nenshi’s pivot toward sharper and more specific criticism of the government seems like a more significant development than mere constitutional inside baseball, especially now that the NDP’s leaders have figured out that nothing good is likely to come from a public fight.
‘Way to go Nenshi. Throw in some gasoline about the privatization of the healthcare and ensuing scandals as well as a few pointed gibes about the lack of affordable housing, supporting unions and you’ll actually sound like a roaring NDPer.
Finally, an NDPer not caught up in the “civility” trap.
Someone’s been reading Saul Alinsky.
I think Nenshi nailed it, hitting all the right notes. Even if like you say, there were “professorial” tones occasionally, they were spot-on. Thinking, if you’ve ever had a professor like that, or a teacher or instructor – that person was “all business” and commanded respect. I personally didn’t get the professor vibe, but what I saw more was some proper, righteous anger- more like a preacher at the pulpit who knows what’s right and wrong.
Tommy Douglas could certainly put that out there the same way, punctuating his speeches with homilies and the odd dab of humour, and always had his audience in his grip. The anger that streamed from Douglas’ lensed-eyes was for real, as much as the compassion that drove his politics. It was interesting to see some of that sound and fury coming from Nenshi.
Contrastingly, to Nenshi’s no-B.S. speech, Danielle Smith is serving up extra piles of baloney with her gig on separation. You’re right, David, that Naheed Nenshi got his biggest response when he called her out on it, “Stop pretending ….!” he said, and everyone in that room knew exactly what he was talking about. Even her most fervent supporters know it’s all pretence and she’s ginning-up a “case”, and gaming the system for her “Alberta sovereignty” backers. Thinking about that old political adage, “You can fool some of the people some of the time” but in this case she’s not fooling any of the people any of the time.
How much longer can Danielle Smith delay the by-election in Strathcona so Nenshi can properly take his seat in the Legislature? It was stunning to us who have been whacked with the nastiness, immaturity and dirty games of the UCP and federal Conservative Party to hear Mark Carney say he would enable the Conservatives to get Poilievre another seat in the House of Commons ASAP if they wanted. “No games”, he said. I nearly fainted. That’s all the Conservatives know how to do!
So, good for Naheed Nenshi to throw down the gauntlet and tell Danielle Smith to put up or shut-up. Finally. Someone has to say it and it’s imperative that it comes from him. She and her cadre of self-serving, treasonous nut-bars have gotten away with way too much for way too long.
I truly want to the the ABNDP go elbows up and have the 5 losing candidates from those close ridings in Calgary start recall petitions. Nothing like a good petard hoisting to drive the clown party into a widdershins tizzy fit.
As for membership in the national NDP, yeah, technically I am. Didn’t know I would be by becoming an provincial member. Didn’t vote for them on the 28th, have never given them money, have an email filter to auto-delete their emails. So, de facto, not a member. If I could formally resign federal membership, I would.
Gerald: When your membership expires, leave it a few days, then push the opt-out budget when you re-up. DJC
I believe that the UPC have crossed the line and can now be classified as a separatist party. No better than the Bloc. I have absolutely no faith in this Danielle Shit government. I have never seen such a greedy and corrupt government in Alberta before. I have no confidence in them and they should step down and we should go back to the polls.
Saturday was eventful: the AB NDP convention and a gathering of the separatist clan in Edmonton, with OPEC meeting two days early to discuss their plan to triple oil production as worldwide demand for oil drops.
Now Danielle Smith has announced the unveiling of an announcement on Monday afternoon, likely miffed by Naheed Nenshi and OPEC getting all the attention. Perhaps Alberta wants in on flooding the market with oil and building unfeasible pipelines everywhere to do it. Somebody else will have to pay, of course. She’s the one with an economics degree, which makes her the expert./s
What else, taking all royalties in kind, or cancelling royalties altogether? Does she — I mean “someone” — have enough signatures on a separatism petition already? When is the referendum? Or is this a plot to suck up the attention of world media in advance of the G7?
At least the last emperor of Alberta has rolled out the red carpet for herself and maybe scooped up the last of Haile Selassie’s dishes hidden in casks in a long-forgotten warehouse at Medalta in Medicine Hat? Good enough for him, good enough for Madam.
Of course, Queen Danielle, being too much of a coward to walk her talk, likes to float her trial balloons in the hope that they are distracting enough to keep eyes on her own b.s.
The sense is her own base, the gaggle of semi-literate idiots at the Leg yesterday, may even be tired of her and want her gone.
Hmmm.
“the sharing of election campaign expertise as happens with all political parties’ federal and provincial branches”
Dunno if one Mr. Ford subscribes to that philosophy of familial sharing. And Mr. Nenshi’s cry for a referendum NOW could be a proverbial albatross: if the MAGA Maples lose, it was rigged. If they win, it could be Chapter 1 in a terrible beach novel of a love affair gone awry to the glee of divorce lawyers everywhere.
Lefty: Perhaps I should have put that in the past tense. DJC
If Alberta voters are beguiled by the Grift-o-kon PR slogans, they’ll get exactly the kind of government apparatus commensurate with that degree of infantilism, and all will be in harmony.
It’s no secret that Smith has always been about privatization of healthcare and education just like all the rest of the Reformers and her candidates told us that when she was trying to become premier under the Wildrose party banner which is why she lost to Allison Redford.
So this is her new game plan. Trick Albertans into believing that we should separate and they will be required to accept a privatized healthcare and education system. Along with a privatized police force paid for by property taxes and eliminate the Canada Pension Plans for seniors who have received more than what they had paid into it and she is convinced that we are dumb enough to fall for it? You can bet Rural Albertans would be they already can’t wait to elect her pal Pierre Poilievre that’s how stupid they are, aren’t they?
