One doesn’t need to work very hard to read between the lines of Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie’s filing Tuesday to the Alberta Court of Appeal, which argued that the court should deny the Alberta government the right to cross-examine former Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos about what records and other information she has given to his office.

Former AHS CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos (Photo: Alberta Health Services).

It certainly strongly suggests that Mr. Wylie, who has been Alberta’s auditor general since 2018, basically agrees with Ms. Mentzelopoulos’s lawyer that the government was on a “fishing expedition” in mid-April when it when it sought the court’s permission to cross-examine her about what she had given the AG, claiming it needed to know if she had revealed confidential information.

In April, the government’s lawyers got a court to order Ms. Mentzelopoulos to answer questions about the documents she had in her possession when she was fired, and got an injunction requiring her not to share 11 emails she had forwarded to herself shortly before she was fired on Jan. 8.

Ms. Mentzelopoulos is suing AHS for wrongful dismissal in what has come to be known as the Corrupt Care Scandal. She alleges in her $1.7-million lawsuit that AHS was pressured by senior government officials to sign off on dodgy contracts that were not in the agency’s interest and that she was fired when she tried to investigate.

The controversy set off by her original allegations has continued at a boil ever since, thanks in large part to a series of revelations published in the pages of The Globe and Mail that point to some of the ways the government may have been influenced and the fact Ms. Mentzelopoulos is being sued in turn for defamation by Premier Danielle Smith’s former chief of staff.

The United Conservative Party Government has been trying hard to make the story go away, without success. It has become, in other words, a goat rodeo.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Now Mr. Wylie – a respected officer of the Legislature who can’t be immediately fired for looking into the matter as Ms. Mentzelopoulos claims she was – has intentionally or not lent some credibility to the former CEO’s claims, at least in the court of public opinion.

“Permitting questioning regarding records provided to the auditor general in the context of an examination or other statutory function would be contrary to the public interest and has the potential to create a chilling effect on the general provision of records to the auditor general,” Mr. Wylie’s filing stated.

“These concerns are heightened in cases regarding allegations of misconduct, government overreach, and improper use of public funds falling within the scope of the auditor general’s mandate,” the argument continued, going on to say the cross-examination could be used to circumvent legislated protections. That, he said, “risks undermining the integrity of the examination.”

Last week, the Court of Appeal also gave Mr. Wylie limited intervenor status in the Mentzelopoulos lawsuit.

The court will decide what it decides in the fullness of time. In the meantime, though, we can safely reach one conclusion now: Mr. Wylie is unlikely to be around as Alberta’s auditor general after his current term expires on April 28, 2026.

CMA says it fears UCP interference will expand to treatment of more health issues

Yesterday, meanwhile, the Canadian Medical Association said it and three Alberta physicians have filed a constitutional challenge in the Court of King’s bench to Bill 26, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, on the grounds it interferes with the relationship between patients and their doctors when making treatment decisions.

Canadian Medical Association President Dr. Joss Reimer (Photo: COP 29).

The act, which came into effect in December 2024, “directs physicians on how to deliver gender-affirming care to people under 18, down to which medications they can use, when and how,” the CMA news release said. “This is an historic and unprecedented government intrusion into the physician-patient relationship and requires doctors to follow the law rather than clinical guidelines, the needs of patients and their own conscience.”

“When a government bans specific treatments, it interferes with a doctor’s ability to empower patients to choose the best care possible,” said CMA President Joss Reimer.

“This legislation has put me and many of my colleagues in a state of moral crisis,” said Jake Donaldson, a Calgary family physician who provides gender-affirming care to about 40 adolescents.

The CMA news release said the national physicians’ organization felt it had to step in “before this kind of political interference expands to other national health issues, such as vaccination, reproductive health, medical assistance in dying, or even cancers or surgeries resulting from lifestyle choices.”

This is a sound point, as UCP health policy is now clearly driven by MAGA ideology and hostility to expertise and science.

“The Alberta government should be spending its time, energy and resources on the 650,000 people in the province without a family doctor, not on the few hundred vulnerable youth seeking medical assistance,” the CMA statement concluded. This is advice, of course, that the UCP is certain to ignore.