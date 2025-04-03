Something new is happening in the 2025 federal election campaign now under way.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

After a couple of years of polls suggesting that a Conservative victory was a deadbolt cinch and Pierre Poilievre would soon be prime minister, no sooner did Justin Trudeau quit as PM than public opinion began to turn back toward the Liberals now led by former central banker Mark Carney.

This seems to have pushed some prominent Alberta Conservatives right up to the edge, maybe right over it.

Even in the best of times, of course, Alberta Conservatives tend to be bad losers. Maybe that’s because, at the provincial level, they just don’t get enough practice.

So we’ve seen Conservative post-election tantrums before. They’re a phenomenon that appears most frequently after federal elections, in which the Conservative party under whatever name it calls itself hasn’t been the country’s Natural Governing Party practically since John A. Macdonald departed the scene.

Once, though, we whipped one up right here in Wild Rose Country. The unexpected election of an NDP provincial government in Alberta in 2015 provoked a spasm of anger that radicalized the conservative base, destroyed the venerable provincial Progressive Conservative Party, and continued even after the return to power of the so-called United Conservative Party under Jason Kenney in 2019.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (Photo: Cumberland, Creative Commons).

What’s new, though, is this:

First, the 2025 tantrum is happening before the ballots have been counted.

This seems like proof, if you ask me, that Canadian Conservatives have already given up on Mr. Poilievre as the leader who can finally bring them back to power. It sure seems as if they assume he’ll soon follow in the footsteps of Erin O’Toole and Andrew Scheer, the first two leaders the party chose after Stephen Harper’s election loss in 2015 and dumped when they failed to replace Mr. Trudeau.

Second, that since the rise of Donald Trump in the United States and the MAGAfication of a significant subset of the Canadian conservative voting base, the party’s commitment to democracy, as we used to say in pre-metric days, is a mile wide and an inch deep.

The times when Conservative leaders like everyone else would proclaim after an election loss that “the voters are always right” are gone. Now they say instead, “if you won’t vote like we tell you, we’ll bust up your country!”

Consider the recent threats by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and former federal Reform Party leader Preston Manning about what will happen if they don’t get their way on April 28 and the Liberals are instead re-elected to a fourth term.

University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

As University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young cleverly put it in her Substack yesterday, Ms. Smith and Mr. Manning have “decided to get out in front of the issue … and give the rest of Canada a chance not to make the terrible mistake of thwarting Alberta’s wishes.”

On March 28, Premier Smith huffed, “I provided a specific list of demands the next Prime Minister, regardless of who that is, must address within the first six months of their term to avoid an unprecedented national unity crisis.” (Give me plastic straws or give me death!)

“After the election’s over,” she vowed on her fortnightly radio program last weekend, she’ll create “what I’ll call the ‘What’s Next Panel.’ We just wanna go around the province, see how people are feeling, and see if there are any other referendum issues that they want us to put on the table.”

A referendum about what? “Those in positions of power in Alberta know there will be a populist prairie fire if it’s four more years of the same-old Liberals,” warned Postmedia political columnist Rick Bell, surely the premier’s favourite commentator, often used to run her worst ideas up the flagpole.

Former federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Photo: Deb Ransom, Creative Commons).

“The Smith government is not putting a separatist referendum on a ballot,” Mr. Bell wrote on April Fool’s Day, although he was not joking. “But the smart money … says Smith is going to make it easier for Albertans to put the question on the ballot.”

But it’s Mr. Manning who has sailed the closest to outright sedition in what he has to say.

In a screed shamefully published yesterday in The Globe and Mail, under the headline “Mark Carney poses a threat to national unity,” Mr. Manning came right out and warned, “Voters, particularly in central and Atlantic Canada, need to recognize that a vote for the Carney Liberals is a vote for Western secession – a vote for the breakup of Canada as we know it.”

“Understand that separation of the resources-based economic engine of Western Canada from what’s left of the rest of Canada will have dire economic and social consequences for the latter,” he continued, channelling Mr. Trump’s tariff treats.

Former federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“The next prime minister of Canada, if it remains Mark Carney, would then be identified in the history books, tragically and needlessly, as the last prime minister of a united Canada,” Mr. Manning concluded.

What cheek! The man should really turn in his Order of Canada lapel pin. And he should probably take a look at some recent polling from British Colombia too.

Well, maybe Mr. Manning, once the premier’s son who was seen as heir apparent to the rat-free Social Credit Kingdom, is just irked he’s never going to inherit the old man’s crown. I imagine if they hear his latest bluster, folks in the rest of Canada will just roll their eyes.

Of course, this kind of threat will evaporate if Albertans push up the popular vote for the Liberals on April 28, and especially if they manage to elect a half a dozen or more Liberal MPs and a few New Democrats, as some polls suggest might happen.

A few strong progressive Alberta voices in cabinet would do more for national unity than anything this province’s increasingly radicalized and cranky Conservatives demand.