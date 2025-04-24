Peter Guthrie, the former United Conservative Party cabinet minister now sitting as an independent member of the Alberta Legislature, fired back at Premier Danielle Smith yesterday in an open letter suggesting she is using the federal election to raise her national profile.
To what end Mr. Guthrie thinks Ms. Smith might be doing this is not clear in the letter, which he published yesterday afternoon on social media.
“It appears the Premier may be using the federal election as an opportunity to raise her own national profile – possibly at the expense of the CPC and Pierre Poilievre’s efforts to become Canada’s next Prime Minister,” he wrote.
“Recent developments in her political agenda raise legitimate questions about her intentions for Alberta’s role within the Canadian Federation, another area where I find myself at odds with her leadership,” he concluded that section of his letter.
Beyond those intriguing points, Mr. Guthrie’s letter lays out a fairly standard conservative critique of government lack of fiscal restraint, and then moves on to accuse Premier Smith and the government he was part of until he was booted from the UCP Caucus last week of behaving not all that differently from the federal Liberals when it comes to spending.
“I’ve highlighted the troubling lack of fiscal accountability within Executive Council,” he wrote, using the Parliamentary term for the cabinet. “Under Premier Smith, the UCP government has increased its operational budget by more than 24%, including a 14% expansion in the size of the GOA. This erosion of financial discipline – combined with the creation of multiple new Crown corporations – has contributed to a projected deficit of $5.4 billion.”
“In Alberta, we are quick to criticize the federal government for its unsustainable spending, ballooning debt, and inflationary impact on families and communities,” he said. “We cannot, in good faith, denounce that approach in Ottawa while turning a blind eye to similar issues here at home.”
Also in the letter, Mr. Guthrie expands on his problems with Ms. Smith’s approach to what the NDP Opposition terms the Corrupt Care Scandal, allegations that dodgy contracts were pushed on Alberta Health Services by government officials close to the premier. The government’s strategy, he argued, seems to be “designed to conceal wrongdoing rather than expose it – an approach that risks triggering serious accusations of a coverup.”
And he renewed his call for a full judicial inquiry, led by a sitting judge with the power to compel testimony. He closed the letter with a pledge to remain in the Legislature and continue to represent the citizens of his Airdrie-Cochrane Riding as best he can. “My commitment to holding the government accountable and representing the people of this constituency remains steadfast.”
While Mr. Guthrie is certainly right that many of Ms. Smith’s recent statements and activities – including her shenanigans south of the U.S.-Canadian border – have seriously damaged Mr. Poilievre’s and the federal Conservative Party’s chances of electoral success, it is harder to see what kind of a national role she might imagine she could play unless it’s as the leader of the 51st State Party.
Given the events of the past few weeks, one suspects that might be a political vehicle that wouldn’t pass a roadworthiness test.
And to be fair, Ms. Smith’s otherwise pointless current junket to Japan and South Korea may have been designed to get her out of the eye of Canadian voters in other provinces and even here in Alberta as much as it was to avoid embarrassing questions about the dodgy contracts affair.
Reading between the lines of Mr. Guthrie’s letter, his welcome discomfort with the Smith Government’s increasingly separatist agenda suggests that disloyalty to Canada may be rampant within the caucus, cabinet and Premier’s Office.
Judge says former AHS CEO must testify about emails – with a qualification
As is well known, claims about officials close to the premier trying to influence Alberta Health Services to accept sketchy contracts for the services of private surgical centres and the acquisition of medical goods and pharmaceuticals first came to light in February when former AHS CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos alleged she was fired for launching an investigation into such practices.
She has since sued the government for wrongful dismissal, claiming $1.7 million in damages.
Two weeks ago, the Alberta government sought an injunction to compel Ms. Mentzelopoulos not to share nine emails its lawyers argue she improperly retained as well as to allow the former CEO to be cross-examined about the emails.
On Monday, a Court of King’s Bench Justice granted the government’s request to cross-examine Ms. Mentzelopoulos, with an important qualification.
Noting that Ms. Mentzelopoulos’s counsel argued that the request “is a fishing expedition and that the Defendants simply want to determine what information she may have provided to the Auditor General of Alberta and to the RCMP,” Justice Debra Yungwirth ruled that questioning was appropriate and could proceed.
However, she continued, the government was “not entitled to question the Plaintiff on what, if anything, the Plaintiff has provided to the Auditor General of Alberta or the RCMP or other law enforcement as part of any ongoing investigations. This will protect the integrity of those investigations.”
With the important caveat that your blogger is not a lawyer skilled at reading judicial rulings, this seems to suggest that Justice Yungwirth did think the government was interested in finding out what documents Ms. Mentzelopoulos had provided to the RCMP and the auditor general.
I feel Guthrie is 100% correct about Smith making the same mistakes as Trudeau. While their political ideas are very different, both became preoccupied with their political messaging and did not pay enough attention to good governing.
Smith’s financial mismanagement was more hidden by temporarily high oil prices, but is becoming more apparent now. The AHS scandal reminds me of Trudeau’s SNC Lavalin scandal. Both involved high profile firings after the fired people acted ethically and came into conflict with high powered business interests who were friends of the government.
I am sure Smith would hate being compared to Trudeau and may be bristling in Japan about now it if she has heard, but in this case the comparison is true. I don’t know what her national aspirations are other than to try influence national affairs as much as possible. Although I’m not sure many outside of Alberta really take her very seriously, except the CPC who might have wanted her to shut up and go on trip far away from Canada until the Federal election is over. If so, I guess they got their wish.
Unfortunately for Danielle Smith, she can’t be out of the province indefinitely. She has to come back to Alberta and face the consequences of the MHCare scandal. When your own party members turn on you, because of your involvement with unsavory conduct, and wasting large amounts of money, it shows there is a serious problem with the UCP. She wants to interfere with this investigation, and get a hold of the emails. That further reinforces that very bad things were going on and Danielle Smith would like to have this all covered up. What makes this more serious is when a former deputy premier has to contact the R.C.M.P, because they are concerned about the premier obstructing justice in relationto this. Danielle Smith is pulling an Alison Redford type move, but it is far worse. Alison Redford had to resign for less, so at some point, we should expect Danielle Smith to have to resign. Her expensive holiday in Japan and Korea can’t last forever. She has also botched Pierre Poilievre’s chances of becoming Prime Minister. When that happens, expect more people to turn on her, especially from her own party.
When the National Post did the article on the “Liberal operatives ” who allegedly planted the ‘fake’ campaign buttons , they showed a picture of 5 buttons;
PHOTO BY CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF CANADA.
One of those buttons say–
Danielle Smith
For CPC Leader
2026
IMHO, one thing we do know about the Con-servatives is that they like throwing partially cooked pasta, and planting seeds/ spores in dark spaces (because they grow better in horse s**t) . So given all the politicking that Dani has been doing down south and now in Asia, maybe she’s auditioning for Skippy’s job. She can use her “international” experience as a leverage over him. Which is in itself an interesting little tidbit.
I for one cannot in any way shape or form see him speaking in any international situation.
If I hear one more person say “but he’s such a good speaker” I’m going to scream. I watched his interview on CPAC last night: he did not answer a single question that was asked of him. He did give an answer, but from a prepared script.
One thing that Skippy and Marlaina do have in common is the propensity for photo ops.
PP: 30 page platform, 17 pictures of himself and English version had to be reprinted because they left out the policy on removing “woke ideaology”.
The second thing they have in common is using/ wasting extra taxpayers dollars in trying to look like they are actually doing something for the job that they were already being paid to do.
Sidebar— Are the Stephen Harper ads supposed to be in support of Skippy? In my opinion he looks scary and unwell, worse than when he endorsed Danielle. But hey, happy golfing to all you undecided voters.
It should be good golfing weather when she gets back and everyone will be focused on the election, so she won’t come out swinging at Mr Guthrie unless she gets cornered on her radio show. Unless that is also on the Conservatives ‘do not respond’ list.
I believe that a new high number for low politics has been set by Con-candidates not showing up for, or cancelling debates. Desperate times???
Seeing how Dingy Danni is on her taxpayer funded junket, perhaps she will stop over on Saturday in Rome to attend to the funeral of the Pope? She is of course representing the Catholics in Alberta and along the way can try to justify this as some sort of selling something to the Vatican.
Funny that Mr. Guthrie still thinks the federal Conservatives have a coherent fiscal plan.
Well, Emily, we all have our blind spots. DJC
Meanwhile, the federal election campaigns have slightly changed focus with Trump losing his importance to more domestic issues. The score remains tight with only a few minutes left on the clock in the third. And will PP win his own riding or be replaced as CPC leader as soon as this May? And Singh is a goner as the NDP could lose official party status. Only a few days to go….
I believe she said her special brand of diplomacy could be used to subdue Donald Trump. Here we are the day after he mused about hitting Canada with more tariffs on the automotive industry. So much for keeping things on the lowdown to help Pierre Poilievre win the federal election.
Meanwhile, Dani tiptoes through the tulips at the Tonami Tulip Fair in western Japan, or something. If you’ve travelled that far for the hanami, you really shouldn’t miss it. For that matter, Osaka is hosting Expo 2025, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. How timely is that?
Marlaina can hide in Japan on yet another taxpayer funded vacation, but most Albertans can see through her lies. Mr. Guthrie is right – only a fully public judicial inquiry, with the right to compel testimony, will allow the facts of the Corrupt Care scandal to be heard. No wonder Stormy Danielle is so scared of allowing that.
