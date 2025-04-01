The International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature will rename Canada geese as American geese with the publication of the next edition of its widely respected list of scientific animal names.

Charlie Angus (Photo: DrOwl19, Creative Commons).

The fourth edition of the International Code of Zoological Nomenclature published in 1999 lists the familiar large species of North American goose with a black head, white cheeks, and a brown body as Branta canadensis, or Canada goose. However, the next edition of the code, the fifth, is expected to list it as Branta americanus, the American goose.

It is not known if the plan to rename the goose is the result of pressure from the Trump Administration or simply because the bird is native to the North American continent, commonly seen depending on the season from the Arctic to the Gulf of Mexico.

Speaking of which, unlike U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America, which was immediately obeyed by the spineless jellyfish (Aurelia aurita) at Google, the change in the name of the familiar species is not expected to be as controversial in Canada as the effort to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico is south of the Rio Grande.

“Face it, they’re nasty birds,” said Charlie Angus, newly appointed by Prime Minister Mark Carney as Canada’s Ambassador to Washington. “They make a lot of noise, a really unpleasant honking sound. They’re mean as snakes, you can’t trust them not to turn around and attack you. And they shit all over everything!”

“Canadians hate them, and we all cheer when they fly away in the fall,” he said. “I think Canadians will be quite pleased with the change, actually. Under the circumstances, it seems entirely appropriate!”

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: X/Danielle Smith).

Indeed, the change is actually likely to be more controversial south of the U.S.-Canada border, not just because the birds are so unpleasant – often called “cobra chickens”in Canada – but because so many Americans think all the animals and birds were named by Adam in the Garden of Eden, which many of them also think was located in Jackson County, Missouri.

In addition, the geese fly south every winter without completing any paperwork with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The industrious and hard-working beaver (Castor canadensis) will retain its current scientific name, thank you very much.

OK, dear readers, if it wasn’t obvious immediately, you should have twigged to the fact there was something seriously amiss with this report by Paragraph 5. I think Mr. Angus, who will retire at the end of the month from his role as NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay, would make an ideal Canadian Ambassador to the United States under the present circumstances. Unfortunately, that seems unlikely to happen. I apologize to Mr. Angus for putting words in his mouth that may not reflect his views … about Canada geese. As for the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature, it is an actual thing, but it would never do anything like rename the Canada goose just because Donald Trump said it had to. Right? April Fool!