In early February, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith publicly urged Alberta’s auditor general to get cracking with his just-started investigation into allegations of dodgy contracts being forced on Alberta Health Services by officials with connections to her government and even her office.

Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie (Photo: Office of the Auditor General).

“We need to get to the bottom of this issue quickly to identify any potential wrongdoing, correct it, and address it appropriately,” Premier Smith said in a Saturday morning statement on Feb. 8.

That was then. This is now, and you’d almost think Smith’s government is taking action to ensure that Auditor General Doug Wylie doesn’t discover anything too damaging.

Leastways, an email sent to thousands of AHS staff members and Health Department employees by Senior Assistant Deputy Minister of Health Leann Wagner directs employees who are contacted for an interview by the Office of the Auditor General to “please redirect the OAG to our legal counsel Rose LLP.”

“This should be done by email with a copy to me to (sic) and our legal counsel Matt Lindsey at Rose LLP,” Ms. Wagner wrote in the email, which was leaked to the Opposition NDP.

Now, to be fair, the email goes on to say that “Mr. Lindsey will coordinate all interview requests.” This seems like unusual work for legal counsel and probably something the OAG staff is quite capable of arranging itself, but it also sounds like that’ll be the government’s explanation.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir interpreted the purpose of the email in a much darker light. “The UCP continues to prevent Albertans from getting answers to the CorruptCare scandal,” he said, using the label the NDP has adopted to describe the dodgy contracts affair.

“This is a gag order on public servants, plain and simple,” Mr. Sabir said bluntly in an email sent to journalists. “Limiting the Auditor General from doing their job and speaking with government staff is a cover-up.”

The allegations first surfaced in public in a Feb. 5 Globe and Mail story about the contents of a letter from the lawyer representing Athana Mentzelopoulos, the former CEO of AHS who had been dismissed a few days before – although, despite appearances, the government insists that it didn’t fire the handpicked executive, AHS did.

Ms. Mentzelopoulos is now suing the government for $1.7 million for wrongful dismissal and her statement of claim, the government’s statement of defence, and other legal documents have been widely aired in public.

Mr. Wylie had revealed the Thursday before Premier Smith’s Feb. 8 comment that his investigation into the allegations had already begun. At that point, the NDP was already calling for a full judicial inquiry, led by an independent judge, with the power to compel testimony.

The government would like to avoid any process it cannot tightly control, obviously. And the leaked staff email certainly suggests it might go quite far to control what gets talked about.

“This is precisely what we’ve been warning about,” Mr. Sabir said yesterday in his letter to media. “There cannot be an investigation if the government is not compelled to give information as we have seen time and time again with stymied Auditor General reports.”

“The government must reverse course, release all public servants including fired AHS staff and Board of Directors from their gag orders, welcome the Auditor General’s investigation into CorruptCare, and finally, call a fully independent, judicial-led public inquiry today to get to the bottom of this scandal,” he said.

Separatist fringe party says 11 MLAs support independence referendum

A separatist fringe political party has published a list of 11 United Conservative Party MLAs and cabinet members it says support a binding independence referendum before the next provincial election.

Municipal Affairs Rick McIver supports a separation referendum? Seriously? I doubt it (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

The Republican Party of Alberta – which is presumably republican in every sense of that word – published the “MLA Independence Scorecard” on its website. Readers of this blog, I am sure, will be relieved to learn there are no members of the NDP Opposition on this list.

It’s not immediately clear how the folks at the RPA came up with the list, which does include a couple of names that that seem unlikely to be backers of such a venture. Still, Jeremy Appel, the independent reporter who broke the story, says he called them all and none responded.

So, without further ado, here they are in alphabetical order:

MLA Eric Bouchard , Calgary Lougheed

, Calgary Lougheed MLA Scott Cyr , Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul

, Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen , Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake Government Whip and Parliamentary Secretary Shane Getson , Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland

, Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland MLA Jennifer Johnson , Lacombe-Ponoka

, Lacombe-Ponoka Infrastructure Minister Martin Long , West Yellowhead

, West Yellowhead Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver , Calgary-Hays

, Calgary-Hays Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally , Morinville-St. Albert

, Morinville-St. Albert MLA Cheleae Petrovic , Livingstone-Macleod

, Livingstone-Macleod MLA Angela Pitt , Airdrie-East

, Airdrie-East Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney, Calgary-North West

I would be genuinely shocked if either Mr. McIver and Ms. Sawhney actually told anyone they supported a separatism referendum. And I have my doubts about ministers Long and Nally or Mr. Cyr doing anything that dumb.

As for the rest, though, nothing would surprise me. Mr. Bouchard’s claim to fame is his anti-vaxx views; Mr. Dreeshen infamously campaigned for Donald Trump and was photographed in a red MAGA cap; Mr. Getson joined at least one convoy protest in Edmonton; Ms. Johnson is the notorious poop-cookie lady; Ms. Petrovic made headlines saying heart attack victims should take responsibility for their own illness; and Ms. Pitt has mused that Alberta could someday become a semi-autonomous statelet like Austria’s South Tyrol.

As for Ms. Smith, she’s playing cute about a referendum – saying she won’t lead the charge but threatening a national unity crisis if the Conservatives don’t win the federal election and reminding her supporters they can gin up their own question using provincial referenda legislation.

Every one of them now needs to make it clear where they stand on this question.