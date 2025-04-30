In a spasm of Trump-like rancour in the wake of the Liberal victory in Monday’s federal election, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith doubled down yesterday on her pre-election threats to national unity with a graceless and resentful response to the vote result.

Prime Minister Mark Carney (Photo: Facebook/Mark Carney).

Supposedly commencing with a note of congratulation to Prime Minister Mark Carney for his party’s election victory, the churlish official statement published on the Government of Alberta website insulted the federal Liberals and NDP and offered up a rambling paean to election night’s biggest loser, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Ms. Smith’s tendentious commentary illustrates how her commitment to democracy and that of her United Conservative Party is about a kilometre wide but only a centimetre deep.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney on his minority government election victory last night,” she commenced, obviously insincerely. (Emphasis added.)

“I also want to sincerely thank Pierre Poilievre for his powerful and principled advocacy against the last decade’s punitive taxation and anti-resource policies that have made our country weaker, more divided and overly-dependent (sic) on the United States,” she rambled on, disingenuously.

“Mr. Poilievre’s vision for a safer, more affordable, united and prosperous Canada drove the policy debate in this country for the last several years and has inspired millions to see the unique potential of our nation,” the statement continues.

Pierre Poilievre may be zero in his riding, but he’s still a hero to Danielle Smith, apparently (Photo: Facebook/Pierre Poilievre).

“While Liberals and New Democrats demeaned and demonized Albertans, our values and our industries for political gain,” she added falsely, “Mr. Poilievre made empowering Albertans and our energy sector a cornerstone of his campaign. His respect and admiration for Albertans could not have been clearer.” (Eyerolls all ’round!)

“He is and continues to be a true friend of Alberta,” she concluded what may be her obit for the committed MAGAnaut’s political career.

Not just a true friend, but a newly unemployed and probably soon-to-be unhoused one, too!

At least, if the knives are truly out at CPC HQ for pissing away a 25-point lead in the polls with his misguided determination to stick to imported MAGA dogma in the face of the economic attack on Canada by U.S. President Donald Trump, I suppose he’ll soon be turning up here in Wild Rose Country in some sort of generously compensated advisory capacity like Preston Manning.

Really, as a career politician, Mr. Poilievre should have known better! And, arguably, he should also have picked a more competent campaign team – although, at this point we outsiders don’t really have the full details on who was making the grave strategic mistakes that dogged the Conservative campaign.

Most of the hyperbole in Ms. Smith’s screed, not to put too fine a point on it, is utter bullshit, and pretty rich coming from the leader of the most divisive provincial jurisdiction in the country right now, and the one with the least justification for it.

Departing federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Well, perhaps it’s a way of diverting attention from the obvious fact that by brownnosing at Mara-a-Lago and refusing to join other premiers in a common front against Mr. Trump’s threatened economic depredations, Ms. Smith herself contributed mightily to Mr. Poilievre’s bitter setback, which may very well turn into his political demise.

After that, Ms. Smith’s statement continued with more lies (“the same government that overtly attacked our provincial economy almost unabated for the past 10 years”), threats (“Albertans will have an opportunity to discuss our province’s future, assess various options for strengthening and protecting our province against future hostile acts from Ottawa, and to ultimately choose a path forward”), and a dash of MAGA megalomania (“as Premier, I will not permit the status quo to continue).

This statement seemingly set off a round of yapping by the attack chihuahuas employed by Postmedia, the U.S.-owned network of clickbait websites branded as formerly great Canadian newspapers. “Alberta separatism lurks in the wings,” one online headline breathlessly warned.

Also yesterday, mysteriously financed bots were active on social media, talking up the wonders of Alberta and Western Canadian separatism. One hopes the guardians of Canada’s state security are taking note, and puzzling out the sources of these malicious emanations.

“Our government will be holding a special caucus meeting this Friday to discuss this matter further,” Ms. Smith grimly ended her statement. “I will have more to say after that meeting is concluded.”

No doubt a press release or another statement like yesterday’s will follow on the weekend, along with more annoying barking from the Postmedia peanut gallery.

Say what you will about the results of Monday’s election – which as I noted in this space yesterday includes something to disappoint almost everybody – it can no longer be denied that the Liberal Party of Canada remains the country’s Natural Governing Party, capable of quickly regenerating itself to confront a changing political reality.

Of course, in 2025, the leaders of both the Conservative and New Democratic parties worked hard to make that easy for the Liberals. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has already accepted this and voluntarily paid the Darwinian tariff with a certain amount of dignity.

On a positive note, no one from the NDP seems yet to have congratulated Mr. Singh on a great “moral victory,” although given the history of the party one supposes this is bound to happen sooner or later.

Mr. Poilievre, who surely deserves the same fate for what well-known conservative strategist Kory Teneycke called “campaign malpractice at the highest level,” has indicated his determination to stick around and presumably double down again on his tiresome Canada-is-Broken campaign.

Despite Liberals understandably praying for him to survive to fight and lose again another day, surely the rest of us, regardless of political stripe, can be forgiven for wishing Mr. Poilievre a speedy and safe departure.

UCP to reintroduce big money to election financing

Also yesterday, Ms. Smith announced legislation that will reintroduce big corporate donations and dark money to campaign financing, and eliminate vote-anywhere measures that make it easier to vote in provincial elections.

This will eliminate the ability of troublesome university and college students to vote in by-elections that the premier has carefully scheduled when they are likely to be out of town.

Bill 54, the Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, will also eliminate vouching at polling stations, another measure that will make it easier to suppress the vote.

The legislation also appears to be intended to make it easier for the government to advance its separatist agenda quickly through a “citizen initiative” ginned up with covert government support.

This will come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the actions of the United Conservative Party in office, especially under the leadership of Ms. Smith.