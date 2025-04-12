The Alberta Government’s frenetic and seemingly panicky scramble to cover up leaks about the continuing dodgy health care contracts scandal is taking on a distinct Watergate vibe.

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Watergate, of course, is the name of the hotel and office complex in Washington D.C. where an interrupted break-in by Republican Party operatives 1972 led to the scandal dubbed Watergate that would bring down U.S. president Richard M. Nixon by the summer of 1974.

That the Watergate coverup was worse than Mr. Nixon’s crimes may not be true, but that notion has become political folk wisdom on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

On Thursday, news broke of an email sent to thousands of Alberta Health Services staff members and employees of the provincial Health Department by Senior Assistant Deputy Minister of Health Leann Wagner, directing any of them contacted for an interview by the Office of the Auditor General to “please redirect the OAG to our legal counsel Rose LLP.”

“This should be done by email with a copy to me to (sic) and our legal counsel Matt Lindsey at Rose LLP,” Ms. Wagner wrote in the email, which was soon leaked to the Opposition NDP. The email even included a template for a reply politely telling the auditor general to get lost.

NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir sent a copy of the email to media with a statement calling it “a gag order on public servants, plain and simple.”

Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie (Photo: Office of the Auditor General).

The text certainly appeared to contradict Premier Danielle Smith’s glib claim in early February, in the aftermath of the bombshell allegation by former AHS CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos that she had been fired for launching an investigation of sketchy procurement deals and private surgical contracts pushed by influential staffers in Ms. Smith’s government and office. “We need to get to the bottom of this issue quickly to identify any potential wrongdoing, correct it, and address it appropriately,” Ms. Smith said at the time.

Within hours of Mr. Sabir’s revelation of the existence of the email, a statement made by the office of Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said “this is not about impeding the investigation,” and further claimed that it is standard operating procedure for public employees in Alberta “either have legal counsel present, or ministry senior staff present when participating in interviews.”

The Office of the Auditor General, however, quickly issued a sharp denial, saying it is not normal for lawyers to accompany public employees to interviews with its staff and, what’s more, nor is it true as was suggested by the minister’s office that Mr. Wylie was aware of the plan.

“We were not aware of, nor did we endorse, that proposed action,” a spokesperson for the for Mr. Wylie’s office told The Canadian Press yesterday. “This is not a standard practice our office typically encounters in the course of its work.”

“We want Albertans to understand that the auditor general will do everything necessary within his powers to ensure he has access to the information and the individuals required for his work,” CP quoted Cheryl Schneider saying.

Opposition Justice Critic Irfan Sabir (Photo : David J. Climenhaga).

It is worth noting that although the auditor general is appointed by the Legislature, now dominated by the United Conservative Party, his powers are considerable. Section 14 of the Auditor General Act states that present or former public employees, among many others, “shall give to the Auditor General any information, records or explanations that the Auditor General considers necessary to enable the Auditor General to exercise or perform the Auditor General’s powers and duties under this or any other Act.”

In a tweet late yesterday, former NDP justice minister Kathleen Ganley commented tartly on the back and forth between the minister’s and the auditor general’s offices: “So basically the UCP lied to cover up their cover up.”

Meanwhile, also yesterday, lawyers for the Alberta Government were in court trying to get an injunction to prevent Ms. Mentzelopoulos from sharing any information from confidential AHS documents the government claims she improperly forwarded to herself by email.

Former AHS CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos (Photo : Government of Alberta).

A government lawyer told Court of King’s Bench Justice Debra Yungwirth the government also wants to cross-examine Ms. Mentzelopoulos in an effort to find out who she may have told about the confidential contents of the emails – an effort the former CEO’s legal counsel described as a “fishing expedition” to suss out what his client has told the auditor general.

“They’re trying to get a back door into what that investigation is about as well as what the RCMP investigation is about,” lawyer Dan Scott told the court, the CBC reported.

Ms. Mentzelopoulos is suing the provincial government for wrongful dismissal, seeking the $1.7 million she would have been paid had she been able to complete her four-year contract as AHS CEO.

Although she was handpicked by the government to lead AHS and was pushed hard to take the job, the government now claims she was an ineffective leader who ignored its instructions on how to break up AHS. The government has taken an extremely aggressive approach to her lawsuit, filing unusually colourful legal documents with the court that are soon reported by journalists.

During yesterday’s hearing, a government lawyer accused Ms. Mentzelopoulos of acting like U.S. President Donald J. Trump for forwarding emails to herself.

Justice Yungwirth has reserved judgment on the government’s request.

Given the restrictions that the government appears to be trying to place on Mr. Wylie’s investigation and the limited terms of reference of the separate investigation into AHS procurement practices by retired Manitoba Provincial Court judge Raymond E. Wyant, who does not have the power to compel testimony, the NDP continues to press for a full judicial inquiry led by a judge.

For obvious reasons, that is unlikely to happen.