No surprise, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi confirmed Sunday he will be running as a Liberal in the April 28 federal election.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who like Mr. Sohi is unpopular with Alberta’s MAGAfied United Conservative Party Government (Photo: AllCatsOutOfTheBag, Creative Commons).

A former Liberal cabinet minister, Mr. Sohi will run in the new Edmonton Southeast riding, which includes some of the territory he represented as MP for Edmonton Mill Woods from 2015 to 2019 and as a city councillor before that.

It’s been rumoured for weeks longer than Mark Carney has been Liberal leader that the new prime minister wanted Mr. Sohi on his team and that the mayor was seriously considering the call.

“This is the most consequential election of our lifetime,” he said in a letter to constituents published on his social media accounts. “President Trump is attacking our sovereignty, jobs, economy and our way of life. Given the threat of this disruption, it is imperative that strong and experienced leaders step up to defend our workers, working families, local businesses and our community.

“We must fight to defend our sovereignty, economy and workers against President Trump.”

It’s hard to argue with the mayor’s assertions that “Canada is facing a critical moment in its history” and that, “while we can’t control President Trump, we can control how we respond” – that is to say, not the way federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre likely would.

Outgoing Edmonton-Ellerslie NDP MLA Rod Loyola, who apparently hopes to launch a new political life as a federal Liberal (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Unspoken in that letter, though, was the reality that Mr. Sohi can probably do more for Edmonton and Alberta in Ottawa than he can in the Mayor’s Office – where he and other progressive members of Edmonton City Council have faced hostility, opposition and obstruction from the United Conservative Party Government, and can expect more obstacles to be thrown in their path in the future.

Indeed, the policy it appears that nobody in Alberta wanted except the strategic brain trust in the Premier’s Office – civic political parties – have been ginned up specifically to make it easier to elect conservative councils more likely to be onboard with the UCP’s increasingly MAGAfied program.

Legislation implementing municipal parties and spending regulations that tilt the field against independent candidates is widely thought to be aimed directly at Mayor Sohi and his counterpart in Calgary, Jyoti Gondek. The government’s own research, after all, suggests 70 per cent of Albertans are opposed to the idea.

“Candidates who run under a political party will benefit from greater funding,” Alberta Municipalities, the association representing province’s towns, villages and rural municipalities, complained in a statement last fall. “This creates an environment in which independent candidates are at a significant disadvantage, a concern we raised during our consultations with the provincial government.”

Well, the UCP didn’t pay much attention to the near-universal opposition to the idea, but it restricted political parties for the time being to Edmonton and Calgary, where the progressive inclinations of the mayors and some councillors get up the UCP’s anti-woke noses.

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, still waiting on Premier Danielle Smith to call a by-election in Edmonton-Strathcona (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, came into force on Oct. 31 last year. The first municipal election under the new act will take place next Oct. 20.

The UCP has also inserted provincial caretakers into the Edmonton Police Commission, which operates almost as a separate branch of government, overruled city plans to encourage green housing developments, interfered in federal funding agreements with the city, and bullied city council into subsidizing billionaire Daryl Katz’s entertainment empire, just to name a few obstacles.

So the federal election gives Mayor Sohi a chance to maintain his influence if he wins on April 28, and a graceful way to step out of what is likely to be an unpleasant, unproductive and partisan situation at City Hall if he doesn’t.

A news release Sunday from his office said he would take a leave of absence until the election, and would resign immediately if the voters send him to Ottawa. However, it also said, he will not seek re-election this fall regardless.

Meanwhile, late yesterday news broke that Rod Loyola, the NDP MLA for the Edmonton-Ellerslie provincial riding in the city’s south, was resigning his seat. His resignation will take effect today.

What The Canadian Press didn’t say it its story last night, however, was that Mr. Loyola, who was first elected in the 2015 provincial election, is widely assumed to be quitting to run for the Carney Liberals in a south Edmonton riding, as yet unspecified.

Mr. Loyola sought the leadership of the Alberta NDP in 2014 in a party election won by Rachel Notley.

A by-election will be required to fill Mr. Loyola’s seat – an opportunity for the UCP to win a seat within Edmonton city limits, a feat that eluded the governing party in 2023.

Perhaps this possibility will encourage Premier Danielle Smith to finally get cracking and set a date for the by-election in Edmonton-Strathcona, where NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has been the party’s nominated candidate since Jan. 23.