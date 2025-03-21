It may just be a political stunt when a prime minister comes to the capital city of Alberta, puts on his skates and a jersey with his own name on it and warms up with the local NHL team, which just happens to be called the Oilers, but you’ve got to admit it’s a hell of a stunt!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who met Prime Minister Mark Carney yesterday and refused to appear in a photo with him, but had lots to say afterward (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Even if it were to happen again with some politician whose name isn’t Mark Carney, and whose hometown isn’t Edmonton, it’ll never be as good as it was yesterday because, let’s face it, the first time you saw something like this on Instagram is always going to be the best time!

Even if Premier Danielle Smith and her MAGA gang down at the Alberta Legislature weren’t furious about pretty well everything else to do with Mr. Carney – he is a Liberal and an economist with a doctorate, after all – they’d be furious about this.

Some political flunky is probably being horsewhipped in the basement of the Legislature right now for not thinking of it first. Just guessing here, though, but it’s unlikely either Alberta’s United Conservative Premier Danielle Smith or federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre can skate as well as Mr. Carney did, even if he looked a little rusty.

He was, after all, once upon a time a goalie for the Harvard Crimson NCAA hockey team, albeit only a third-stringer. Still, those two Conservatives would be skating on thin ice if they tried the same stunt, if you’ll pardon the expression.

As a consolation prize, Ms. Smith at least got to sit in the skybox at Rogers Place during the Stanley Cup playoffs with the nice folks who arranged to get us all that Turkish Tylenol, or some of it, anyway.

Mr. Carney circa 1986, ready to tend goal for the Harvard Crimson (Photo: Instagram/Mark Carney).

Last night Mr. Carney watched the Oilers play the Jets from the regular seats, and got a nice mention on the Oilers’ blog.

Ms. Smith’s supporters are sure furious about the fact the new prime minister doesn’t have a seat in the House of Commons – how undemocratic! It seems to have completely slipped their minds that when Ms. Smith won the party vote to lead the United Conservative Party in 2022 and was sworn in as premier, she didn’t have a seat in the provincial Legislature either. I’m sure they have an explanation, though, for why this time it’s different.

Likewise, they’ve been furious literally for months that the Liberals wouldn’t call an election, when they were certain they’d win it in a trot. Now, by the sound of it, they’re furious that Mr. Carney is about to do just that – on Sunday, according to Radio-Canada. Being a newbie to elected office, Mr. Carney has an obligation to sit in the House of Commons while Mr. Poilievre yells three-word slogans at him, apparently.

There were plenty of rumours about what Mr. Carney, the central banker who has been prime minister for less than a week, was going to do when he got to Edmonton, but I can’t recall hearing that warming up with the Oilers was on his bingo card.

Some folks certainly speculated he would announce he was going to run in an Edmonton riding. He didn’t, though, and probably won’t. YEG may be his home town, and it’s pretty liberal, but it’s too far from where he’s going to be needed to campaign in multiple ridings if his Liberals are going to pull off the unexpected post-Trudeau turnaround that recent polls suggest might be possible.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (Photo: Mykola Swarnyk, Creative Commons).

If they do, it’ll be almost a miracle, given the polling over the past year, but it’s not going to be a miracle on the Prairies.

Others guessed he’d announce that Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, a former minister in the cabinet of Mr. Carney’s predecessor, was going to return to federal politics. Neither man said much about that yesterday, but it could still happen.

The Edmonton Southeast federal riding is right in Mr. Sohi’s old political stomping ground, both federal and municipal, and it still lacks a Liberal candidate. Mayor Sohi, moreover, would be justified in arguing he can do more for Edmonton in Ottawa than he can in Alberta where the UCP tries to throw obstacles in his way at every turn.

Everyone, of course, understood that Mr. Carney would want to visit Ms. Smith, and that Alberta’s premier would probably make a fool of herself. So no one who bet on that outcome needs to be disappointed.

Ms. Smith childishly refused to have her photo taken with the PM. Or, as Postmedia’s foundering flagship tried to explain it away, “‘We weren’t interested in photo-ops, we wanted to get down to business,’ Smith spokesperson Sam Blackett told the National Post.”

This is odd, since photos of Ms. Smith abound, published almost daily, on the provincial government’s royalty-free photo site, Alberta Newsroom, on Flickr.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, rumoured to be pondering another federal run on Mr. Carney’s Liberal team (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

No sooner was the chilly 45-minute meet ’n’ greet over than Ms. Smith’s social media brain trust published a performative list of nine non-negotiable “demands” on Elon Musk’s X social media site, where all the serious Conservative minds hang out, that “the next Prime Minister, regardless of who that is, must address within the first six months of their term to avoid an unprecedented national unity crisis.”

Among them, “guaranteeing Alberta full access to oil and gas corridors to the north, east, and west” (our last territorial demand in Canada); “eliminating the oil and gas emissions cap, which is a production cap” (except it’s an emissions cap); “halting the federal censorship of energy companies” (notwithstanding the fact there is no censorship); and the always vital “ending the prohibition on single use plastics.” On this last point, as a former dishwasher in her husband’s High River restaurant, Ms. Smith is death on paper straws.

Seriously, if her communications brain trust could have come up with one more point, they could have made it a Letterman-style Top Ten List!

Her statement also blamed last summer’s tragic Jasper fire on Parks Canada – certainly nothing to do with global climate change.

Readers are welcome to read it for themselves, but if they’d prefer to save time, acerbic Twitterista Mimi Williams summed up the premier’s threat nicely on X: “‘Do exactly what I want, or I will unleash the lunatic separatists (less than 20% of Albertans) to flood Twitter with badly designed memes!’ is not the flex she thinks it is.”

One expects Mr. Carney would have come to a similar conclusion before heading out to watch the Jets beat the Oilers, 4 to 3.