Former Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos has responded to the Alberta Government’s statement of defence in her wrongful dismissal suit with a briskly argued denial that lousy job performance had anything to do with why she was fired.
The government’s lame response to reporters’ questions about situations described in Ms. Mentzelopoulos’s rebuttal document at an unrelated news conference yesterday? We have nothing to say, it’s all before the courts. Also, we’re about to file our own counter-counter-attack. So scram, reporters!
Meanwhile, if you think Alberta politics are wild now, just wait!
Premier Danielle Smith’s threat to engineer the mother of all national unity crises if the next prime minister won’t accede to her Top Nine list of favours to Big Oil, which she published immediately after her chilly meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney Thursday, has the potential to turn into a dangerous gong show.
Then there are the latest revelations by The Globe and Mail in the dodgy contracts scandal, which continues to look worse almost by the day, that is closely tied to the circumstances of the legal battle between Ms. Mentzelopoulos and the Government of Alberta.
Oh, and Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, pushed out of cabinet last fall over disputed claims of Indigenous ancestry, has finally thrown in the towel after weeks of insisting he was going to run again in his Edmonton Centre riding and presumably take the party ship down with him.
So let’s tackle these significant developments one at a time.
Part I – Ms. Mentzelopoulus returns fire
Ms. Mentzelopoulos’s rebuttal of statements of defence by Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and the Government of Alberta on March 13 and 14 made in response to the former CEO’s $1.7-million wrongful dismissal lawsuit argues vigorously that most of the government’s claims are bunk, introduces detailed recollections of conversations with government officials, and does not mince words about her perception of the government’s conduct.
“The false, vindictive, and malicious allegations in the Defences have been compounded by recent false public statements about Mentzelopoulos made by Premier Danielle Smith, and are consistent with recent comments made by Premier Smith’s former Chief of Staff, Marshall Smith, who has told people that he intends to ensure that Mentzelopoulos ‘never works again in Canada,’” an early paragraph of the document says.
The statement opens with a quote from a government press release published on Jan. 8, the day Ms. Mentzelopoulos was fired, indicating the government was “deeply grateful” for her work.
Yet since then, the statement continues, the government’s court documents “are filled with completely unfounded, entirely fictitious, malicious and bad faith allegations about Mentzelopoulos and her performance while CEO and President of AHS. The allegations, which Mentzelopoulos expressly denies, are a blatant, vindicative,* malicious, and bad faith attempt to publicly smear Mentzelopoulos, damage her reputation and future employment prospects, and deflect from the substance of the allegations in the Statement of Claim.”
Naturally, it is incumbent upon us to acknowledge that nothing said in Ms. Mentzelopoulos’s filings or those of the government have been proved in court. Nevertheless, this sets the tone for what is to come in the remaining pages of the document filed Thursday with the Edmonton Court of King’s Bench.
It is larded with many quotes that suggest Ms. Mentzelopoulos kept detailed notes of her conversations with government officials. It makes for spicy reading.
Ms. Mentzelopoulos vigorously disputed the government’s claim the AHS board, before it too was fired, had lost confidence in her work, and that was the reason she was dismissed.
“The Board had confidence in Mentzelopoulos throughout her work at AHS, and contrary to the false allegations in the Defences, the Board did not lose confidence in her at any time,” the statement says, citing words of praise from Ms. LaGrange only a month before the CEO was fired.
“The AHS Board did not approve this action or pass any motion to authorize it,” the document continues. Deputy Health Minister Andre Tremblay “had no lawful authority to terminate Mentzelopoulos but did so anyway on instructions from LaGrange.”
And by the way, Ms. Mentzelopoulos denied she ever uses the word “twat,” as alleged by the government. However, the statement says, she “understands that a complaint was submitted in 2024 regarding (former) Deputy Minister Tremblay’s use of a similar, but more derogatory, term in respect of a female employed by the Government, and she assumes that whomever provided information for the LaGrange Defence must have misunderstood the information they received around that allegation …”
As noted, at yesterday’s news conference, Ms. LaGrange and Ms. Smith, had nothing to say in response.
Part II – Fair Deal Panel redux
Grilled by reporters at that news conference yesterday about her social media threat Thursday the next prime minister of Canada has six months to agree to her nine non-negotiable demands or she’d cause “an unprecedented national unity crisis,” Premier Smith said what she has in mind a remake of former United Conservative Party premier Jason Kenney’s lame 2019 “fair deal panel.”
It’s easy to laugh this off. Mr. Kenney’s effort was performative and amounted to nothing. But we can’t rule out the possibility that the 51st staters and MAGA enthusiasts that Ms. Smith relies on for advice might actually try to use the new panel to set the stage for a separation referendum or, worse, a unilateral declaration of independence.
Given the UCP’s incompetence at actually governing, the rising hostility to Ms. Smith’s toadying to MAGA leaders south of the international border, and the legitimate concerns about what could happen to our pensions, passports, and public health care in the event the premier manages to gin up a unity crisis on behalf of Big Oil, I would suggest the chances of “social disorder” at any upcoming panel meetings is quite significant.
NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi dismissed the premier’s behaviour, saying “it’s juvenile, it’s childish, and it’s not very bright,” which is fair on all counts, but downplays the very real dangers of what the premier is proposing, given her history and the lunatics running the asylum on the other side of the world’s longest undefended border.
Whether or not the NDP leader suggested Ms. Smith should call a referendum now and quit if it fails remains an open question, given the sources for this tidbit are a right-wing website and the premier herself at yesterday’s newser.
I would suggest Ms. Smith is not someone who should be dared to do dangerous stuff, because she just might, although it would be out of character for her to resign if it blew up in her face.
Part III – CorruptCare Scandal continues to boil over
Thanks to the reporting of Globe and Mail reporters Carrie Tait and Alanna Smith, the dodgy contracts affair – which the NDP has dubbed the CorruptCare Scandal – continues at a fast boil.
On Thursday the journalistic pair reported that the UCP Government chose the riskiest and most expensive option to buy children’s pain medication from a Turkish company in 2022, “despite warnings that the province could be left on the hook for a product that would no longer be needed or would not be approved.”
This is entirely on brand for Premier Smith and the UCP, since the goal of the entire project seems to have been to own the Libs and undermine former prime minister Justin Trudeau. So the $70-million-plus they pissed away on this nonsense would have seemed like a good investment to them for all the wrong reasons.
Yesterday Ms. Tait and Ms. Smith reported that the government sent the AHS Board packing the day before it was supposed to receive a report from investigators “examining whether some of its business deals were subject to ‘improper activity.’”
On its face, this circumstance smacks of coverup, and the stream of stories from the Globe reporters leaves the strong impression the Smith Government has plenty to cover up.
Part IV – So long, Randy Boissonnault
It was pretty obvious after he was pushed out of Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet last fall that Mr. Boissonnault’s political career was going to end soon one way or another.
Whether his announcement on social media yesterday that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election was the result of a push or a jump, at least it saved him from an ignominious third-place finish come election day in a riding that can be pretty good for the Liberals.
“After conversations with my family, my friends, and my team, I have decided that I will not be a candidate in the next federal election,” he wrote.
This reopens speculation, I suppose, that Prime Minister Carney might run there – the Edmonton homeboy just might win, although it would be no sure thing, and it would still make it difficult for him to campaign where he can be most effective for the Liberals, in the Toronto region and nearby.
It also set off a buzz that Edmonton Mayor and former Liberal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi, who is clearly contemplating a return to federal politics, might run there instead of Edmonton-Southeast, in his old stomping grounds and also a riding in need of a sound Liberal candidate.
Well, we’ll know soon who’s going to run there if an election is called tomorrow, as now appears to be widely assumed.
“For many, this decision will be a surprise, or even a shock,” Mr. Boissonnault also said. The most shocked, of course, may be NDP candidate Trisha Estabrooks, who will probably lose some voters back to the Liberals, no matter who they choose as a candidate, now that Mr. Boissonnault has stepped out.
Part V – Eeeeeew! Is Nothing Sacred?
Local media is reporting that someone has smeared poop on Wayne Gretzky’s statue in downtown Edmonton. Edmonton!
It would seem The Great One’s reputation has suffered somewhat from his bromance with U.S. President Donald Trump. Even in Edmonton!
Is nothing sacred? Whatever would Jason Kenney, defender of statues, say?
*One of the wonderful things about the English language is we all have the opportunity to learn a new word every day. This one means, “having or showing a strong desire for revenge, or intended to cause harm or hurt.”
I figured the AHS scandals would eventually pop back up in the news, despite so much going on now Federally and the US. I don’t feel their silence is a good sign for Smith and her Health Minister, while the former AHS CEO again vigorously defends herself and her reputation, now in response to their statements. It also seems a bit too much of a coincidence the board was also fired just when it was getting information on the allegations the AHS CEO was looking into.
I was expecting Boissonault to eventually decide not to run again. While it is possible he could still have won in a shift back to the Liberals, their chances with someone else without all his baggage are probably better. Until it is decided who will run, there will be plenty of speculation. Of course there are no safe Liberal seats in Alberta, but this is one where their chances are better, especially if they manage to get a strong candidate.
Edmonton Centre NDP candidate Trisha Estabrooks has knocked on tens of thousands of doors in the past year, secured over 1,400 homes to host lawn signs, and opened her campaign office two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, with an election call tomorrow, the Liberals don’t even have a candidate. We’ll see if the current Carneymania survives the rigours of a 5 or 6 week election campaign. Even if it does, the Liberals have a lot of ground to make up in Edmonton Centre.
“filled with completely unfounded, entirely fictitious, malicious and bad faith allegations”. Kind of reads like a Hansard transcript- from the government side. Minister Jean now working on producing synthetic BS (from coal) I see. The member of Edmonton-Whitemud succinctly summed up her sentiments, and mine, for Minister Nixon this week. My sentiments indeed, for the whole sorry lot of them.
Here is another well done CBC article that helps explain what went on during the Corrupt Care thing.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-health-contracting-private-surgery-danielle-smith-ahs-adriana-lagrange-1.7483084
To me once this gets to court and many of the dirty details are released, I don’t think Smith will have much of a leg to stand on.
As far as the so called “unprecedented national unity crisis”, I don’t think any of the other Premiers think much of Smith and her ideas, given that she is the only one that is a traitor and will not go along with the Canada unity theme against Trump. I think she is fabricating a crisis that only resides between her ears.
You have covered a wide range of topics this morning, David. Thanks for writing it.
On the topic of Ms. Smith’s nine demands, it makes me wonder what happened to the woman’s advocating for diplomacy, like she did with Donald Trump.
Mark Carney is a blank slate; she has had no previous encounters with him, and had the opportunity to form a relationship of sorts. As such, a cordial first meeting, complete with a photo op (which she refused to participate in) would be a good way to get started towards a goal of achieving her list of nine items she thinks are the most important things Alberta needs (plastic straws are, apparently, grounds for a unity crisis).
Instead, Ms. Smith started with demands. This approach is less likely to be effective as diplomacy would be, but it it does give her a win-win with her base. If Mark Carney accedes to any of her demands she can claim it as a win that came as a result of her ‘get tough with Ottawa’ stance, and if none of her demands are met it gives her grounds to foment anger with her base.
It would appear, then, that given the choice between gaining some concessions from Ottawa or scoring some points with her base, she chose the latter.
Although not one of Ms. Smith’s demands, in her X post she also “made it clear that Alberta, as owner of the resource, will not accept an export tax or restriction of Alberta’s oil and gas to the United States”.
Personally, I like the idea of keeping this option on the table, at least. For one thing, the resulting jump in gasoline price would really get the attention of Trump’s Midwest base. I also think the idea would be very popular in large parts of Canada, and coincidentally that would be in areas which will determine the outcome of the upcoming federal election. Best of all, however, is the spot it would put Pierre Poilievre in. Would he abandon his Alberta base and go along with the idea to curry Central Canada votes, or remain faithful to his base and risk some seats in Ontario? I really love the mental image of him trying squirm out of reporters trying to pin him down on a position.
Bob: as a born-and-raised Albertan, I strongly support an export tax on fossil-fuel and electricity exports to the United States. It’s our most powerful anti-Trump, anti-MAGA weapon.
Of COURSE Danielle hates it! She sucks up to power, and in Oilberduh that means sucking up to the oilpatch. After all, she was indoctrinated by the Calgary School.
Watch for Pierre Poilievre to perform verbal backflips as he tries to weasel-word his “no export tax” speil to appease both Maple MAGAs and the Laurentian Elite. This must be a reason–one of many reasons–that PP has kicked all the political reporters off his campaign jet.
your link appears to be a download of your word doc of this blog post, not Ms. M’s response.
Anon: Thank you. That problem has been fixed. Operator error, made easy by WordPress design. DJC
Whoever is running Ms M’s media campaign is doing a fantastic job. The leaks are perfectly timed. The information is being spread around multiple media outlets, although the Globe and Mail is the one doing the digging on the info received. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a lawsuit bolstered by an onslaught of media revelations like this one. It’s a master class. There are some questions, though. Is the media campaign aimed at bringing the government to an out of court settlement? Or is it aimed at bringing down the government? Or certain members of the government?
The very definition of gaslighting is Marlaina and Lagrange flapping their lips about job performance.
Re: Premier Smith’s threats to cause a crisis in Canadian unity over the ban on plastic straws –
Quislings got to quisl. I guess…
Amen
“Fo’ shizzle my nizzle” is a popular slang phrase, popularized by Snoop Dogg, meaning “for sure, my friend” or “absolutely”.
“Fo’ quizzle my nizzle” …..” thats treachery friend”
“Fo’ shizzle my quizzle” …. “You do you traitor”
When you see quizzle in all the glorious memes remember you saw it here first 🙂
This is insane, all of it, yet here we are. It’s just another day in Alberta.
Let me start with the statue. I hope the workers who cleaned it not only wore PPE, but get tested for shigellosis (aerosolization during cleaning). The ongoing outbreaks in Edmonton and elsewhere in Alberta, Canada and across North America are no joking matter.
Given the hockey rink’s past controversies and conflicts with the unhoused population in the area, could the statue have been an easy target for reasons other than as a symbol of the Donald Trump-Wayne Gretzky friendship and Gretzky’s betrayal of Canada? Was it merely the act of an inebriated fan disappointed with the team’s performance?
It seems obvious that the now-controversial statue should either be removed or moved indoors to prevent future acts of vandalism. Why do I get the feeling that instead of being logical, the Edmonton Police Service will go after the reporters who covered the story and drum up a theory of this being a hate crime, worthy of thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars in surveillance of said reporters, their spouses and children? Surely EPS will busy itself taking DNA samples.
Now I conclude that the state of the statue has become a symbol of everything that’s wrong with Alberta in real time. Brassy leaders have tarnished themselves and this province with their odious behaviour (Big Oil = BO list of non-negotiable demands). The whole province has turned to $h!t. It’s only a matter of time before it topples. We’re circling the toilet.
Dave, thanks again for the State of the Nation review. We count on you.
Forgive me -David thank you.
Ms. M vs UPC is going to be a great show. May wish to purchase ticket. Notes written “at the time”, oh nice, smart also.
“won’t work in Canada”, might feel good to say it, but oh so dumb. some people never learn to shut up.
Create a “national unity crisis”, if she keeps up with these types of announcements Albertans may decide she is not acting in their best interests. as you mention there are issues of financial stability for Albertans. Join the U.S.A.? In 6 months Trump could be shipping any one who opposes him to a Central american jail and they will be disappeared. Does she really think Trump would keep her in office. She’d be gone and replaced by one of his billionaires
What is over the top? Jump “the” shark? The quintessence of stupid? The Event horizon? Well now. We’re at least at the trifecta, and the daily double! They’ll poison our eastern watershed and shoot the horses so as to let the retrograde yankees come for you! If you can’t see? You’re blind! https://youtu.be/WvXUVDPfNt0 https://youtu.be/0YuaZcylk_o?t=2
Is it not time to treat Marlaina as Riel was treated by Sir John A. with a charge of treason and a court trial? I am sure the Conservatives would appreciate the appropriateness of this response, wink.
Danielle Smith and her UCP gang will have a very hard time getting out of this. This is far too reaching.
I am leaving a song that I hope faces facts. No diatribe or shallow commentary. The meaning of poetry is up to those who recite it. In this case? I would caution our current government to learn from history! But that’s just me. So. Dear Dani, just for you then.. https://youtu.be/0YuaZcylk_o?t=2
Former AHS CEO briskly denies her job performance had anything to do with why she was fired
I would suggest that her job performance had everything to do with her getting fired. She was doing her job properly which was unacceptable to the Gov’t.
my lord, competent and honest! How did the UCP make such a mistake?
Smith refused to have her picture taken with Carney but practically tripped over herself at the chance to snap a selfie with Trump. What a nasty, classless witch. Bleck. Someone dump a bucket of water on her please.
I would prefer a alberta state but I fear big big eastern maga will force albertans to pick like we always have the worst of two evils (conservatives or Conservatives ) and end with no end in site . The Harper government is in my life time the only goverment to represent all of Canada as we to grind our teeth bite our lips for another fifty years or start another western party and waist our sons and daughters life time being Canada’s cash cow financing our own demise or stand on our own feet. Here is my opinion if we embrace Donald Trump we have great power because eastern politics wouldn’t dare interfere because they would decimate the economy of Ontario Quebec . Alberta could negotiation a full state hood with the USA. I know this sounds like blackmail or treason however that’s life half my grandparents came from united states the other came from England so i’am on the fence why should Quebec be the only province that don’t have to abide by the 1982 constitution because they were smart enough and allowed not to by Trudeau senior. I say I hope carney gets his majority in Quebec and Ontario so the masses finally relies that the maple tree does not represent Canada while excluding everything west of Manitoba . God hate’s a coward and some has to take a stand.
the trump White House would help alberta become the fifty first state or a independent commonwealth albertans have four years to make up their mind or continue as we always have praying for another Stephen Harper government that would at least kiss us before we got screwed .Just saying
There is so much wrong with what you wrote that it’s tough to know where to start.
First, what has Stephen Harper done to deserve your undying loyalty? I know there was a lot of excitement when he became PM because “one of our own” was finally the top dog. And what did he do for Alberta? Did he create a Triple E senate, end equalization or keep any other promises that were the top priorities of the Reform party? Did he not hurt Alberta farmers by giving away the wheat board? Pave the way for more foreign ownership of Canadian companies than ever before? St Stephen he is most definitely not.
Second, you need to do some serious reading about annexation and Trump’s true motives behind it because I guarantee you it has nothing to do with making your life better. Better give up your dream of being the 51st state and plan to be the 2nd Puerto Rico, if you want to be realistic about the future you desire.
Third, I would respectfully submit that if you want to be a Yank that badly then perhaps it’s best start taking steps to join the dumpster fire down south and leave the rest of us out of it.
Silly AHS CEO. She didn’t know her job was to look the other way.
Public health care has no possibility of improving outcomes as long as a government is ideologically opposed to that very system.
