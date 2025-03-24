In order to get Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives elected as prime minister and government of Canada, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told an interviewer from pro-MAGA Breitbart News in a March 8 podcast, she’s asked officials of the Trump Administration to “put things on pause” until the election if over.
This admission resurfaced on the weekend and has turned into a major brouhaha in the leadup to the April 28 federal election called by Prime Minister Mark Carney yesterday.
The Breitbart interview is a fairly typical example of Ms. Smith’s habit of stream-of-consciousness gaslighting, which may or may not contain elements of truth, that has now blown up in her face. Rest assured, though, the premier is confident the ensuing furor in Canada can be made to go away with even more gaslighting. She has been here before and it usually works.
In the tumultuous days since March 8, Liberal Justin Trudeau quit as prime minister, Mr. Carney was sworn in as his replacement, and yesterday an election was called. Polls, we are told, put Liberals and Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in a near heat, a big change from when Mr. Trudeau was still at the tiller and the Opposition enjoyed a huge lead.
On its face, what Ms. Smith told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle would seem to meet the definition of a politician wittingly participating in a foreign government’s effort to influence the outcome of a Canadian election.
Alert readers will recall the uproar in Canada last June when the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians released its bombshell report on foreign interference in Canadian democracy. “The Committee has also seen troubling intelligence that some Parliamentarians are, in the words of the intelligence services, ‘semi-witting or witting’ participants in the efforts of foreign states to interfere in our politics,” the NSICOP report said in a passage that was widely quoted by journalists at the time. (That quote is found in Paragraph 164 of the report. The emphasis comes from the original.)
That report set off weeks of demands by Conservative politicians for an inquiry. The word “traitors” was frequently on their tongues. Allegations of successful interference by China and India were bandied about. However, while the subsequent Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions by Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue found lots of cause for concern, it turned up no actual “traitors.”
Nevertheless, what Ms. Smith has confessed to on March 8 certainly confirms the name of one politician who was a witting participant in something that doesn’t sound quite kosher under the current dire circumstances, in which a U.S. president is talking openly about battering Canada into economic submission in order to occupy our territory, integrate it into the United States, and steal our water and resources.
The trouble is, we can’t really tell from the Breitbart interview what Ms. Smith’s collaboration with U.S. officials was intended to achieve, or to whom who she was talking.
Was she simply saying, “Please leave us alone”? Or was she saying, “Leave us alone until we can get someone more co-operative with your MAGA agenda elected, then go for it”?
The context may be important. Or maybe not. Here’s a slightly longer version of the question and answer pulled from the Breitbart report:
Matthew Boyle: “Are the Canadian people ready to go back the other way here and go away from the liberal side that we’ve seen under Trudeau and whoever replaces him?”
Danielle Smith: “Before the tariff war, I would say yes. I mean, Pierre Poilievre is the name of the Conservative Party leader, and he was miles ahead of Justin Trudeau. But because of what we see as unjust and unfair tariffs, it’s actually caused an increase in the support for the Liberals. And so that’s what I fear, is that the longer this dispute goes on, politicians posture, and it seems to be benefiting the Liberals right now. So I would hope that we could put things on pause is what I’ve told administration officials. Let’s just put things on pause so we can get through an election.” (Emphasis added.)
From this, we can’t really say with certainty what she had in mind. It sure sounds as if she was, in fact, attempting to assist the Trump Administration with a strategy to influence the outcome of the election.
Others certainly agree. Here’s Sheila Copps, former Liberal Cabinet minister, deputy prime minister of Canada and fierce Opposition politician: “The premier should be investigated for conspiring with a foreign government to influence the federal election.”
Ms. Smith’s press secretary, naturally, said the opposite, blowing off the notion that the premier was conspiring with Unites States to interfere in Canada’s election as “offensive and false.”
We don’t have to trust Sam Blackett’s assertion to concede that it would not have been outside the realm of possibility Ms. Smith was simply exaggerating a conversation with an insignificant individual with some vague connection to the Trump Administration to make herself sound important.
One thing is obvious. She’s not helping Mr. Poilievre’s campaign, especially when she suggested, no doubt accurately, that his policies would align closely with Mr. Trump’s MAGA insanity.
Danielle Smith must resign. I have nothing else to add to the discussion.
A person in her position, but with integrity, would have resigned a long time ago for the good of Albertans. Sadly, it is an undisputed fact that the TBA cult government is utterly devoid of integrity or ethics.
Agree with you, “devoid of integrity or ethics”.
I’d add, she is most likely that stupid also. Some of the things this bunch have done you just shake your head and wonder, how stupid are they. Is it possible they may consider themselves that entitled. Sometimes people do things because they just don’t understand that the ends do not always justify the means.
Ms. Smith’s actions, its just so sad she is this stupid.
I will be honest I voted UCP last election if Smith is still in charge I won’t be voting for them again
Thanks for our honesty, especially here at AP, but do you really think changing leaders will reform the UCP or their disgusting policies? Smith is just the ugly face of the party and if she is removed she will just be replaced with another puppet beholden to TBA and American corporate interests. Alberta’s only hope is for the UCP to get completely obliterated at the polls and be replaced by a government that has some sense of morals and civic duty.
I read Jamiés comment as that he won’t vote UCP again. Bravo Jamie!
So as long as it’s the same policy with a different salesperson, you’re all for it.
Do you think PP is the same Conservative leader Harper was? Just asking because I can see stark differences between Trudeau and Carney. Different policies, different salesperson, same party. Same as Harper and PP IMO
In the town where I grew up dozens of girls were molested by Catholic priests and thanks to the Liberals, Conservatives, and NDP they and everyone gets to pay the churches property taxes. IMHO they are all perverts and traitors to human children and should at the very least be locked up indefinitely. I’ve ever been able to see past it.
Never been able to
That is just how the conservatives have won successive elections; they change the leader, and their supporters think it will be better and vote for the new leader. When will you finally understand it isn’t the leader but the party you are voting for, and it is a whole barrel of rotten apples?
Can’t say I disagree, with some clarification. You’re not wrong.
I’m old enough to remember when there was no “vote the party” legislation. Been saying for decades that needs to be rolled back. That way, each MP, MPP can vote the will of their constituency. It’s messier but it’s far more democratic. Either that or dump FPP and go with some form of representational democracy…which is even messier.
The NDP used to be full of Broadbents. Dunno how we got this tiktok sparring mess, here. Charlie Angus is one of the few lunchbox lefties, left.
I’m casting a wary eye at this whole thing. Conservatives are definitely out and libs–welp I’ll likely be disagreeing as much or more with them, as agreeing.
I’ve learned to vote for who I want that can be pushed. Can’t push a conservative because they have zero conscience to push against. So that always leaves libs or NDP–depending on the election.
I prefer minority governments but I’m not sure we can afford that luxury, right now.
Janice: Leopards cannot change their spots. The UCP are rotten to the core, no matter who leads them.
I feel Smith was trying to get Trump to cool his attacks on us until after an election to help the CPC. Of course she says no, otherwise could lead to greater legal jeopardy for her. Who are we to believe, Smith or our lying ears? Its always hard to prove foreign interference, however for Smith and the CPC political damage may now be done.
Ironically it was the CPC that tried to make a big issue of foreign interference. It is true that China recently put tarrifs on us, but so has the US and at least China is not threatening to take us over. As for India, we seem to have gotten caught up in their internal political conflicts. They are not wanting to take us over either.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if the issue of foreign influence, which the CPC made such a big deal of in recent years is now coming back to bite them hard?
Danielle Smith is showing she is a wonderful gift to Mark Carney and the Liberals remaining in power. Once Pierre Poilievre and the gets defeated, Danielle Smith is done.
Hello DJC and fellow commenters,
That’s a pretty clear statement from Keith Brownsey. I take that this is Keith Brownsey who is a Professor in the Department of Economics, Justice and Policy Studies at Mount Royal University.
Danielle Smith is a traitor and mst be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Stormy Danielle should be charged with conspiring with a foreign enemy to influence an election. There should be a mechanism to remove her from office as it is obvious that she is collaborating with the enemy.
Marlaina “Quisling” Kolodnicki and Pierre Polievre would gladly genuflect before Trump. They are a danger to Canadian sovereignty.
And why are Alberta taxpayers on the hook for yet another trip to Florida so the quisling can listen to herself blather on to MAGA fans? Shouldn’t she be paying for these propaganda tours herself? Doesn’t she have any pressing issues to deal with in Alberta?
What a disgrace to Canada she is.
Remember the days when provincial premiers used to be asked “who they support” in the federal elections and they had the good sense to say, “I will work with whoever wins” because they actually cared about good relations with the Feds so they could bargain for their constituents?
I have zero love for Ford but he at least has the minimal good sense to know that much.
Breitbart is hardly “insignificant”. Steve Bannon was one of the major forces to put Trump into office, both times. Never underestimate the reach of the alternative media whether left, right, or mixed-alliance. These outlets have global reach and are far more popular than legacy media. They reach millions upon millions across the globe. Add in the TikTok, Youtube etc clips of her remarks with commenters reaching audiences of millions more. She knew *exactly* what she was doing. Eliciting a firestorm of media coverage to get Poliviere’s name, brand recognition.
That’s *why* Danielle Smith went Breitbart and why she wants to go on PragerU with that gish-galloping, racist nutbag, Ben Shapiro. All of largest alternative news media are funded by billionaires and if we haven’t learned yet from the Elon Musk White House Chainsaw ClownShow {tm}…they *never* have the everyday citizens’ best interest at heart. Along with corporate reach, they are treacherous and dangerous if left unchecked.
This is why there needs to be strict oversight laws on electioneering and penalties for breeching them.
We can’t control every billionaire or social media outlet in the world. Controlling how much politicians benefit from them, might be a discussion worth having.
I recommend we start with no longer allowing foreign entities to own Canadian newspapers.
I’d vote for no foreign entities are permitted to own Canadian newspapers. I’d add t.v. and radio stations.
Kinda impossible, that, given cable, netflix and how radio waves don’t stop at the border. Like the sentiment, tho.
Plus, we really don’t want to be in a complete bubble, just even the odds a bit more against the Great Murkan Media Machine.
Also, I’m finding the rest of the world’s media taking notice. A lot are cheering us on from the sidelines. There’s international Canada-phile fans making popular videos on Youtube. They usually don’t notice us or pay any attention to us. It has a very “Mouse That Roared” vibe.
If the world’s population that knows anything about Canada was voting (not their governments)…they’re pretty much pro-Carney as far as I can tell. Welp, other than some history-deprived maga nutters and the billionaire class screeching out abuse.
Well, well Marlaina is admitting to being a member of team Drumpf. So she is likely a treasonous sort. As I said before time to charge her and bring her to court. Before I was half joking, now I am altogether serious, as she just confessed to working with a foreign agent. Good grief, what more is needed?
If Albertans and the rest of Canada do not take heed to Danielle Smiths comments that Pollievre’s morals align with those of the US President Trump, we are no better than the Americans who voted for Trump. You would think that society would learn from history. Trump is taking plays out of Germany 1930 playbook, so what are Danielle Smith and Pollievre working towards? Danielle Smith is 10 times worse for Alberta than Kenney ever was. Smith walked across the floor from the Wildrose Party to the Conservatives because she thought it would advance her, now she is walking across the border to the US for the same reason. Smith needs to resign along with most of her cabinet.
No one should expect Smith to resign. This is the best gig she has ever had. Beats the hell out of working in a resturant. Pays more, lots of benefits and going to mara la go. If PP is elected she will have it made in the shade as they used to say.
There’s a great article in Der Speigal showing how Trumpty is following Orban’s playbook.
Worth the read. Scary, very scary.
I hope that reading about one bad act after another with this rotten bunch, has everyone taking notes and spreading this kind of information every time you make a comment to some online political ‘news’ video. Polite and always factual and hold the name calling. Somehow we have to get through to the people who vote for these sorts of grifters and yes, traitors, if we want to save our country and for sure this province. Because it’s becoming rapidly obvious, any kind of Conservative is not good for Alberta.
The definition of “treason” in the minds of the Maple Syrup MAGA Party is essentially racist. If you assist the governments of China or India to influence a Canadian election, that’s treason. If you assist the government of the United States, that’s just hunky dory. If you assist a U.S. corporation to do the same thing, that’s just business.
Despite all the “stürm und drang” last year regarding foreign interference by “adversary” states, like China, India, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, for years, if not decades, the most significant source of foreign influence and interference in Canadian politics has come from south of the border, from non-state actors in the US corporate sector.
Until now. Now we see a US administration, actively working to subvert and undermine our democracy and our sovereignty. Here we also see a sub-national head of government actively encouraging and supporting that administration in doing so. There’s a word for that, that starts with ‘t’, that I’m not sure would bypass your defamation filter, but I think is entirely appropriate. It’s treason, or perhaps sedition — I’m not really sure what the difference is between those terms — and the perpetrator of treason is rightly called a traitor.
Jerry: I’m not sure what Ms. Smith got up to meets the definition of high treason or treason in the Criminal Code. As for sedition, which boils down to advocating treason, I think she may have crossed the line. I also think she is unlikely to be charged. DJC
She is cozying up to Trump, a despot trying to destroy Canada ‘s sovereignty and impoverish its people who in turn is cozying up to the murderous despot Putin. It seems that traditional allegiances are being abandoned and replaced. The current American president is more closely aligned with the Kremlin than with the Canadian Parliament. Sedition, treason, fifth columnist, Quisling. Take you pick.
Unless someone swears a private information on the face of the record.
” Let’s just put things on pause so we can get through an election.”
That really sounds like the next sentence, which was not spoken, was “then after that go ahead and put on the tariffs”.
I don’t like very much of what Danielle Smith does, but if she helps Mark Carney get elected that will be one thing, anyway.
Don’t care what she meant to say. She said it, it’s in print, and should be treated as assistance to a hostile government. Elbows up!
“Pause” is the key word.
Smith asked “administration officials” to “put things on pause”.
Putting tariffs on pause implies the U.S. should feel free to resume tariffs resume afterwards.
Smith does not object to the tariffs per se. The tariffs’ effect upon Canada is not her main concern. Her prime beef is that U.S. tariffs — and Trump’s explosive volatility more generally — have given the Liberals a big boost in the polls, which spells a likely edge in the election.
Smith underlines the fact that U.S. policy is a key issue in — and will have an outcome on — Canada’s election.
Smith asked administration officials to change course: alter the policy to favor her preferred candidate. The U.S. should feel free to resume tariffs and economic warfare against Canada after her preferred candidate has won. Her explicit goal is to manipulate a foreign government to change the outcome of Canada’s election. If that is not foreign interference, what is?
U.S. tariffs and economic warfare is not THE problem. The problem is that U.S. tariff policy is giving her political opponents a leg up at the expense of her preferred candidate.
And, oh, by the way, her preferred candidate sees the world and practices the politics of division much the way Trump does. On any number of issues, Trump and Poilievre see eye to eye. The two should get along famously, tariffs or no tariffs.
Even if you do not buy charges of electoral interference and treachery, that admission alone should sink Poilievre.
One Trump is too many. We don’t need two.
“‘Let’s just put things on pause’: Alberta premier under fire for Breitbart interview” (CTV, March 23, 2025)
“‘If we do have Pierre as our prime minister, then I think that there’s a number of things that we could do together,’ Smith said. ‘Pierre believes in development. He believes in low-cost energy. He believes that we need to have low taxes, doesn’t believe in any of the woke stuff that we’ve seen taking over our politics for the last 5 years.
“‘So I would think that there’d be, there’s probably still always going to be areas that are skirmishes or disputes about particular industries when it comes to the border, but I would say, on balance, the perspective that Pierre would bring would be very much in sync with, I think…the new direction in America. And I think we’d have a really great relationship for the period of time they’re both in (office).'”
Lisa Young: “What Smith said, and why it matters” (Mar 23, 2025)
“Poilievre’s greatest weakness going into the federal election is the concern from middle-of-the-road voters that he won’t be tough on Trump, or that he’s ‘maple MAGA.’ And here, Danielle Smith has validated this perception.”
https://lisayoung.substack.com/p/what-smith-said-and-why-it-matters/
” One Trump is too many. We don’t need two.” Well Geoffrey you helped get Danielle Smith elected – thanks a bunch…
The NDP defeated themselves. No help needed from me — or any of the thousands of other progressive Albertans the AB NDP left behind.
Don’t blame voters for the NDP’s bad policy decisions.
To win votes, political parties must sell their policies to the electorate. Earn political support. Votes are not a given. Political parties take their supporters’ votes for granted at their peril. In a representative democracy, politicians must dance to the voters’ tune, not the other way around. When the NDP chases the UCP to the right in a vain quest for power, progressive voters are not obliged to follow. When the NDP abandons progressive and science-based policy, environmentalists and climate activists are not obliged to applaud.
On the contrary. If government is to be responsible to the electorate, progressive voters must hold political parties and governments to account. If political parties change the program and serve up a different menu, voters can and must signal their displeasure. By protesting, writing letters, signing petitions, and finally by casting or withholding their votes. No apologies for holding the NDP to account. That’s how the system works. If voters fail to hold political parties and governments to account, democracy fails.
I don’t know about that, Geoffrey. I’ve canvassed for the NDP for many years, and it took a long time for the voters to come our way. What took them so long? Only when we had policies that went pretty far to accommodate Alberta’s oil and gas resources did we win government. I recall a previous campaign where we had a great platform and got no seats. I will always think it’s okay to hug a tree, as one of my friends says. So being held accountable for winning is not good enough. The NDP can’t be perfect, but we are better than the UCP. Let’s start from there.
No way, Anne! Geoffrey is holding out for perfection. Nothing less will do.
Revisionist history.
Which policies in NDP Election Platform 2015 “went pretty far to accommodate Alberta’s oil and gas resource”?
https://albertapolitics.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/Alberta-NDP-Election-Platform-2015-.pdf
The AB NDP did not campaign on pipelines. The NDP was not elected on a pipeline platform. Notley did not campaign on pipelines. Notley won the 2015 election without pushing pipelines. Under Notley, the AB NDP turned itself into the pipeline party. The AB NDP reversed its position on export pipelines.
No mention about pushing the TMX pipeline in NDP Election Platform 2015. Much less buying it.
Notley’s opening statement did not mention the O&G industry or pipelines at all. It contained but a single reference to royalties:
p3) “Together, we can build a diversified, value-added economy. My party sets out proposals in this platform to provide tax credits to help job creators, and to rebalance our tax and royalty system to reward processing and adding value to our resources.”
The same document vowed to raise royalty rates “to ensure full and fair value for Albertans”. Didn’t happen. The AB NDP reversed its position.
p6) “The PCs have squandered Alberta’s resource wealth. They have done this by neglecting our opportunity to invest in value-added processing and refining – investment that would create more jobs in Alberta instead of exporting them to Texas. The current government under Jim Prentice wants to continue these policies. The PCs have also refused to implement realistic oil royalties that the people who own the resources — all of us — deserve.”
Notley campaigned on a fairer return to Albertans in royalties “to ensure full and fair value for Albertans”. She reneged on that promise, and flogged pipelines instead.
The platform contained only one reference to pipelines:
p22) “They squandered Alberta’s natural resource wealth, failed to achieve greater value-added processing in Alberta, and have focused only on more export pipelines for unprocessed bitumen – sending our jobs to Texas.”
Notley wasn’t elected on pipelines. In fact, the NDP’s 2015 platform explicitly opposed dilbit export pipelines:
p6) “The PCs have squandered Alberta’s resource wealth. They have done this by neglecting our opportunity to invest in value-added processing and refining – investment that would create more jobs in Alberta instead of exporting them to Texas. … Through these policies, we’ll reduce our province’s over-dependence on raw bitumen exports and create more jobs with more upgrading and processing here, rather than in Texas.”
p18) “We will take leadership on the issue of climate change” … by backing new export pipelines and oilsands expansion that sabotage Canada’s climate targets.
Who says the leopard can’t change its spots?
2) NDP campaign platform 2015
p16) “Our environmental quality is declining and the PCs are hastening that decline.”
In November 2015, Notley announced her no-emissions-reduction climate change plan, including a cap on oilsands emissions 43% above then-current output, but without any reduction targets or timelines. Never implemented. Big Oil got what it wanted. A pipeline in exchange for a low consumer carbon “tax” that Notley subsequently used as leverage for the pipeline.
To fail future generations on the issue of our times — climate change — is unforgivable. If the NDP was destined to be a one-term government, they should have determined to demonstrate the best of what progressive government can offer. The government that people voted for, as laid out in the NDP’s election platform. Key planks of which the NDP decided to ignore.
Other NDP failings on the environmental front include dragging their feet on a caribou protection plan; continuing the cruel wolf slaughter; failing to address First Nations’ oilsands pollution concerns downstream of the oilsands. No independent health study for Fort Chipewyan.
p20) “We will implement the 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and build it into provincial law.”
“We will work with the federal government to ensure Indigenous communities have reliable access to clean and safe drinking water.”
“The talk around our table is that the NDP government is just another platform of the previous Conservative government with a different logo. Nothing has changed.” (Chief Allan Adam)
In opposition, the NDP voiced support for a comprehensive healthy study on cancers in Fort Chipewyan. In govt, the only sound was crickets.
“[Allan Adam, chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation,] said his people continue to die from cancer at alarmingly high rates, a fact he blamed on oilsands developments. ‘Whatever food I’m bringing in from the bush, it is getting our people sick.’ The chief said he had hoped that after four decades of Conservative rule in Alberta, things would be different when the NDP government came to power in May 2015. But under the Rachel Notley government, he said, it’s business as usual. ‘I feel very, very ashamed to call myself an Albertan. I feel very, very ashamed to call myself a Canadian citizen.'” (January 2017)
Dr John O’Connor: “Pre-election, the NDP/Rachel Notley were vocally supportive of bringing accountability and responsibility to bear on the environmental and health impacts, especially downstream, of the tarsands. After the AB Cancer Board report on Fort Chipewyan, she was notably outspoken on the need to comply with the recommendation for a comprehensive health study of Fort Chip, which was never even started.
“Now—it’s buried and forgotten. Such hypocrisy.”
Former AB Liberal leader Kevin Taft: “Through her whole career and her whole party, up until they became government, [Notley and the NDP] were very effective critics, counterbalances to the oil industry. As soon as she stepped into office, as soon as she and her party became government, they’ve simply became instruments of the oil industry.”
p8) “Honesty and ethics in government.”
So much for campaign platforms. So much for integrity.
3) NDP campaign platform 2015
p8) “We will end the PCs’ costly and ineffective Carbon Capture and Storage experiment and reinvest the 2015/16 component of this project into construction of public transit …”
On climate/energy, the NDP follow the UCP wherever they go.
When Danielle Smith rejected the just transition, Rachel Notley opposed it too. When Smith embraced CCS, Notley went along.
Today, the NDP rejects consumer carbon pricing. Now supports carbon capture and storage. Supports O&G subsidies. Supports new pipelines that sabotage Canada’s climate targets. Opposes a just transition for workers. Nenshi opposes the federal greenwashing bill. Supports LNG exports.
On climate change — the issue of our time — the federal Liberals and AB NDP are as reactionary, anti-science, and fossilized as the regimes they replaced. Paying lip service to science is a just a new, more insidious form of denialism.
Pandering to Big Oil did not help the NDP.
Notley’s NDP lost the 2019 election to Kenney by a landslide.
Facing Danielle Smith, a candidate with a severe case of foot-in-mouth disease, Notley’s NDP lost the 2023 election.
The NDP’s shift to the right was a political blunder. A NDP win in 2019 was not on the menu. Notley was always a one-term premier. Notley’s oil-soaked “pragmatism” foundered on delusion and denial. Most pipeline boosters would not vote NDP if Notley built a billion pipelines. Right-wing voters gave Notley no credit.
Pandering to fossil fuel dinosaurs just fed the right-wing frenzy. A pipeline project became the rallying flag for Albertans, whose sense of grievance against Ottawa burns eternal. Fuelling the right-wing rage machine. O&G supporters will vote for the real O&G party. Notley’s pipeline hysterics only inflamed Albertans against the NDP and alienated her own supporters.
Chasing the UCP to the right was always a fool’s game.
Geoffrey Pounder: That’s not what happened at all. There was (and still is) a complacent media that would not take Danielle Smith and the UCP to task for their very pricey shenanigans, and overall bad governance. Columnists, such as Licia Corbella, wrote columns that were full of lies about Rachel Notley and the NDP, prior to the last provincial election in Alberta. Danielle Smith was also telling lies, and voters were fooled by those lies. That is in no way the fault of the NDP.
‘Better to keep one’s mouth shut and be thought a fool, than to open it and remove all doubt,’ said Danielle Smith never.
Danielle Smith is a cancer in Canada and she needs to resign. It is very troubling to be living in a province that is working hard to implement MAGA here. She can move South and renounce her Canadian nationality. I for one could not careless. Move and be a full MAGA bag there. In Canada we respect the rule of Law and Democracy.
I agree. And you all know what she said about people with cancer, right?? From July 29, 2022:
https://edmonton.citynews.ca/2022/07/29/danielle-smiths-cancer-claims-anger-alberta-cancer-patients/
“In her broadcast, Smith said, “But when you think about everything that built up before you got to stage four, and that diagnosis, that’s completely within your control and there’s something you can do about that that is different.”
Hmmm, maybe Danielle Smith is at stage four already.
Not only should she resign but she should be charged under the Stupid Politicians Act of 1867.
The jails would be full to bursting if that Act was vigorously enforced.
If this is what Smith says when the mic is on, heaven only knows what she is saying behind closed doors to the anonymous people in the Trump administration. She is the one who should push “pause” until after the election.
Poilievre’s MAGA-lite tendencies will prove his undoing.
Aside from his association with right-wing extremists, anti-vaxxers, Freedumb-Convoy types, 51st Staters, and seditionist Trumpo-troglodytes, Poilievre is supremely unqualified for the nation’s top office — not to mention undignified.
Mere weeks ago, the keys to the PMO seemed within Poilievre’s grasp.
Now he can only froth and foam as Carney swoops in to snatch the prize.
Defeat spells the end to Poilievre’s career. No second chances.
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy.
Bells will ring out across the land — skipping most of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Expect volcanic eruptions from Danielle Smith. Let her smolder.
Curses from Calgary’s executive suites. Even though the Liberals have given Big Oil CEOs just about everything on their wish list. Record profits on record production — and the fossil-fuel lobby is still scheming to take down the Liberals and oppose every climate policy.
Best of all, we’ll still be able to tune in to the racket on CBC.
Thank you, as always, DC. Bearing in mind that nothing Ms Smith ever says or does is “witting”, I hope Alberta’s astute political journalists will pursue the question of which officials of the Trump Administration she claims to have been speaking with. You are correct that there may not be any officials, and it was all a vain, histrionic, attempt to inflate her own importance. But, for the government, there can be no possible argument for secrecy on this topic.
Beyond her words, she’s betrayed her intent. She is putting a higher priority on influencing the outcome of a Canadian election than on opposing the tariffs. Party before Country.
She should resign.
Elections Canada needs to investigate the appearance of collusion by Premier Danielle Smith with a foreign state (USA) to interfere in Canada’s federal election. Did she actually collude? Has she crossed the threshold for criminal charges or not?
Once again, Smith has backed herself into a corner, not unlike the time she got into hot water with crown prosecutors. Once again, Smith seems to be saying we shouldn’t believe what she says, because that was so two weeks ago.
Enough is enough. Rest assured Elections Canada is aware of Smith’s statement to Breitbart. Requests have been made to investigate the matter. Now it is in their hands.
This is a new level of depravity, even for the premier of Alberta. We should have known when she started wearing bronzer and getting blonde highlights.
Abs: https://www.elections.ca/content.aspx?section=vot&dir=ing&document=index&lang=e DJC
https://www.elections.ca/content.aspx?section=vot&dir=ing&document=index&lang=e
CSIS, eh? I guess one federal party leader won’t be privy to that.
Online complaint form. Done. https://www.cef-cce.ca/content.asp?section=comp&dir=faq&document=p14&lang=e
Make that two
I don’t see how Danielle Smith could be contravening the elections act which refers to people influencing an election not people advocating for someone else to influence an election. It seems like a small point because we all know how she feels and probably what she did but she can claim she meant well.
BUT it’s clear right in the words she spoke that she was advocating on that program for the US to pause the tariffs because they were hindering election of her preferred candidate. “…it seems to be benefiting the Liberals right now so I would hope that we could put things on pause…” So she went on a US news program and said the US should pause tariffs so her preferred candidate can win the election. That’s probably not contravening any law but she cannot deny that she went onto this US program and said she wants the US to interfere in the election on behalf of her candidate.
Mickey: Many provisions of the act are in effect only during the declared election period. Remember, the motto of the UCP Government, and possibly of the entire province, should be “No Laws Were Broken.” DJC
I could be completely out to lunch, but Victoria Nuland (Kagan) came to mind immediately
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV9J6sxCs5k&pp=ygUidmljdG9yaWEgbnVsYW5kIHVrcmFpbmUgcGhvbmUgY2FsbA%3D%3D
when Smith said this “…So I would hope that we could put things on pause is what I’ve told administration officials. Let’s just put things on pause so we can get through an election.” (Emphasis added.)”
Smith would never openly, nor covertly support a hostile foreign government in their bid to destroy Canada, would she?
Danielle Smith = dumber than a sack of hammers.
For those of us old enough to remember, Senator Sam Ervin, the chairman of the committee investigating Richard Nixon during Watergate replied to John Ehrlichman’s question intended to blur the obvious with, “Because I can understand the English language. It’s my mother tongue.” While we hope elections Canada and the law investigate, the rest of us should not pause in keeping DS’s comments in the public consciousness where most reasonable persons understand her intent.
What do expect from a politician whose stated heroes are Kristi Noem and Ron DeSantis and genuflects at Maga de Largo ? Nothing here, move on, will be the CPC response.
She doesn’t want The Orange Menace to give up his plan to destabilize our economy to make annexation easier. She just wants him to pause his takeover plan to try to ensure Poilievre gets elected. And it’s all about generating enough anger to distract from the FIVE corruption investigations into her incompetent mishandling of the Alberta Health file. The rural voters she counts on may not be so easily manipulated. Not with hospitals, libraries, schools and community centres closed or seriously diminished. Not with her attempt to let the mostly foreign-owned oilcos renege on promises to clean up after themselves. Not with those same good corporate citizens refusing to property taxes to rural municipalities. She’s in trouble and she knows it!
polling in 2022 by view point alberta reported separatists represented 19% of the alberta electorate; 76% of those voted ucp and 75% voted conservative federally. i doubt voting intentions will change much inside 3 years so it’s a given the conservatives would retain the separatists in their base. clearly marlaina was trying to influence a hostile foreign government to take steps to shape the vote in Canada, as opposed to placate her base in alberta.
her activities, and those of her paymasters in the o & g sector since americas economic attack , are a betrayal to the citizens of our nation.
“But I would say, on balance, the perspective that Pierre would bring, would be very much in sync with the new direction in America,” she said.
This quote of Premier Smith’s from yesterday’s CBC article pretty much sums up my view of Mr Poilivre…he is a danger to our democracy and is “in sync” with the US regression into a mafia style autocracy.
Are we the hostages in this October surprise attempt ?
Excellent article. I wonder if anyone is looking into communications between JD Vance’s Conservative pal?
What would a good day in the neighbourhood be with out a joyful POGO? Erp.. The idiocracy has suckseeded? Oh yah! And I’m off on banked days! Set your algorithms, Yankee bashing to the Q root! Our Dani needs a product line! She just doesn’t learn! Oh dear Danio I feel your pain! I’m yours for a knuckle full of nickles and you’re lucky to have me! Market yourself FFS! You to could own a discounted oligarchs yacht! Learn from the pros! Good Gord! Are you afflicted with one way ears? https://youtu.be/xS5zNX2zVbk?t=1
On the Trump crazy train, Alberta’s premier boot licker extraordinaire and chief schemer is more than happy to ride in the caboose of the Trump Toadstool Express. Choo! Choo! All aboard!
But Justin Photo -oping with Obama during an election Mark Carnet on the daily show ?
Freeland on politically incorrect ?
C’mon……
You understand the difference between a media appearance and attempting to have a foreign government interfere in the elections of this country, right ? Breitbart is absolute trash (he actually rose to prominence with hoax videos that were either fake or edited to be false) (before he died rest in piss Andrew), what I’m mostly concerned with is what she SAID she DID on the program, which likely reaches the level of sedition. Not only that but , you seemed to miss this , Obama wasn’t threatening to ANNEX OUR COUNTRY. Trudeau isn’t the prime minister anymore, it’s going to be hard for you guys, I know.
….and Marlaina on Fox News, Joly on CNN etc etc etc
There’s a difference between politiking and engaging in a foreign interference attempt. In Smith’s case it’s pretty clear which one she chose.
The level of waffling and weasel words being thrown around Queen Danielle’s obvious effort at election interference is stunning. Elections Canada doesn’t seem to know what to do, apart from saying maybe or maybe not.
It’s a very dangerous thing to deny a clear threat in plain sight. Smith is a Trumpet mole, hiding in plain sight. She is using her loudmouth to get onto any platform, and to scare the MAGA-wannabes in Canada to come running to Skippy Pollivere, because he can be turned, and make the gays go away. (MELISSA LANTSMAN and Skippy’s adopting father notwithstanding)
Denying Smith’s many, many treasons is a dereliction of all that is decent and Canadian.
Off with her head!
Just when I thought she was long gone dead and buried, Sheila Copps (aka Tequila Sheila) comes out of the woodwork to add her two cents worth to the current day political fray.
For you historians you should visit the April 1963 federal election. It’s probably the gold standard in foreign interference. JFK hated PM John Diefenbaker so much that he directed the State Department to plot against Diefenbaker in favour of the liberals headed by Lester Pearson who eventually won.
But Diefenbaker may have gotten the last laugh. A secret memo recently uncovered from the JFK assassination files allege a secret hit team from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan was probably responsible for the JFK assassination on November 1963…just kidding!
Fascist PP is the public facade of the cons, playing tough guy, and fascist Smith the shadowy backroom dealer, cozy with the fascist Trump admin., who sometimes makes a few public slips. These two scoundrels will do everything in their power to aid and abet the US annexation of Canada. When 30-40% of the population votes for their own demise, democracy is on shaky grounds in Canadian. But what do we expect when the media is largely owned by the corporate class in this country?
I’ve repeated that Danielle Smith is politically inept and psephologically gormless. Recalling that, after cutting her teeth on wrecking a Calgary school board, she was instrumental in the destruction of two Alberta parties of the right and appears well on her way to making it three, I only implied that she’s contagious too. So let me be clearer.
Now, if only it works as well on tRump as it’s going to on PP.
Every once in a while you let the sewage into the drinking water. That’s why I revere you. Even though I have to buy Calgary bottled tap water marketed by Coke as somehow preferable! Well? Ok ok! At least it doesn’t stink!
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness. Oscar Wilde
The whole quote. Remember to include the mediocrity. (Okay, struggling with the “greatness.”)
So when the Conservatards managed to find someone who would break the rules and announce that the Chinese were messing with the election and supposedly supporting the Liberals that was treason.
BUT when the Ku Klux Klan gave money to the Konvoy Kommunity K***s that was ok. American conservatives have been messing with us for several years now.
As for the Chinese thing they had great results when the Conservatards ran the country last time. If it was my roll to support them again I would have made sure to get caught supporting their opponents. Taking advantage of racism is easier than having your politicians wear white cloaks.
