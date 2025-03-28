The latest twist in the Alberta Government’s legal campaign against former Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos’s wrongful dismissal lawsuit is a new court filing that claims the fired executive forwarded confidential emails to herself thereby breaching her employment contract.
AHS, The Canadian Press reported yesterday, “is looking to amend its statement of defence in light of the emails, which the agency says it only became aware of last week.” (Emphasis added.)
Now, with the important caveat that your blogger is not a lawyer, whether or not Ms. Mentzelopoulos forwarded confidential information to herself, which it must be remembered is an allegation that has not been proved in a court of law, arguing that this was so seems like a gambit that is unlikely to succeed.
Unlikely enough, indeed, that one wonders why the government bothered to ensure the news media knew about its latest tactic.
First of all, if Ms. Mentzelopoulos sent these supposedly confidential emails to herself when she was still the CEO and didn’t know, as she said in her original statement of claim, that she was about to be fired, where is the breach of confidentiality?
Now, it can be argued that forwarding work-related emails to yourself at home is not best practice from a security point of view. To do that, of course, one should use the Signal texting app, which, if it’s secure enough for the U.S. Secretary of Defence, should surely be safe enough for a provincial health authority in Canada! (Just remember, though, if you’re planning on doing that, don’t add Carrie Tait or Alanna Smith to your group chat! Never mind, I jest.)
Second, can the employer, whether it was AHS or the Government of Alberta, fire someone for improper reasons and then say, after the fact, we’ve just discovered that a different firing offence did take place, so our improper act was proper after all, even though we didn’t know why it was proper at the time we were acting improperly?
This too, seems to my non-legally trained mind to be, as I’m sure they sometimes say in the Court of Appeal just as they do in suburban kitchens, grasping at straws.
Now, we need to remember that who did the firing is also a relevant question. Ms. Mentzelopoulos argues convincingly, if un-provenly, that she was not fired by AHS.
Indeed, she says, she was encouraged by members of the AHS board, who do the executive firing around there, not only to continue with her investigations into those dodgy sweetheart contracts at the centre of this story, but to call the cops.
No, she says she was called to a meeting and fired by a Deputy Minister of the Alberta Government – illegally and improperly, she argues.
Be that as it may, in employment law, you can’t normally set out after the fact to change the reasons for a firing – although apparently it’s been known to happen. But it would seem that admitting you knew nothing of the firing offence at the time of the firing that you now want to use would be looked upon skeptically by a court.
Didn’t the government first say they were dismissing Ms. Mentzelopoulos without any cause at all? She just wasn’t the right person for the new job.
“Acute care is the most complex part of the health care system, and it’s critical that we have the right leadership in place to see this work through and make positive changes to the health care system for Albertans now and into the future,” I distinctly recall Health Minister Adriana LaGrange telling us members of the public on Jan. 8, the day the CEO was fired.
“I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Athana Mentzelopoulos for the work she has done during her time leading Alberta Health Services,” Ms. LaGrange went on. Surely this is not what you say about someone you’ve just fired for cause, whatever the cause may be.
Then the government claimed in its statement of defence that Ms. Mentzelopoulos was fired because she was incompetent.
Now they claim she should be fired because she was so sneaky that they didn’t even notice until last week that she needed to be fired, but since they’ve already fired her, they’d like to keep it that way. Or something.
The real goal of this gambit, one suspects, is that the government is desperate to find a way to prevent the plaintiff from presenting evidence about dodgy private surgical clinic contracts in open court.
Smith-Shapiro Summit separates ‘schmucks’ from ‘allies’ – guess who’s who
Meanwhile, in Florida, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and creepy far-right bloviator Ben Shapiro, an “influencer,” apparently agreed that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s gotta go and Conservative Pierre Poilievre would make “a solid ally” for President Donald Trump as he dismantles environmental protections.
Well, of course they did.
A few snippets of their controversial chitchat at a fundraiser for a right-wing propaganda house that passes itself off as a university were published last night by the National Observer and DeSmog from a presumably unauthorized recording of the event. One hopes juicier quotes will be dropped in the days ahead.
“It is better for the United States to have actual solid allies running in Canada than to have some of the schmucks that have been running Canada over the past few years,” they quoted Mr. Shapiro saying.
“There is an ideology, as you know, of those who believe we have to hit net zero as quickly as possible,” Ms. Smith was quoted saying, apparently a reference to the crazy ideology of planetary survival. “Mark Carney has been behind the net-zero banking move.”
Ms. Smith proudly posted a photo of herself with Mr. Shapiro, Old Glory in the background, on her Facebook account last night.
I am no legal expert either, but I get the feeling that the government’s case is not the strongest here. Their defense seemed at first hesitant, then full of bluster and now chaotic. It seems a very Trumpy approach to take with matters before the courts.
It is hard to justify firing someone for something you didn’t know about at the time. No, you can’t go back in a time machine with that new information, nor can you fire them again. Most likely the UCP has realized what is in those emails could make them look very bad, or undermine their legal case, so they want to ensure it remains secret.
Dani seems to have doubled down with her Foreign Influence 2025 US tour. It feels like she is almost begging the US to do something to ensure the guy she doesn’t like does not win. Not only does it seem a bit desperate, but there used to be a convention to set internal politics aside when you travelled outside the country.
Lastly Poilievre also still keeps on sounding very Trumpy, which is probably not such a great idea anymore. Canada First seems like it might have been copied from America First and more recently he said only he can fight for us, which also sounds a lot like what the Orange Menace when he said only he could fix things. Trump has been copied but often not successfully. Generally the copy is not better than the original, but I suppose imitation remains the sincerest form of flattery.
Canada First = America First
(www.fpif.org) The Ugly Origins of Trump’s “America First” Policy. Lawrence S. Wittner (March, 19, 2024):
“Although the seemingly innocent slogan goes back deep in American history, it began to develop a racist, anti-Semitic, and xenophobic tone after World War I. The Ku Klux Klan, which surged to some five million members at that time, employed it frequently for its terrorist mobilizations. Like the Klan, nativist groups took up “America First” as they used racist, eugenicist claims to press, successfully, for U.S. government restrictions on immigration. Appealing to an overheated nationalism, William Randolph Hearst used his newspaper empire to campaign, successfully, against U.S. participation in the League of Nations. Soon thereafter, he became a booster of other nationalist fanatics, the rising fascist powers.”
Does PP have any idea what he means by “Canada First?” Yikes.
Janet: I think he knows perfectly well. It is intentional. DJC
Dani too.
Corrupt Care Scandal
” If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullsh*t. ”
Which is why I sincerely hope that the first ministers meeting has proper security in place for the meeting today, because Marlaina’s actions of late do not instil any confidence in her judgment of security concerns, especially after that event. IMHO she is a threat to national security, given the people she’s pal-ing around with.
Given Skippy’s limpid response to the tariffs today, maybe his message of “knock it off ” was intended for her.
I’m assuming she has some kind of security detail with her, but who is watching the watchers??
Poor Danielle Smith. People called her unkind names for going to Florida at a time like this. Now people will think she lied about her heroic effort in “going into the lions’ den” for a right-wing fundraiser. That lion looks pretty chummy. Maybe she should have said she was going to a teddy bears’ picnic, although it’s hard to imagine being rolled out on a stretcher after playing with teddy bears.
Dunno if these teddy bears’ picnics are all that safe – as the song says, “you’d better not go alone”, also “it’s safer to stay at home”.
I believe Mr. C. hit the nail on the head yesterday when he mentioned that Smith perhaps is in Florida to establish some bona fides in order to be a female Ben Shapiro after she leaves politics. There are millions to be made in that line of work. Apparently, Shapiro has 15 million followers.
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA The ableg entertainment value is so much better when one lives in Canada.
This tactic is called “shotgunning”.
It’s a frequent tactic of corporations that sadly, governments have used against their own citizens. Lawfare is a reality.
Say you sue a corporation for a product that blew up your kitchen.
They sue you back for “slandering our product on your facebook page”, “using our product in such a way as to cause it to explode then bringing a frivolous damage suit” and “malicious poofery” or any other claim they think they can file.
Now, you’re stuck with what you know is going to be millions in legal fees to defend yourself against the legal onslaught. They have an unending source of cash to throw at the legal system while it takes ten hours of your labour to cover the cost of one hour’s advice with your lawyer. If they don’t blackball you so you’re unemployable and then well, you either settle for pennies and lose your dignity or bankrupt yourself on legal fees.
It is irrelevant if she broke any policies here. “Look over there” should not be a defense for committing an offence.
It’s been in the handbook of the wealthy and powerful for many decades, now.
This is the problem with civil suits (which present labour law, is) vs. criminal law and why the Just Us system has and always will be tilted the wrong direction.
If anyone in the government thought they might do jail time for attacking and bankrupting *a citizen* or their workers to stop justice from occurring…(hey China does some things right) they’d be far less likely to use these sorts of tactics.
As it stands, they can destroy this woman’s life and livelihood with never a price to pay.
Having read the “Wikipedia” entry on PragerU, I am disgusted that the Premier would attend such an event in the name of Albertans.
You are indeed known by the company you keep.
As soon as Dixie Dani gets her comeupance, the right-wing nutters brigade will be all up in arms publicly screeching about how she was targeted “because she espouses conservative values and FWEEDUM”
That’s why she’s courting them.
Just wait for it in 5…4…3…2…1…
So glad she went to fund raise for these pragers on her own dime.
(She didn’t? We paid for it! Then bill her!)
What a disgrace Marlaina is. She is grinning from ear to ear because she’s being paid to fly first class to Florida during a winter storm at home and she is with her people (the MAGA folks that is, not the rubes back home in Alberta). I still don’t understand why Alberta taxpayers have to pay for this treasonous behavior, but that’s a battle for another day. Meanwhile, Stormy Danielle gets to enjoy some nice weather, 5 star hotels and fine dining all on our dime while listening to herself blather on before a bunch of rich white folk.
Does anyone know when the unlawful dismissal lawsuit might go to trial? I would pay good money to watch Marlaina and Lagrange testify under oath (presuming they don’t just lie anyway).
The Alberta Government will bury Mentzelopoulos in applications, dragging the suit out for more than a decade, then at some point it will be settled out of court.
Agreed. The only time you see her beaming like that, genuine smile so wide she could eat a banana sideways, is when she’s with her peeps. You know, white, rich, far-right, American. ‘Nuff said. What I would give to see that smile wiped off her face permanently.
I doubt it ever will. Nine out of 10 wrongful dismissal lawsuits filed in this country are settled out of court. And if this one is, you can bet there’ll be a robust gag order or NDA as part of the settlement.
jerrymacgp: I wasn’t a kid then either, and neither were you when this commercial for a children’s toy came out. Part of the jingle went like this. Transformers. More than meets the eye.
There is much more to this than what we are seeing. Only if the media would reveal the whole thing, but they won’t. It’s because they are subservient to the UCP, especially Postmedia. Alas for their columnists, because they will be on the sidelines, thinking what other patriotic drivel they can write about their beloved Danielle Smith and the UCP, when the the crap is going to hit them hard from this. There will be a chain of events and revelations that will emerge from this very nasty scandal, that they won’t be able to hide from, and neither will the UCP. It’s that bad of a scandal, that these columnists at Postmedia might even retire, because they will be embarrassed by the UCP.
Premier Smith has a career history of unfortunate “mis-statements” that she has worked hard to suppress since being elected. That said, her latest comments on her meeting in what has become her second home – Florida, for anyone who hasn’t been paying attention – with a right-wing know-it-all and his crowd takes the cake. So in what way exactly in Smith’s mind does her cheery assessment of the occasion square with the existential dread of most Canadians, including, very likely, most Albertans whatever their political leanings. We should all have such a lavish expense account with which to run away from the miseries of the world.
The Corrupt Care scandal is is going to have the desired effect of making Danielle Smith look really bad. Of course she’s really bad to begin with, but it will look worse for her. Wasting money meeting with Ben Shapiro is also going to backfire on her.
Our brilliant premier, paid by the citizens of Alberta, as usual, went to meet one of her idols in Florida. She insults our prime minister constantly, but just salivates talking about felon Trump and now Shapiro a lunatic that just recently said the following about Canada (not just this one, but this is the most moderate one to avoid David getting mad at me)
“It’s a silly country that makes maple syrup, hockey and annoying prime ministers,” stating that “we can annex it and then just call it an outlying territory or something like Puerto Rico, but of the North.”
Annoying prime ministers! Thankfully annoying but smart, You see Canadians prefer that to the clown felon Trump that pardons the criminals from MAGA that assaulted and destroyed their own Congress. A something that constantly threatens to annex our own country. Danielle apparently respects that much more than a person that behaves within the rule of law. She just thrives on the Al Capone environment. Shapiro is so good that she took a flight to be with him. AW so cute.
Danielle Smith being the patriot that she is, prefers to talk to this monkey brain than our own Liberal politicians.
I have said many times before, but really she is wasting her genius here in this maple syrup country and should move to her great US where man like Shapiro abound. What a waste really.
Few people are bigger schmucks then Ben Friggin Shapiro. His followers, maybe. Losers to a person.
Speaking for a lawyer? Where are the details? Was there an NDA? Signed separately? Was the employment contract specifically designed to enjoin the contractor to protect the best interests of.. Who, What,When and How? Does the employee misinterpret whose best interests they were protecting? Could due diligence over-ride an employees interpretation of a contract? Well! Firing their board of directors, within hours, after they advised the employee to go to the Police! Does that provide a clue! The list goes on, bringing to mind the extra legal term.. These useless incompetents are done like dinner! Much like Dani, if there any balls left in Alberta citizen courts!
This is the Potholer 54 take on Prager U.
One wonders why on earth Queen Danielle has got this far? She had committed no crime, apart from making herself a willing agent for a hostile entity (the US) for, without a doubt, personal gain. How can this not be considered a crime? Influence peddling to a foreign government and its actors? Plotting and acting to spread propaganda to serve hostile entities?
Surely, anything thoughtful and civilized country would see Smith immediately arrested once she touched down, and swept off to a penal colony on Baffin Island for a … long time. But this is the state of the opposition to CONs and the alt-right everywhere. Those who defend the rules-based order, that has maintained considerable peace since the end of WW2, are befuddled. What? They were actually expected to defend the values they defend? Are you kidding?
The Democratic Party is so moronic, they actually have Chuck Schumer leading rallies, shaking his walking stick angrily, and chanting “WE WILL WIN! WE WILL WIN!!”
I’ve got some rude news. You know you’re at war when the enemy refuses to obey court orders, and enforcement of those orders is not forthcoming.
To quote John Carpay, “Once you accept you are at war, the better off you will be.” Strangely, sage advice, but who’s listening?
There is no great relief coming; there is no Superman, Batman, nor Avengers to the rescue; there’s only, either, cowardly or compromised resistance to the inevitable tyranny that’s coming. Yes, it truly does end with a whimper.
Indeed. She colludes with the enemy and what can we peons do about her? Show up at the Leg building, chant while holding up neon signs while they laugh at as from behind stone walls at how powerless and pathetic we are. Something needs to be done about the fascists because I think we are past the point of Leg protests.
It should be noted that Neville Chamberlain, infamous for the ‘Peace in Our Time’ promise from A. Hitler, was betrayed by Hitler and his own party. In the aftermath of that stunning miscalculation, Chamberlain sought to organize an armed resistance to the Nazi Germany, but to no avail. Allies were compromised, and trusted advisors caught lying about the state of affairs.
Chamberlain’s fear of another was a palatable concern for many. Great Britain was nearly bled to death in WW1, and was financially bankrupt in its aftermath. Another war would have trashed what little was left, so Chamberlain had no option but to seek appeasement. The US was in isolationist mode, and Stalin was, at the time, Hitler’s ally. By 1940, Great Britain and France were in a real war with Germany, but the effect of all the betrayals were becoming known. Chamberlain was finished and broken.
Like it or not, we are in a similar place. The US has become isolationist, and under the lure of a psychotic megalomanic, bent on continental expansionism. Allies are not enemies, and enemies are now allies, as betrayals are happening everywhere. Those in positions of trust, public and private, are willing agents to whomever side will side their interests. As for the opposition, they refuse to lift a finger to defend anything. The guilty and the compromised are free to do as they please, while any effort to resist them is scolded. Welcome to Bizarro World.
Your last paragraph is entirely and completely the whole point.
We are at War!
Not because we want to be or because we started one. We are at War because the conservatives (of every and any stripe, as I continuously say) have attacked and continue to attack and destroy our democracy. No one is coming to save us.
So, what to do? Well, you can live or die. You can fight or give up. Ukraine is our example. Zielinski and the Ukrainian people are our model.
One down, many to go. Possibly off topic, but still pertinent.
“Anti-Vax Doctor Punished for Relentless Spread of Misinformation”
https://thetyee.ca/News/2025/03/28/Anti-Vax-Doctor-Punished-College-Physicians-Surgeons/
Is an apology, or retraction, or at least an acknowledgement going to be forthcoming from the “honest” lobbyist, who is also an accomplished misinformation, disinformation stooge (“When you get elected, you have to make some tough decisions. And what we’re doing is we’re being honest with Albertans about the things we need to do,” Smith said.”) that is pretending to run this Province?
Part one, not a lawyer either, but don’t think a court is going to buy the government’s song and dance. The government must be awfully desperate.
Part two, so that is who he is. O.K. they do look so cute together. just joking. Sinister and Sinister. Some one ought to tell Smith the U.S.A. may become a non entity on the world stage, if things keep going the way they are.
Vance’s visit was a roaring success, it was a great good flop. In and out in a few hours. Loved his line about Denmark wasn’t taking good care of Greenland so the U.S.A. needs to take over. O.K. I’ll go with that. however there are all sorts of places in the U.S.A which their federal government isn’t taking good care of. Given Vance’s criteria, I’d suggest Puerto Rico isn’t being taken good care of by the Americans so Canada can take that over or some other country but it would be nice to have Puerto Rico as a province. Its sunny and warm in the winter compared to the east, the north, etc. The Americans don’t seem to be taking good care of California either after the fires. We’d provide better recovery services and the State of California could easily become another province. It would be easier for the film industry also if California belonged to Canada. Don’t know if they have fixed the roads in North Carolina after the hurricane and floods but if they haven’t they might want to join Canada. B.C. did an excellent job of rebuilding the Coqu. after the atmospheric river. The maps were out of date so areas were deemed safe when they weren’t.
If the new criteria for taking over parts of another country is as Vance says I’m sure Europe might find a couple of states they could provide better services to. Perhaps France would like Louisiana back. Russia has shown interest in having Alaska back, but not keen on that. However it could be given to Ukraine as reparations for the invasion by Russia. Its just a suggestion………..
I had a feeling that Ms. Mentzelopoulos had a few bullets up her sleeve. I recall many decades ago it was suggested that “be careful what you say in emails because once sent you have no control where they might end up”. This is some advice that should have been passed on to Minister LaGrange and the Premier. If the details of the emails are allowed to come out it will could make for some very interesting reading.
Smith must be trembling at the prospect of eventually suffering the same fate as other Kon grifters who get their comeuppance. Tailgunner Jay looks pretty buff these days after all the time spent breaking rocks once the RCMP finished with him and his handlers, and Brian Mulroney, “our greatest statesman prime minister” was a shell of a man once Sgt. Preston and Co. finished with him. Word is Mulroney was too weak to even carry the sacks of money provided by Karlheinz Schreiber, and required an aide to operate the wheelbarrow moving the $2.1 million taxpayer-provided apology. The good old days before we got all corrupted like Russia.
All I know is a few things about emails ,Alberta Government loses plenty,can’t find them ,or replace emails ,vanish
So good on the good Dr for securing those emails ,Alberta Government should thank her for securing them
The emails might be of some interest to an arbitrator who has the right to make the employee whole: reinstate and with/without backpay. Now if the relationship of trust has been broken, but the employee wins, an arbitrator will not usually reinstate but will compensate for the firing. Although new evidence might be difficult to admit and where the relationship is irretrievably broken before the new evidence was brought forward, this simply adds “colour” to the final decision in not reinstating, and the arbitral decision is made to compensate for lost employment.
Ginger: Good point. Thanks for this. On a personal note, you’ve come a long way, by the sound of it, since you were hanging around coal mines on Vancouver Island! DJC
I met Ron Verzuh years ago, this where the “handle” comes from – Ron’s “Goodwin” magazine and was modelled on Mother Jones. I’ve worked for INCO in the smelter in the early 1970s, but cut my teeth in the hospital workers strike in Ontario in 1981 during an election campaign. I also worked at that time (with another CUPE local) lead by the incomparable and outstanding Michael Hurley, during that strike. I was profoundly touched by the leaders of CUPE at that time: Grace Hartman, Gil Levine and “Lofty’ MacMillan, Gerry Jones, Sheila Casey, Jean-Claude Parrot among many others. I was astounded by the solidarity of all the support workers working in a hospital setting. In particular I learned that when women’s concerns are taken seriously, promoting an illegal strike was as easy as slicing butter with a hot knife – their demands were nor peripheral bread and butter issues. Ginger Goodwin
I don’t get it. Danielle Smith goes to the US, appears on some podcast, ranting against tariffs and there’s a great hue and cry. How dare she!
But when Toronto mayor Olivia Chow a few days later appears on MSNBC with Joe Scarborough, ranting against tariffs…crickets.
https://x.com/cbcwatcher/status/1905678254935003279
Yeah you’re very good at not getting things that you think add intellectual weight to your arguments, but instead make you look like a dumbass. Once again, the issue is not AMERICAN MEDIA APPEARANCE it is in fact that she’s appearing alongside hardcore, racist, right wing ideologues that want to annex our country and take away our rights and freedoms, destroy our economy and and pilfer our industries and resources. The idea that she’s doing so to “fight the tarriffs” is incredibly transparently NOT so, as evidenced by what she’s been able to accomplish so far, which I guess is raising money for agitprop fascist propagandists who literally want america to go back to being a slave state.
Gee what’s the difference between that and whatever Olivia Chow, who is not the premier of alberta or Ontario has been up to !?!?
Just another ridiculous diatribe from a ridiculous old man, yelling at clouds.
ouch!
ronmac: For me, there is a huge difference. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow met with North American big city mayors in Washington, D.C. to lobby against U.S. tariffs. Yes, she met with the media personalities to describe the harm to both countries but she was part of an organized team of leaders. Further south, Premier Danielle Smith was touted as a featured speaker for a FUNDRAISER at the conservative PragerU which is not a university but a ultra conservative advocacy group. PragerU described the event in part: “leading the charge in our culture’s most important battles and defending our nation’s founding principles and values.” They are not in any way defending Canada’s values, I can assure you. I am sick over the fact that my tax dollars are sponsoring Danielle Smith to help raise funds for this wealthy U.S. group especially since they spread information within a country that is not mine and advocate for values that are not part of my core beliefs.
Leave a comment