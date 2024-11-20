Make no mistake, with the appointment this morning of Stephen Harper as chair of the governing board of the Alberta Investment Management Corp. we can forget about the notion the provincial pension management Crown corporation has an arm’s length relationship with the United Conservative Party Government.

Many Albertans may be reassured by Mr. Harper’s appointment. After all, he is Canada’s former prime minister and a respected figure in Alberta’s large Conservative political subculture.

But this would be a serious mistake.

Mr. Harper remains an active political figure and far-right ideological advocate in his roles as éminence grise of the Conservative Party of Canada and leader of the Munich-based neoliberal internationale, formally and tendentiously known as International Democrat Union.

Mr. Harper is the originator and first advocate, for heaven’s sake, of the dangerous idea that Alberta should pull out of the Canada Pension Plan and establish an Alberta pension to subsidize the rapidly sunsetting fossil fuel industry and make a tinpot gesture of sovereignty at the Liberals in Ottawa.

Ideologically or politically, there is no light between Mr. Harper and Premier Danielle Smith.

It can be safely assumed that this applies to Ms. Smith’s dream of taking over more than half of the Canada Pension Plan and having AIMCo manage the funds to support politically motivated investments.

So when Ms. Smith said in this morning’s news release – hardly necessary because BNN Bloomberg scooped the government on its own story on Nov. 12 – that “we’re incredibly fortunate that Mr. Harper has agreed to take on this leadership role with AIMCo,” the we in that sentence must be taken to mean the UCP, not the people of Alberta.

“His appointment, and that of the rest of the board, are a strong step forward in giving all Albertans confidence in the long-term sustainability and success of AIMCo,” she also said, which is only true insofar as anyone can be persuaded by the former PM’s celebrity that he is a good and steady hand on the tiller.

“I am confident that the former prime minister and his board colleagues will provide the necessary oversight and direction to AIMCo’s management to ensure AIMCo is strategically well-positioned for long-term success,” Finance Minister Nate Horner said in his canned quote.

Again, this is only likely to be true if you assume long-term success is defined as investing in a declining industry responsible for serious worldwide pollution, and perhaps in companies that develop technologies used in continuing crimes of war and occupation abroad. Of course, as chair of the board, Mr. Harper won’t be making AIMCo’s investments – but he will obviously be in a powerful position to influence just what investment decisions are made.

He may also be in a strong position to influence a future federal Conservative government led by one of his proteges to help Alberta pull out of the CPP against the interests of Canadians throughout the country.

For his part, Mr. Harper spoke the truth when he stated in his press release quote that “over several decades, Canadian pensions have earned a global reputation thanks to professional operations, upstanding ethics and prudent risk management.” The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is shining example of that well-deserved reputation.

However, if you believe Mr. Harper’s coda to that statement – “I have accepted the role of board chair because I want to see AIMCo further embody these values and to positively contribute to this culture” – you may be interested in investing in the High Level Bridge across the North Saskatchewan River.

Mr. Harper also noted he will be taking on the board role in a pro bono capacity. This is not much comfort, considering the things he has worked for throughout his career, and is bound to continue to support.

The news release also notes that three former members of the AIMCo board, which was dumped in its entirety by Mr. Horner on Nov. 7, have been returned to their previous roles. One of them, Jason Montemurro, was criticized at the time of his original appointment last spring for his lack of pension experience. However, he has been a regular donor to the UCP and has provided an enthusiastic public endorsement of UCP legislation.

The others are wealthy Calgary developer Navjeet “Bob” Singh Dhillon and James Keohane, president and CEO of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension from 2011 to 2020.

The release also said Treasury Board and Finance Deputy Minister Kate White will now also become a permanent AIMCo board member “and will not be compensated for this role.” A more accurate way to express the change might be that the DM has had the AIMCo board position added to her duties, for which she is amply compensated.

Reaction from the Opposition NDP was muted, focusing on Mr. Harper’s lack of experience in pension management – which is arguably not a necessity for a board chair.

But NDP Finance Critic Court Ellingson acknowledged that the real problem with the appointment is that despite his retirement from federal politics, the former PM remains a politician.

“Danielle Smith and the UCP are turning AIMCo into a political entity rather than preserving it as an arms-length organization, and the consequences of this will be significant,” Mr. Ellingson said. “This move sends a horrific message to Albertans and investors that even organizations with immense fiduciary responsibilities are not immune to political interference from the UCP.”

Moreover, when they see what was done to the previous board, he asked, “What top person in financial management is going to want to come to come and work for AIMCo now?”

In a letter to Premier Smith sent shortly before Mr. Harper’s appointment was announced, Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan and several public sector union leaders argued their members deserve representation on AIMCo’s board.

The letter also called for public sector pension plans to have the right to choose who manages their funds. “They should have the right to leave AIMCo and find other investment managers if they are not satisfied with AIMCo’s performance or the direction being set by its board or its management team. It’s time to stop holding Alberta workers and retirees hostage.”

NOTE: This post has been updated since it was published.

UCP calls Lethbridge-West by-election – right before Christmas

Also yesterday, the UCP set the date of the symbolically important Lethbridge-West by-election – right on the doorstep of Christmas.

Setting the by-election date for Dec. 18 makes no sense except as a vote-suppression measure, in particular in the hopes that NDP-leaning University of Lethbridge students will be home somewhere else for the holidays.

At the moment there are only two declared candidates, the NDP’s Rob Miyashiro, a former Lethbridge city councillor, and the UCP’s John Middleton-Hope, a sitting Lethbridge councillor.