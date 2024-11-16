One can feel a little sympathy with Danielle Smith for wanting to be at Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, especially since the trip is likely to be on her fellow Albertans’ dime.
While it’s unlikely Alberta’s premier will be part of the largest presidential inauguration crowd ever – that would be the 1.8 million people who gathered on the National Mall in Washington to see Barack Obama take the oath of office in 2009 – it will be a historic occasion just the same.
After all, it may be the last presidential inauguration in American history and, even if it isn’t, the next one might not be until the establishment of the Second American Republic, whenever that is.
Meanwhile, Ms. Smith’s unquenchable penchant for sucking up to prominent figures of the MAGA right is well known, and widely understood.
But what the heck, it’ll probably be a lot less expensive to indulge her than some of the things she might get up to if she has to stay at home and watch it on TV.
Alert readers will recall where Alberta’s political leader was on January 24 this year, the day after a frightening shooting at Edmonton City Hall. That’s right, she was just a short untaken flight away in Calgary, where she was doing something far more important than offering sympathy to frightened citizens or showing her government was in control during a crisis.
To wit, she was excitedly awaiting lunch with Tucker Carlson, the odious U.S. broadcaster best known as the leading voice of white grievance politics.
Then she was off to Edmonton for more of the same, an evening at Rogers Place with Mr. Carlson, National Post founder, professional bloviator and ex House of Lords member Tubby Black, and Doctor Jordan Peterson, meat eater and inspiration to a generation of Canadian incels.
There’s never been any suggestion Ms. Smith ever called Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to say she was sorry that someone shot up City Hall. Well, fortunately there were no casualties, notwithstanding the fact a group of school kids were on a field trip to the building when the bullets started flying.
But, you know … we’ve all got priorities.
Nowadays, of course, the likes of Mr. Carlson, Lord Black, and Dr. Peterson don’t hold a candle to the biggliest right-wing celebrity of them all, the Very Stable Genius himself, Donald J. Trump.
The trip to Washington, of course, will be an utter waste of time. Ms. Smith isn’t going to get anywhere near The Man, obviously.
Still, Alberta media can be counted on to do their best to make the junket look important.
“Smith heading to Trump’s inauguration, but ‘not worried’ about U.S. tariffs on Canadian energy,” The Calgary Herald whooped in a headline yesterday.
Turns out that was nothing more than clickbait, though, since the story essentially contained no information about the trip, devoting only 60 words to the topic, generously calculated.
Still, that was good enough for the UCP’s communications brain trust to cobble together a social media meme saying the same thing and implying by omission that their boss was going to meet the fellow.
So, is she going to mingle with the crowd on the National Mall? That’s probably her best chance of getting close to a Republican official that day. Will she visit the Canadian Embassy nearby? Who the hell knows? Probably not the ambassador, or even the premier, at this point.
Will she and her entourage even be able to find a hotel room? Well, maybe they can bed down at the Embassy or spend the night in the subway.
The only tidbit of information in the Herald about the trip was this quote, attributed to the premier: “We’re prepared to spend a few days there, just building those relationships with the new administration.”
Cool! Take your time!
The Herald’s big scoop seems to have been shoehorned into a story that Ms. Smith has signed on with a group of like-minded Republican state governors who are looking forward to Mr. Trump’s expected command to Drill! Baby! Drill! Ms. Smith will presumably now be the Canadian auxiliary to the Governors’ Coalition for Energy Security.
That story, in turn, was based on a couple of press releases, one from the Alberta Government and the other from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, which was linked to the Alberta.ca page.
Ms. Smith will also be attending a meeting of Western state governors in Las Vegas – always a sure sign that serious and important business is about to be done.
No date was given for that meeting, but the Herald’s reporter appears to have somehow managed to get ahold of a quote by Ms. Smith about how she doesn’t think Alberta oil will be included in Mr. Trump’s planned tariff on everything made by the United States’ trading partners.
As for the well-established tendency of an ample supply to cause a drop in the price of a commodity – often covered in economics textbooks under the heading, The Law of Supply and Demand – this appears to be a foreign concept to Alberta Conservatives.
But you can rest easy, fellow Albertans! Whatever the environmental or economic impact of all that new drilling south of the Medicine Line turns out to be, Ms. Smith isn’t worried about it.
Pee-Pee, Harper, Manning, Smith et al., just a bunch of Yank loving putzes with zero loyalty to their own country and would love nothing more than to see Old Glory hoisted proudly in Alberta (to begin with, at least). There is a word that fits the actions of these despicable cretins that no one wants to say out loud but I will: treason. Makes one pine for the days when such a high crime was dealt with swiftly and harshly.
Alberta’s TBA premier working to collapse oil prices, just in time to prop up the failing TBA owned oil related companies with other people’s pension money. Ain’t nothing anyone can do about that….. Suckers!
As a guess, a meeting will take place between representatives of Gina Rinehart and the UCP Alberta entourage during the inauguration festivites.
An informative article was published yesterday by The Tyee regarding the Grassy Lakes mine Gina Rinehart wants to commence. Please read it.
Also, do a little research on Gina Rinehart. She’s worth billions and has become very close with the Trump family-on a purely transactional money level, I assume.
She was/is suing some of her children over trust funds left to them by their grandfather. Reputable Australian news outlets have reported on this. She probably won’t be getting a mother’s day card.
If she would shaft her own children, what do the residents of Alberta think she would do to Alberta?
Rinehart’s “donation” of $75,000.00 to a local school lunch program in Crowsnest Pass? Come on, out of the goodness of her heart, no strings attached?
This reminds me of a story my american cousins told me about that happened long ago. The small city they grew up in was selected as a location for a large chain store. Initially the town council rejected the deal. Eventually, the chain store’s professional and sophisticated negotiators sweetened the offer by committing to renovating the baseball diamond and buying equipment and uniforms for the local team. Town council somehow sold the residents on this plan.
The eventual result: numerous tax abatements and permanently reduced property taxes payable by the chain store. This caused many small business closures and a large municipal tax deficit due to the costs the city assumed for building out the necessary road structure which the town council either didn’t understand or maybe “overlooked”. The town council also hired a local attorney that was no match for the barrage of sophisticated corporate attorneys used by the chain store. The town council was fleeced and the residents got stuck with bill.
Wasting money on these junkets is par for the course with the UCP. Meanwhile, at home, there are so many issues that haven’t been resolved. Public healthcare, utilities, public education, utility affordability, the disadvantaged, and much, much more besides. Shameful.
I maybe mistaken but I don’t think a Canadian Prime Minister has ever attended an Inauguration. But Premier Smith is going. Interesting.
I certainly hope the Inauguration is a complete shite show. Trump wants a generalissimo’s uniform with 10 lbs of medals and a big hat with feathers. He wants thousands of soldiers parade past, with hundreds of tanks and artillery. And he wants hundreds of planes in the sky. Nuremberg 2.0.
I suspect the day will be one of rage and endless chaos. Trump will order ‘shoot to kill’ and we’ll see who’s loyal.
With the US nation so imperilled, one wonders why there hasn’t been masterful acts of ‘extreme prejudice’ committed against Trump’s fellow travellers. Surely, Elon is a sitting duck in his private jet? Peter Thiel hiding on his own version of Epstein island, he’s an easy target. And Tulsi Gabbard, a Kremlin asset if there ever was one, how many people want her finished off? As for Matt Gaetz, just send him a Chuckie Cheeze voucher and the rest will take care of itself. Where are the masterminds of US intelligence, who overthrew governments and knocked down buildings?
Smith seems desperate to get as close as possible to the action, but I agree it is likely she will be less successful than fanboy Musk, who is also eager to bask in the reflected glory after Trumps great triumph, at least for now.
First of all, I doubt Trump knows or cares who Smith is and other than the PM or a couple of Federal cabinet ministers, I doubt he or his close advisors know of or care about any Canadian politicians. Of course this will not keep Smith from pressing her nose against the window, just so she can give the appearance of doing something to her more gullible supporters.
However, Smith should be careful in glibly cheer leading the US oil industry on to produce more as there is a conflict here for Alberta – the more they produce, the less of an American market remains for us. Of course, deep though was never Smith’s strength.
I suppose in her defence, the trip to Washington makes some sense. It gets her away from critics here, it doesn’t cost her anything if Alberta taxpayers are paying for it and it turns what will probably actually be a nice vacation stay in some Washington hotel into the appearance of trying to do something. So win, win, win for her and appearance over substance is what Smith is all about, for anyone who hasn’t figured that out yet.
“The trip to Washington will, of course, be an utter waste of time. Ms. Smith isn’t going to get anywhere near The Man, obviously.” Not so fast, Mr. Blogger. Do not underestimate the ingenuity of our elected officials. Your premier and Trump fanboy Mr. Peepers could attend the Inaugural Ball after the daytime swearing in. To show their admiration and loyalty to His Highness, they slip into maid and butler garb to serve smoked salmon canapés and other finger delicacies to the poobahs and big wigs. Conservative Canadians and fellow Albertans will stand proud.
Well, Tom, I suppose it’s not impossible. Newspaper industry legend had it that in 1964 a Montreal reporter of my acquaintance, now long passed, alas, slipped a bellhop at the Ritz-Carleton $50 for his uniform and the room service champers and delivered the bubbly to Liz and Dick, congratulating them on their marriage downstairs and, when they thanked him warmly, going back to the office and writing up the scoop. Could’ve been true, I suppose. And who cares if it wasn’t? He too was universally admired. DJC
