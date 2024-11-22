As Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government continues to flood the zone with daily news releases announcing dubious and dangerous policy changes, it’s very hard to keep up and provide measured analysis. That’s the idea. The UCP spins it their way on Day 1, and by Day 2 the understaffed and layoff-beset media moves on the next announcement. Voters often remember only the spin. The day before yesterday, Stephen Harper was named as the Smith Government’s highly inappropriate choice for chair of the AIMCo board, turning the Crown-owned pension management company into the investment arm of the UCP. Yesterday, the UCP announced a plan to lower the highest auto insurance rates in Canada by allowing private insurance companies to raise them even more and then deprive folks injured in auto crashes the ability to sue for compensation. Sorry folks, you’ll just have to take what the government says you can have! Meanwhile, though, who’s paying attention to the UCP’s irresponsible plan to allow trappers to kill as many fur-bearing animals as they feel like, using the bizarre argument that killing them will help us know how many are left? Lorne Fitch, that’s who. “When the last animal is trapped we will have a definitive population number,” says the Professional Biologist, a regular guest contributor to this blog. “Zero.” DJC

By Lorne Fitch

Professional Biologist Lorne Fitch (Photo: Lorne Fitch).

There’s established wildlife science and now there is the “science” of the “minister of hunting and fishing” related to fur-bearer management. Asked why he decided to let trappers kill as many wolverines, lynx, otters and other fur-bearers as they want, Todd Loewen said it was to get a better idea of how many there are.

Dead fur-bearing animals don’t tell you how many there are. They tell you how many there were.

I’ve pored over my old text books on wildlife management, which state “The methods of estimating numbers of animals have now achieved a level of sophistication worthy of a mature science.” It’s not clear how this latest decision by Mr. Loewen, whose official title is the minister of forestry and parks, meets the sophistication test.

If this is the new “science,” you might see where it can lead. When the last animal is trapped we will have a definitive population number – zero.

Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen, wearing a beaver fur hat given to him by the Alberta Trappers Association (Photo: Barry Kerton/Barrhead Leader).

Departmental staff have offered no scientific rationale for this new population inventory technique. That’s because there is none. Alberta’s new emperor of “science” is making this up!

Because wolverines have low population densities, there have long been concerns about trapping them. This species has low reproduction rates and, like lynx, are severely limited by human activity.

For similar reasons, lynx, river otters and fishers have had limited trapping quotas imposed as a precautionary measure.

But these are now all out the window. The minister says he can’t defend the quota system because it isn’t based on science. It’s not clear why he thinks that killing more of these animals in an uncontrolled experiment by trappers doesn’t also need to be based on science.

Mr. Loewen has offered no explanation of what kinds of data will be collected in this trapping free-for-all, how it will be scientifically rigorous or objective, or how this will answer the questions he seems to have. Nor does he explain why evidence-based research using a variety of proven animal census methods is somehow inferior to simply increasing the body count.

A Canadian Lynx (Photo: Michael Zahra, Creative Commons).

Years of research and monitoring have gone into understanding the biology of these creatures and setting quotas for trapping. There are science-based studies ongoing to understand wolverine populations. If the minister really wanted science, he would have made himself aware of this information before lurching into a trap of his own design.

Actual, rather than invented, science has shown that populations of these fur-bearers can be naturally low, and careful management is required to avoid overharvest. It wasn’t that long ago that many fur-bearing species were nearly extirpated by over-trapping.

Biologists outside of the department are aghast at this slippage of wildlife species management into the cronyism and amateur hour. Of all of the possible opportunities for consultation, only the Alberta Trappers Association was involved in this decision. Their support for this charade makes that organization seem mercenary and short-sighted.

If the minister seriously wants decisions on fish and wildlife management to be based on science, he needs to listen to his own professional staff, who are employed to use science to provide defensible answers. A substantial knowledge base also exists in academic institutions.

An honest respect for science might help to temper the minister’s vigilante approach to problem wildlife, arbitrary tinkering with the cougar hunting quota, allowing his business associates undue influence in ungulate management, throwing lake fisheries open to aggressive harvesting after a painful period of population restoration, and now, killing rare fur-bearing animals willy-nilly to get a better count.

None of this is science. It’s not evidence-based management of wildlife resources. Instead it is a negative reaction to science – ignoring professional advice in favour of random observations by fellow hunting guides and coffee shop “solutions” cooked up by privileged insiders with vested interests.

This minister needs to stop listening to the voices in his head and the ones whispering in his ear. They’re wrong! And they sure aren’t science.

Lorne Fitch is a Professional Biologist, a retired Fish and Wildlife Biologist and a former Adjunct Professor with the University of Calgary. He is the author of Streams of Consequence and Travels Up the Creek: A Biologist’s Search For a Paddle.