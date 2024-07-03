Alberta’s Justice Ministry has halted negotiations with Legal Aid Alberta and the Alberta Law Society for a new governance agreement and terminated its current agreement, leaving the legal aid system in Alberta broke and on the brink of collapse.

The Supreme Court of Canada, which sooner or later gets involved whenever a provincial government tries to muck around with the right to a fair and timely trial (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Legal Aid Alberta’s contract with the government expired on Sunday. If nothing changes, the province will be left without an operating legal aid system at the close of business one week from yesterday – at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

So after next Tuesday, many of Alberta’s most vulnerable citizens would have no choice but to represent themselves if they come in conflict with the law. The average legal aid client in Alberta makes less than $10,000 a year.

“The Legal Aid Alberta Governance Agreement has expired, and the Government of Alberta has decided not to renew it,” Legal Aid Alberta President and CEO Gianpaolo Panusa, KC, said in an email to legal aid lawyers yesterday. “This means LAA is currently without a contractual agreement to provide legal aid services to Albertans.”

Mr. Panusa’s email says Legal Aid Alberta has been trying to negotiate a new agreement for several months, but “despite the good faith efforts of LAA and the Law Society in the negotiation process, the Ministry suddenly halted negotiations and terminated the Governance Agreement.” That happened on May 10, five days before a new agreement was scheduled to be signed.

This story leaked out to social media only yesterday afternoon, so at this hour it’s hard to know if this is a malicious policy of the United Conservative Party Government to undermine our justice system’s requirement for fair criminal trials no matter how poor the defendant may be or is merely an example of administrative incompetence.

Legal Aid Alberta President and CEO Gianpaolo Panusa (Photo: Legal Aid Alberta).

Either possibility would be on brand for the UCP.

A news release from the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Calgary, the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association of Edmonton, and other provincial defence lawyers’ groups yesterday predicted the government’s action “will trigger a complete breakdown of an already overtaxed and under-resourced system.”

“The impact will be felt more sharply by those overrepresented in the criminal justice system and more likely to be financial disadvantaged such as those who are LBGTQ2S+, racialized and mentally vulnerable,” the news release warned.

The defence lawyers’ groups also noted that “the government’s unceremonious cancellation of the scheduled signing” of an expected agreement “was followed by silence before a last-minute ultimatum that would fundamentally change who controlled the delivery of legal aid services in Alberta.”

“It is a central principle of fundamental justice that the person prosecuting an individual must be separate and independent from the person conducting their defence,” the news release said. “On the terms of the government’s last-minute ultimatum, this fundamental principle would be destroyed.”

Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Obviously, this suggests strongly that for all its tough-on-crime talk, the UCP takes crime less seriously than it does picking fights, magnifying petty grievances, and especially on imposing authoritarian control on all aspects of life in Alberta.

The collapse of Legal Aid Alberta with no system ready to replace it would result in gridlock in courts across the province. This is partly because court procedures with self-represented defendants take nearly twice as long as court proceedings with lawyers handling the defence. After next Tuesday, obviously, there are likely to be a lot more defendants without legal aid trying to represent themselves.

Another probable impact of this decision by the Justice Ministry would be unreasonable delays for bail hearings, resulting in accused persons being released because the justice system simply can’t function effectively without legal aid lawyers. We can safely assume that some of these people would be dangerous.

In addition, in R. v. Jordan, the Supreme Court of Canada of Canada ruled in 2016 that delays of longer than 18 months for cases tried in provincial courts without a preliminary inquiry and 30 months for cases tried in superior courts were no longer acceptable, resulting in many charges being dropped.

So without Legal Aid, the system is also likely to miss more of those Supreme Court imposed deadlines.

Not that the UCP is likely to give a hoot, but this also means that those arrested on questionable charges are bound to be treated even more unfairly by the system.

Of course, Conservative parties everywhere in North America love to distract from their policy failings by complaining that bail terms and criminal courts are too lenient, so it’s not impossible the UCP has considered this and decided the risk to the public is worth it to justify a politically effective tough-on-crime pose.

A statement to the CBC from the minister’s office late yesterday said vaguely that the government “remains committed to working with Legal Aid Alberta to ensure Legal Aid is well-funded to continue to provide high-quality legal aid services to Albertans.”

However, it added, “it is also imperative that we are responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, and that funding is being spent with the best interests of Albertans in mind.” This smacks of justification for precisely the kind of control over the cases Legal Aid Alberta takes that the trial lawyers’ statement warned about.

Although not required to do so, Legal Aid Alberta staved off an immediate disaster by saying it would continue to provide services for the next week even if it isn’t receiving funds for its costs.