As they would certainly agree in the C-suites of Calgary, why bother trying to capture carbon when you can capture a government?
Anyway, it’s starting to look like the goal of one is pretty much the same as the goal of the other. To wit, to stop Ottawa from putting a hard cap on pollution or doing anything else about our boiling planet while enabling continued expansion of fossil fuel extraction and processing plants in northern Alberta as long as a bit more profit can also be squeezed out of the sand up there.
Remember, the logic of capitalism is relentless: it will always choose maximum profit no matter the ultimate consequences.
So it would seem that the Pathways Alliance, the group of huge companies that represents 95 per cent of Canada’s oilsands production, is quite happy to put any government between a rock and a hard place if that is what it takes to crank up the geological pressure required to maximize profits in the short term.
Of course, a properly captured government like the one we have in Alberta (regardless of the party in power, it would seem) is happy to oblige without very much pressure required.
This is especially true when the provincial government in question is also openly engaged in a partisan campaign to topple the Liberal federal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next national election and replace it with Conservatives more amenable to continued oil and gas development, with or without carbon capture.
Consider, then, the revelation yesterday of a report by Deloitte Canada that was commissioned by Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government.
A copy of the report was obtained by The Canadian Press, as they say, but it is difficult not to wonder if the UCP may have had a hand in that revelation since the report’s key conclusion supports the essentially identical positions taken by the both the industry and the party.
At any rate, the government seemed to have a fully fleshed out news release about the report waiting in the out-basket in the event someone decided to leak it.
The report, as the CP story put it, conveniently “supports Alberta’s position that a mandated cap would lead to production curtailments and severe economic consequences.”
Among those consequences, according to the government’s news release, singing in harmony with the industry’s wishes: “Approximately 90,000 lost jobs across Canada. Of this, Alberta is estimated to lose 55,000 jobs. …”
This would, as the CP reporter also pointed out, contradict the Trudeau Government’s position “that its proposed cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector would be a cap on pollution, not a cap on production.”
So the report’s forecast of job losses and economic decline, however accurate it may turn out to be, are the stick with which Canadian voters can be beaten so that the industry and the UCP can have their way.
And the carrot?
Is it supposed to be that carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) – that magical multi-billion-dollar boondoggle – can make our troubles all go away?
That after all was supposedly the rationale behind the Pathways Alliance – described by the CBC as a group “promoting carbon capture and storage as the key to reducing emissions while still increasing production.”
The plan touted by the Pathways Alliance – which includes Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus, Imperial, and Suncor – would see a massive, $16.5-billion carbon capture and storage network built in northern Alberta to create social license for more oilsands production.
It’s advertised on public transit vehicles across Canada – leading to greenwashing accusations by environmental groups last year.
But, it turns out, apparently industry players are not all that enthusiastic about carbon capture if they have to pay for it themselves!
Referencing the proposal by the Pathways Alliance, the CP story began by stating: “Canadian oil and gas companies facing a federally imposed emissions cap will decide to cut their production rather than invest in too-expensive carbon capture and storage technology.” (Emphasis added.)
On page 17, the report says: “… implementing CCS would render high-cost assets economically unviable. Low-cost assets would remain economically viable even after investing in CCS. Nonetheless, curtailing production would be a more cost-effective option compared to investing in CCS. Hence, the most likely outcome is that producers would opt to curtail production if confronted with the proposed Cap in 2030.”
“Furthermore,” the report continues on the next page, “it is important to note that once implemented, the investment in CCS is irreversible. However, production curtailment can be reversed. Considering these factors, we do not foresee any oil-sands CCS investments being implemented.” (Emphasis added.)
In other words, there will be no carbon capture unless we taxpayers pay for it too.
So, about that carrot: There is no carrot.
And if carbon capture turns out not to work, as seems quite possible, you can be sure we’ll be told it was our fault because we picked the government, and governments shouldn’t pick winners and losers, so we’ll have to pay the sunk cost of that too.
University of Alberta economist Andrew Leach summed up the conclusions of the Deloitte report in three posts on social media last night:
- It “appears to be based on a scenario where a) Canada doesn’t meet its targets; b) the world takes no further material action on climate change; and c) carbon capture and storage is not a viable solution to oil and gas emissions.
- “And, not surprisingly, if we assume a world not acting on climate change (i.e. a world that places no incremental value on low-carbon oil and gas production), we find that it’s not worth investments to decarbonize hypothetical new or existing Canadian oil and gas production.
- “… It’s interesting that this is the story that Alberta wants to tell the world (and the country) about its resources.”
Well, maybe the government and the industry think pretty painted buses will do the trick.
Despite constant UCP complaints, last coal-fired plant in Alberta goes offline
Meanwhile, amid all the sound and fury about the dire economic effect of reducing pollution, a good news environmental story was almost forgotten yesterday. The last coal-fired electricity generation plant in Alberta went offline Sunday morning – six years earlier than that goal was expected to be reached.
Twenty years ago, about 80 per cent of Alberta’s electricity was generated by burning dirty coal.
The facility, near the village of Warburg about 60 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, is expected to be converted to natural-gas generation.
“Capital Power is immensely proud to cease coal-fired operations at our Genesee Generating Station and deliver up to 3.4 million tonnes of annual emissions reductions through our Genesee Repowering project,” Capital Power VP Jason Comandante said in a news release.
“This is proof that good policy design with targets matter,” said NDP Energy and Climate Critic Nagwan Al-Guneid on social media.
Noting that the Alberta Federation of Labour was founded by coal miners, President Gil McGowan honoured their contribution to Alberta but added that “change came for coal’s role in the energy industry, and change won’t stop there.
“The economics of oil and gas are shifting fast,” he said – a fact that would nevertheless be disputed by the UCP. “The Alberta Federation of Labour will continue to fight to make sure there are jobs and support for energy workers for decades to come.”
The UCP appears to have said nothing. But then, the successful coal phase-out was an NDP initiative, and Premier Danielle Smith has been trying to blame the NDP for a variety of ills, all on the UCP’s watch, mostly caused by Conservative mismanagement of the electricity grid.
The UCP government is more than just captured – they are very well-paid lobbyists for the oil and gas industry. The RStar and carbon capture scams are merely a thin disguise for funneling taxpayer dollars to the Suncors and CNRLS of the world as quickly as possible. Big oil runs this province and the UCP is more than happy to serve them at every opportunity.
An unintended effect of restrictions on foreign ownership, Canada being a small market and weak, poorly enforced competition laws is that we are a country of large corporate oligopolies in many industries. So everything from phone and internet companies, airlines to banks and groceries are dominated by a few large companies that split the market amongst themselves, but generally don’t compete too much if they can avoid it. No coincidence there are also industries where Canadians feel gouged and have poor services.
However, those companies do spend a good part of that excess profit to relentlessly charm and challenge their regulators and in many cases the relationships are too cozy. A lot of this is Federal, but not surprisingly energy companies which are not as much an oligopoly, but do have common regulatory interests, have watched and learned. Perhaps it is easier to target a provincial government, particularly one that is not that interested anyways in standing up for the environment, abandoned well remediation or collection of their municipal taxes owing.
Some days it seems like our governments are more beholden to these large corporations and their lobbyists than ever with their easy access to politicians and regulators. If you are just an ordinary citizen with a problem and concern, you are more likely these days to be hit with a brick wall of inaction and indifference by governments, whether they be Federal, Provincial or Municipal.
This is not how a democracy is supposed to work. No wonder so many people are frustrated and angry with all our incumbent governments and those that enable them these days.
Carbon sequestration is junk. There is no proof of it being successful in any part of the world. The Alberta PCs tossed away $2 billion on it, and Danielle Smith wasn’t in favor of it, in her past political tenure. Now, as the premier of Alberta, she is praising its virtues, and wants to spend a large amount of money on it. We will end up footing the bill, no doubt about it. It will accomplish nothing.
The phaseout of coal fired power plants is something that the CPC were wanting to do for Canada in 2008. Danielle Smith is oblivious to this. This mandate came from Jim Prentice, who was the Environment Minister in the CPC, and was Danielle Smith’s boss, later on, in 2014, as the leader of the Alberta PCs. When Jim Prentice moved from federal politics, into provincial politics, he had the exact same thing in mind, which was to phaseout coal fired power plants in Alberta. This was a shared mission by all the political parties in Alberta, during a provincial election in 2015. Coal fired power plants in Alberta would be gone, and renewable energy would be replacing it.
In no way are the NDP responsible for Alberta’s power prices going up through the roof. Danielle Smith doesn’t want to acknowledge that either. Her hero, Ralph Klein, did the dumb move of deregulation, which also cost us a fortune, and allowed power companies in Alberta to gouge us. In mid 2020, UCP cabinet minister, Sonya Savage, did another very stupid move, that is called economic witholding. Power producers can intentionally hold back a certain amount of the power, reduce what is sent out, thereby driving up the price of the power. That foolish practice also cost us a fortune. In 2019, Sonia Savage was coming to the defense of an energy only power system, saying how desirable it is, and that the NDP were fear mongering about power blackouts. The power blackouts certainly did come in 2024. Going away from the capacity type of system for power that the NDP put in place was an extremely dumb thing to do by the UCP.
Power engineers have even said that electricity deregulation was a very bad idea.
Albertans have a hard time learning.
Is funding unviable carbon capture where Smith is keen to spend the Heritage Trust Fund and likely our CPP contributions?
Bob: Very likely. DJC
It is now painfully obvious what this decadent 21st century neo-liberal corporate state economic culture has devolved into, that is simply put: it has become an organized ” “protection racket” (where) the (corporate) racketeers (and their political bag men/women, errand boys/girls) often phrase their demands as payment for “protection” from (real or hypothetical) threats from unspecified other parties; though often, and almost always, such “protection” is simply abstinence of harm from the same party, and such is implied in the “protection” offer.”
The ability to act with impunity means that the display(s) of economic ruling class psychological, emotional, and outright financial blackmail plainly directed at the citizenry (a truly submissive citizenry that is managed by acts of superficial appeasement, i.e., bread and circuses and a public mind that must be molded so that public attitudes and behaviors not only model ruling class ideology, but favor ruling class interests, as the 21st century economic dominance hierarchy demands) can be both outrageously overt and unambiguous.
“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power”
― Benito Mussolini
We endlessly bewail corporations and warn of fascism but as with catastrophic climate change , the second great dying and the 6th great extinction we are already there.
I am betting on the climatic hot models myself.
And poof it was all gone.
Corporations are treated as humans in law. If that is so, they are sociopathic in nature. Yet, they are shielded from the same accountability that humans face when they engage in wrongdoing. Just ask Joel Bakan. He wrote a book on it.
Corporations are established to make money. If their business causes others harm, that isn’t their problem. Yes corporations may provide jobs but at what cost to the planet and people?
All those abandoned wells and those companies just walked away. No one was held to account or pay. Now it looks like taxpayers will have to pay. That of course works for corporations, but what about the taxpayers?
In B.C. we have a similar problem. Some years ago the Mount Polley dam broke and mining “results” went all over the place. No clean up, no fines, etc (Keeping it Real blog)
Wonder if they ever cleaned up the mercury in Ontario which impacted the Indigenous People? Probably not.
What is concerning is not only do governments not deal with these issues, but voters keep returning these governments to office.
Of course many voters do not have access to a decent source of news, but there are any number of decent blogs around.
At some point insurance companies may simply refuse to insure certain parts of the country/world because its not profitable. You would think people might pay attention with all the forest fires we have had in B.C. and Alberta, the heat domes we currently have in eastern Canada and U.S.A. and then 10 inches of rain in some parts of Texas.
Then to top it off the corporations certainly don’t pay their fair share of taxes and one in five Canadians live below the poverty line.
There always is a lot of chatter about carbon in relation to cars, trucks, etc. but recently I was reading an article about carbon and it turns out the manufacturing of plastic creates much more of a problem, their emmissions from manufacturing plastics is huge and there is all the toxic waste from its manufacturing. We could just ban plastics and forget about cars. We used to have milk in glass bottles, then it was cardboard and then plastic bottles. Given we have so much plastic in the world, its in the food we eat, milk we drink, fish, breast milk.
I’m sure corporations and politicians aren’t going to deal with that because with carbon from vehicles, the owners of the vehicles pay. If most plastics were removed from the market corporations and shareholders would pay.
Given the U.N. hasn’t been able to do much about wars perhaps they could take on the destruction of the enviornment because in the end war may not be what ends us, but the pollution.
“Remember, the logic of capitalism is relentless: it will always choose maximum profit no matter the ultimate consequences.” DJC, you’re sounding more like a Communist all the time. You should be careful living in a tony burg like St. Albert, you could be run out of town on a rail. Do they still do that in Alberta?
Mickey: Well, there is a rail line running right through town, but St. Albert’s crawling with Commies, or at least Champagne Socialists. They fly the red flag over the Kremlin, I mean, City Hall, and I’m sure there’s a statue of Karl Marx on one of those jogging trails. DJC
Why cant folks see it is easier and cheaper to not make a mess than it is to clean it up? It is not only frustrating there seems to be so few folks inclined to use the brains they were born with; but it is becoming increasingly frightening seeing how many folk prefer to close their eyes while driving the bus towards the cliff.
I wonder if it would be ethical to mail them suicide pills named “Panacea !!!” in bright coloured packaging with the description in small print below; somehow democracy has to find a way to better balance the scales….
