Former Alberta health minister Tyler Shandro has been a member of the board of Covenant Health since December 2023.

Mr. Shandro as he now appears on the Covenant Health board of directors webpage (Photo: Covenant Health).

Who knew?

Almost no one, it would appear, outside the upper levels of the Roman Catholic Church owned, publicly financed health care organization, Alberta’s second largest provider of health services.

There has been no press release from Covenant Health announcing the appointment, which given Mr. Shandro’s performance in office is bound to be highly controversial.

Likewise, no kind words from Covenant Health CEO Patrick Dumelie welcoming the former senior cabinet minister to the board have been published anywhere the public can see them.

Similarly, there have been no news stories in media, not that Google can find, anyway.

Covenant Health CEO Patrick Dumelie (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

There hasn’t even been any chatter on social media – until yesterday when someone noticed Mr. Shandro’s photograph and the potted biography extolling his virtues on Covenant Health’s website and sent a direct message via the social media platform known as X to The Breakdown, an account that publishes video commentaries on Alberta politics. So to The Breakdown goes the scoop!

When Mr. Shandro’s biography went live on the Covenant Health site is not clear. It’s hard to believe someone wouldn’t have spotted it soon after it went up.

Since Covenant Health’s board, chaired by former Progressive Conservative Premier Ed Stelmach, selects and appoints its own board members, the UCP Government would have had no official role in the appointment. But given Premier Danielle Smith’s intense interest in health care, it seems likely the UCP gave its imprimatur to the appointment.

Elected as MLA for the Calgary-Acadia Riding in the 2019 general election, Mr. Shandro was given the health portfolio by then UCP premier Jason Kenney with a mandate that included cutting human resources costs.

Early in his tenure he attracted international attention for his ham-handed effort to dodge reporters’ questions about the future of a working group on banning conversion therapy.

Calgary-Acadia NDP MLA Diana Batten, who defeated Mr. Shandro in the May 2023 provincial election (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Things then went downhill. Mr. Shandro’s missteps and controversies as health minister became notorious. They included:

In September 2021, the heat was intense enough that Mr. Kenney shuffled his cabinet, switching Mr. Shandro to labour and labour minister Jason Copping to health. Mr. Copping enjoyed some success pouring oil on the troubled waters in health.

Former UCP premier Jason Kenney, who gave Mr. Shandro the health portfolio after the 2019 general election (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

In February 2022, Mr. Shandro was shuffled again to the Justice portfolio, after the justice minister, Kaycee Madu, got into hot water for talking about a distracted driving ticket with Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee.

Mr. Shandro remained in that portfolio until the May 29, 2023, general election, when he was defeated in his riding by the NDP’s Diana Batten, a Registered Nurse who is now the Opposition critic for childcare, child and family services. Ms. Batten won by 25 votes.

Mr. Copping, by the way, was defeated in the Calgary-Varsity riding Calgary physician and university professor Luanne Metz, who is now the Opposition health critic.

Covenant Health operates facilities at 17 sites in 12 communities throughout Alberta, employing about 11,000 people. Major hospitals include the Grey Nuns Community Hospital and Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton. Covenant Health’s board is appointed by and accountable to the Catholic bishops of Alberta.

Since the creation of Alberta Health Services in 2009, Covenant operations have been closely integrated with AHS. It is not clear, however, if that level of coordination will survive the policies of the Smith Government.