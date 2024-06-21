Yesterday’s official tantrum over the rather weak and limited truth-in-environmental-advertising provision of Ottawa’s Bill C-59 by the triumvirate of Danielle Smith, Brian Jean, and Rebecca Schulz illustrates two troubling truths about the current version of the United Conservative Party.
First, the Smith Government knows how to campaign but has no clue how to govern. So all they do is campaign.
Second, Alberta’s provincial government can give orders but is incapable of negotiating. It has no idea, in other words, how to function in a federation – a system of government that by its very definition requires constant negotiation and compromise.
So, if the UCP can’t win on the first pitch, it pitches a fit.
Which is what has happened yesterday with the “Provincial Response to Bill C-59 Passing,” a “Statement from Premier Danielle Smith, Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean and Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz,” published on the government’s official website.
No wonder the idea of separation from Canada and the devolution of Alberta into an authoritarian unitary petrostate appeals so much to the leading lights – if such a metaphor is appropriate to describe such an unilluminating bunch – of this sophomoric government.
Say what you will about Jason Kenney, the founder of their benighted party, he at least had a sound grasp of how Parliamentary government worked, a degree of respect for the expertise of the civil service, and an understanding the basic principles of negotiating a compromise, even if like most of us he didn’t enjoy having to do it.
Not this bunch. They are capable of barking out orders and, when that doesn’t work for one reason or another, going full totalitarian.
But lacking the power to make that stick with Parliament, there’s nothing left in their governance toolkit but a screeching meltdown like a toddler embarrassing his mother in a grocery aisle.
In addition to being undignified, this is unlikely to be effective.
Yesterday, the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, passed third reading in the Senate and now awaits Royal Assent. Lacking a way to direct Parliament like it can Alberta’s municipalities, the skills to negotiate with Ottawa, or the know-how to do anything but campaign against the Trudeau Government, we got a full-on tantrum instead.
The document is both childish and untruthful, although one has the feeling its signatories were so furious at not getting their way they may have ceased to comprehend the difference between facts and their fantasies.
It begins: “The federal Liberal and NDP coalition has passed draconian legislation that will irreparably harm Canadian’s ability to hear the truth about the energy industry and Alberta’s successes in reducing global emissions.”
The only problems with this statement are that the Liberals and the NDP are not in a coalition, Bill C-59 is not draconian (on the contrary, its amendment to the Competition Act is too weak to be effective), and it will enhance the ability of Canadians to hear the truth about the energy industry. As for Alberta’s successes in reducing global emissions, a strong case can be made that they are largely fictional or aspirational.
And that’s just the opening sentence. The statement goes on to accuse Ottawa of not being a willing partner to work with Alberta when the record suggests the opposite is true. It accuses Ottawa of demonizing the fossil fuel sector, also transparently false.
“Bill C-59, when it receives royal assent, will prevent private entities from sharing truthful and evidence-based information that happens to oppose the extreme and untruthful oil and gas narrative of the federal NDP and Liberals,” it continues.
The problem with this, of course, is that, to the contrary, it will require them to provide evidence. As for the UCP narrative about the parties that support the bill, they are neither extreme nor untruthful, no matter how many times that baseless claim is repeated.
I’m sure readers are starting to see a pattern here – an extreme and untruthful narrative, if you will.
Indeed, this statement is so unhinged it borders at times on comedy. The bill “would appear to be part of an agenda to create chaos and uncertainty,” says a government whose policy is to emulate the tech bros and move fast and break things. I give you, health care in Alberta.
The statement calls requiring fanciful claims to be backed up with evidence “absurd authoritarian censorship.” And all the amendment requires is evidence, not proof.
It complains about the Pathways Alliance’s perception it had to remove all the copy from its website. (As Environmental Defence said in a statement emailed to media yesterday, what this actually suggests is “they know they don’t have evidence to support the story they’re selling on carbon capture, and that its member companies’ business plans don’t align with a net-zero future.”)
The statement ends with a flourish, vowing to relentlessly defend the free speech rights of Albertans – unless, of course, they’ve set up a tent on a university campus, in which case the Edmonton and Calgary police services are presumably waiting around the corner to restore order, with rubber bullets, pepper spray and truncheons if necessary.
As for the small section of Bill C-59 that is arousing this brouhaha, as already noted several times in this space, it is both weak and largely performative.
It will be difficult to get a conviction using that section, and all corporations will need to do to avoid serious penalties is to comply with an order from the Competition Bureau to remove the offending claims.
And if the federal Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre win the next federal election, which seems highly likely assuming a wide selection of polls are to be believed, it will be swept away among the new government’s first orders of business.
So this is undoubtedly much ado about nothing. Still, since there is no light at all between the UCP and the Conservative Party of Canada, it reminds people elsewhere in Canada of just who they’re contemplating voting for.
Caveat emptor, folks.
Rachel Notley chooses to go out on a negative note
Raising a contentious issue at the 11th hour seems like an odd way for departing NDP Leader Rachel Notley to welcome the party’s new leader, whose identity will be confirmed on Saturday.
It’s a little late to be running the colours of the True Democratic Party up the flagpole, after all, now that everyone expects the new leader to be former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, probably on the first ballot.
The NDP brain trust decided after due consideration to let Mr. Nenshi run – which they could easily have refused to do on the perfectly reasonable grounds he had never been a member until he decided he wanted to lead their party. There were strong voices in the NDP that advocated that, and they were ignored.
It was also known from the get-go Mr. Nenshi had his doubts about the formal relationship between the federal NDP and its provincial parties, and general agreement among the Alberta NDP’s core policy makers that was worth preserving would have been another reason to say no to his candidacy.
Yes, there would have been some bad press. But it would soon have been forgotten.
But they chose to let Mr. Nenshi run, invited new members into the party, and now that the coronation of the popular three-term progressive mayor appears to be hours away, the die is all but cast.
Going at this late hour to Don Braid, the Calgary Herald’s ancient political columnist and no friend of the NDP, to call the idea short-sighted is just silly.
If Ms. Notley plans to stick around as an MLA, this will just cement her role as a lame duck and reduce her chances of persuading the new leader to listen to her counsel. Alas, for all her successes and popularity with those who have stuck with the party, she can’t run it from the backbenches.
Mr. Nenshi has promised to let party members decide. If the bulk of the new members are really just lapsed members, as Ms. Notley told Mr. Braid, perhaps they’ll get their chance to say no.
In this blog, there is quite an obvious contrast. The abysmal leadership of Danielle Smith and the UCP, and Rachel Notley and the NDP, who were the closest resemblance to Peter Lougheed’s government that Alberta ever had. Peter Lougheed’s own cabinet ministers have even said this. There are people who also have known Peter Lougheed’s MLAs, who have acknowledged this.
Danielle Smith really doesn’t have a clue about how the Alberta Legislature is supposed to operate. In an inadvertent way, on an episode of Your Province Your Premier, last year, Danielle Smith said she broke the law, with the Artur Pawlowski affair. She said that she would have to talk to one of her cabinet ministers on how to properly deal with that type of thing in the future. After that, she had an arrogant and pompous demeanor, and said that Albertans elected her and the UCP.
Danielle Smith seems oblivious to how the Legislature is supposed to function. A number of bills she tries to draft, are illegal, or so flawed that they have to be redone. We are not any better off.
Under Rachel Notley, we were on track to getting more hospitals and schools built, public healthcare and public education were beind dealt with, the well being of the needy was being addressed, utility and insurance costs were going down, seniors were being helped, the environment was being cared for, and we would have seen a return to the oil royalty rates and corporate tax rates, which Peter Lougheed was getting. Corrupt influences also would have been kept out of provincial politics in Alberta. That would have been a good thing, but alas, we don’t have that with the UCP.
One unfortunate political reality is that if a lie gets repeated vigorously, frequently and confidently enough, and is not challenged sufficiently, it becomes accepted as the truth.
Mr. Poilievre surely understands this as he had success in convincing Canadians carbon taxes are contributing to the increased cost of living. Of course they are offset by rebates to Canadians, a fact he generally avoids mentioning or acknowledging, so they are really revenue neutral. Unfortunately the Federal Liberals seem to be unable to effectively defend their their policy, perhaps because their current leadership has become tired or given up.
No doubt student Smith has observed and learned much from the Federal Conservatives long uphill battle to succesfully turn the public against an initiative they actually supported in several elections and she has learned. She is even more focused on communications and public relations than her Federal colleague.
So don’t be surprised if the barrage about Bill C 59 continues and eventually becomes widely accepted as the truth in Alberta.
Notley has her legacy to defend at this point. Her successor’s success may help enhance it, but is not essential. Likewise her successor will have their own ideas and may or may not want her advice at times. So her successor’s success mostly rests upon their own future actions, not hers. This is how politics goes and Notley surely understands all this. So she will have more freedom to say and do what she really wants, unconstrained from the burden of much of the responsibility for the party’s future success. It probably feels quite liberating for her now.
Why doesn’t C 59’s scope include unsubstantiated environmental alarmism?
Repeating lies until they become truth is nothing new for political strategists.
well you go find us some examples, and maybe we can discuss your bad-faith question
I’m not sure why the revelation that the UCP does not know how to govern or negotiate, for me this was clearly obvious right from the get go. It may be becoming more obvious now that Trudeau is throwing darts at Alberta. It is clear the UCP has no intention of doing anything good for regular Albertans, rather to continue to try and steal our money to give to big oil & gas.
The Yosemite Sam photo made me laugh. But I guess the Alberta Government is somewhat of a cartoon .
Chuck: “Great horny toads! I’m the meanest, roughest, toughest hombre that’s ever crossed the Athabasca, and I ain’t no namby-pamby!” DJC
“Say what you will about Jason Kenney, … he at least had a sound grasp of how Parliamentary government worked, a degree of respect for the expertise of the civil service, and an understanding the basic principles of negotiating a compromise, even if like most of us he didn’t enjoy having to do it.”
An astute observation that was known from the get go, indeed, it was one of, if not the main, features of a Kenny leadership campaign.
So was it a few insiders who brought us his government?
And now, the great unwashed ignorant, belligerent malignant mass have booted his parliamentary ass to the curb. They have their brainless, clueless and poisonous leader to shout and wail and whine for them.
This is not governance.
It is vile and cowardly treachery. And the dopes don’t even know it.
Don Braid? Sadly, it seems that Ms Notley has yet to assimilate the fact she is no longer leader. That she should quietly resign her seat and retire to some nice position as a senior statesperson. She has served Alberta well.
In her blog, Susan on the soapbox, Susan Wright makes a compelling case for Bill C-59 by relaying her own experience as a lawyer guiding publicly traded corporations to meet the strict standards of accuracy required of them by government regulating bodies when they release their earnings reports to shareholders. The oversight companies come under is, according to Ms. Wright, very strenuous, but the result is companies are unable to mislead their shareholders with some creative accounting.
After establishing the kind of truth requirements corporations are already used to meeting, the blogger then makes the compelling point that the general public deserves the same level of truth that shareholders get.
https://susanonthesoapbox.com/2024/06/09/the-ucp-goes-over-the-top-bill-c-59/
With regards to a future CPC government, I am not as certain as David is that Pierre Poilievre would repeal the greenwashing amendment. By the time the election is over and the House resumes sitting, enough time will have passed that the UCP/Pathways overreaction will have blown over, and I am hoping that the government will see no political advantage in reopening the issue, even though the current amendments are contrary to their ideology. Issues like smoking in restaurants, seatbelt legislation and gay marriage are all things that were (are?) contrary to conservative ideology, but contemporary conservatives wouldn’t consider opening now.
Finally, I really hope Danielle Smith will reconsider her cowboy boots and dress combination. They really don’t work together.
Claiming that that gas is cleaner than coal, for example, is absolutely true and provable through simple chemistry. Yet various eNGO’s making claims about the “planet burning” or that the “oilsands are a carbon bomb” will still be allowed under C-59. This bill is authoritarian and deserves to die along with the rest of Trudeau’s legacy.
Doug: I would surmise from this that you haven’t actually read the bill. I would suggest you do so. No need to strain your eyes and read the whole thing, only the relevant sections. DJC
What an embarrassment, this Confederacy of Dunces! We have Rebecca Schulz, Minister for CAPP, Brian Jean, Minister for Northback Holdings and the always childlike Marlaina Kolodnicki.
As for Notley, that was an interesting choice to go after Nenshi as opposed to going after Schulz, Jean or Kolodnicki on her way out the door.
Hello DJC and fellow commenters,
Since we are on the subject of “an agenda to create chaos and uncertainty,”and since the UCP claim to dislike this agenda, why don’t the UCP rescind their legislation to create exactly that in health care that we all depend on. It appears that members of the UCP dislike “chaos and uncertainty” most when it exists in their imagination and when their imagination claims it is created by the federal government on the subject of oil and gas. Its appearance in health care, on the other hand, where it will severely and negatively impact Albertans, is an outcome that the UCP appears to be seeking.
Very good point, Christina. In addition to the UCP’s health care policy, another example of intentionally creating chaos of and uncertainty is the so-called Sovereignty Act. The fact is that UCP is accusing the federal government, baselessly in this case, of doing what it does as a matter of routine. DJC
Speaking of pitching a fit, how will things go now that Mayor Jyoti Gondek made clear today that she will be pulling in favors from both the provincial and federal governments to assist in Calgary’s water crisis? Didn’t Dani essentially hang Calgary out to dry? Does she really think she can get away with providing zero funding to Calgary, simply because, as she stated last year, she doesn’t need us to win elections? If she ignores the already chronically provincially-underfunded infrastructure and blames everything on the classic UCP scapegoat, Trudeau, she will have sealed her fate. “When pigs fly” is one way to turn 1.6M people against her.
The next question is, will Dani use Bill 18 to stop the federal government from providing funds to Calgary directly? Will she allow funding, but only if it gets skimmed or diverted entirely to oil and gas companies? Remember that Calgary consulted oil and gas companies about its water feeder main. Why, Dani? What if O&G decided that 1.6M people don’t need water?
It’s sad that spending tax money to fix the water pipes that serve 1.6M citizens is considered a “favor” to those citizens, but this is 2024 under the UCP. Bow down and worship Dani the Maleficent. Beg. Beg harder. Who needs water, except for the 10 days of Stampede, aka politicians hosting fundraising pancake breakfasts? Pigs be flying.
Pathway Alliance ,smoky the bear ,and TransAlta fire bug logo (great chapter) go nighty night
DJC, the one thing you didn’t mention (that I read elsewhere) is that the UCP is now threatening a constitutional challenge and/or Sovereignty Act usage to make sure the O & G industry lies can continue unabated. Talk about a hissy fit….same old, same old.
As for Notley, her exiting words are indeed disappointing. As is her choice of Don Braid as her final interviewer. I suspect her give-a-shit is gone. After all, it’s rumoured that Notley is retiring to BC so she gets to pull her golden parachute while the rest of us are stuck in this dystopian nightmare. Thanks for the memories, Rachel.
Why should Ms. Notley stick around to endure the kind of Alberta that the electorate have supported in overwhelming majority in every election since at least the late 1980s? She has no remaining duty to any of you.
Sadly or not, the facts remain as they are:
The Premier remains “the de facto vice-president of communications for oil and fossil gas industries.” That observation is both unambiguous and self evident. One does not even need to be a “communist” to understand that superficial reality.
And that same obsequious PR behavior coupled with the business of revolving door politics remains the path to personal enrichment in the petro-state (and elsewhere). That too is self evident, even for most children.
DJC is a very wascally wabbit, and Marlaina’s sorority must be “I Felta Thi”.
(and I fully expect to be censored for “mischief”…)
But in times like these, a little humour does not go amiss.
Patricia: We do try to be as liberal as possible in our comments policy here at AlbertaPolitics.ca. DJC
I wish Trudeau and the feds would destroy, eliminate, and what ever else they are so often accused of doing to oil and gas in this country, especially in Alberta. I could really use billion$$$ right about now.
Apologies, I left out the part, to me. Shut me down and shower me with riches.
Mr Climenhaga, perhaps you’re right. Perhaps a large dollop of anti-free speech legislation is exactly what we need in our lives. I know I could do without tedious screeds like yours.
