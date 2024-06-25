Between Naheed Nenshi’s stunning victory over his challengers to lead the Alberta NDP and the Oilers’ heartrending loss last night that had even the skies over Edmonton weeping this morning, an interesting little yarn about how all politics is local has barely managed to get on Alberta’s political radar.
Permit me to bring y’all up to speed.
Alert readers of this blog will recall Jeremy Nixon, former United Conservative Party MLA for Calgary-Klein, Premier Danielle Smith’s minister of seniors, community and social services, and brother of MLA Jason Nixon, minister of finance under long-departed premier Jason Kenney. (Jason Nixon now humiliatingly holds the identical portfolio for the identical premier that his little brother once did.) The Nixon boys are big guys, especially Jason, so they’re hard to forget,
The younger Mr. Nixon was one of the less offensive members of the UCP Caucus, it must be admitted, although he nevertheless went down to defeat in the May 29, 2023, Alberta election at the hands of New Democrat Lizette Tejada.
Before long, though, he was campaigning for the Conservative Party of Canada nomination in the Calgary Signal Hill Riding. According to scuttlebutt, he had the blessing of the federal party to replace retiring MP Ron Liepert, 74, a former Alberta Progressive Conservative provincial minister of education, health, and energy, and before that press secretary to premier Peter Lougheed.
The party’s stamp of approval should have made Mr. Nixon a shoo-in for the nomination.
Naturally, whoever wins a federal Conservative nomination on the west side of Calgary is a deadbolt cinch for a comfortable sinecure in the House of Commons pretty much as long as they continue to draw breath and their riding isn’t redistributed into oblivion.
They don’t even have to come back to Calgary very often to keep getting re-elected, as Mr. Kenney proved when he was a Calgary MP before making the mistake of immersing himself in Alberta politics as a springboard to the Prime Minister’s Office, a scheme that did not work out quite as anticipated.
Since Mr. Nixon is only in his early forties, the nomination would have been a very sweet deal.
There were a few other candidates for the job, most of whose names escape me at the moment. There would have been even more had not former Alberta cabinet rebel Leela Aheer and social media nuisance Wyatt Claypool been denied chances to run.
However, the only other candidate that really matters in this story is a Calgary lawyer and former Foreign Service Officer named David McKenzie.
Unlike Mr. Nixon, Mr. McKenzie lived in the riding and had a history of volunteering to support Mr. Liepert.
Mr. Nixon seems to have chosen to coast to his expected victory on the coattails of his former colleagues in Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP cabinet. He gathered endorsements from the likes of Dan Williams, MLA for Peace River and the minister of mental health and addiction, and Joseph Schow, MLA for Cardston-Siksika and the minister of tourism and sport.
Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie quietly beavered away, getting his endorsements from residents of the riding who had worked with him to support the party.
In the event, on Saturday, the day tout le monde political Alberta was focused on Mr. Nenshi’s victory, Mr. Nixon was reported to have won the nomination. His short victory speech appeared briefly on social media.
Rumour soon spread, though, that he had won by one vote and there would have to be a recount.
On Sunday, it was quietly revealed that after the recount, Mr. McKenzie had been declared the winner by seven votes.
Judging from the online resume posted on his law firm’s website, it would seem that Calgary Signal Hill’s Conservatives could have done much worse in their search for a candidate. Leastways, Mr. McKenzie’s resume reminded me of some of those old-timey Conservatives with whom you might not agree about much, but who could be counted on not to become a national embarrassment.
Regardless, the key lesson here, surely, is that all politics really is local!
And in Calgary Signal Hill, it would seem, Calgary Signal Hill is more local than Peace River or Cardston-Siksika, just to pick a couple of examples, no matter how illustrious those provincial ridings’ local representatives have become.
The same thing probably applies to Calgary-Klein. So, as a general rule, getting to be known as a parachute candidate may not be necessarily an asset.
Another conclusion that could be drawn might be that the recommendation of a UCP cabinet member, even one from Calgary like Tayna Fir, might not have the cachet it once did.
Be that as it may, it looks as if Mr. McKenzie will be going to Ottawa and Mr. Nixon will have to remain a little longer with his post-election consolation job as director of the UCP’s Calgary Caucus Office.
Here endeth the lesson.
Ron Liepert’s gift to the nation
That said, speaking as we were of national embarrassments, this story would not be complete without a mention of the historic role played by Mr. Liepert when he entered federal politics in 2015.
Despite his well-known deficiencies as a provincial cabinet minister, Mr. Liepert was the politician who handed Rob Anders, the worst Member of Parliament in Canadian history at least since the 19th Century, his silly hat.
When the Calgary West riding was eliminated in the 2014 federal redistribution, Mr. Anders was forced to seek the nomination in Calgary-Signal Hill, which included much of the same territory.
When Mr. Liepert won the nomination, that was the beginning of the end of Mr. Anders’ excruciatingly embarrassing political career, which featured such notorious antics as falling asleep in the House of Commons, suggesting NDP leader Thomas Mulcair caused the death of his predecessor Jack Layton, striking butchy poses with his latest firearms, and being the sole MP to vote against honorary citizenship for Nelson Mandela after calling the South African hero a “terrorist.”
For that alone, Mr. Liepert deserves the undying gratitude of Canadians of all political stripes and our best wishes for a long and happy retirement, much of which will presumably be spent in Palm Springs.
The race is way more interesting than even what was described here. You did a better job than any other media of capturing the absurdity of the bloat of Mr. Nixon’s campaign that crashed into the floor on election day.
A lot more intimidation, rule-bending/breaking, and backstabbing went on in the background, which made the failed bid of Nixon all the more funny.
I and Leela (and a third man) were removed from the race and it is telling that after we were removed the turnout fell to just 45% when Anders vs Liepert was 73%. (Leela and I still got a portion of our people out to vote down-line non-Nixon candidates)
I think insiders hoped I would go home and be sad upon being disqualified but if you get people to DQ me for no reason, you bought it and will get every penny’s worth.
Interesting that you Conservatives have an immense talent for what you just described.
‘A lot more intimidation, rule-bending/breaking, and backstabbing went on in the background…..’
Still you all seem to have one common attribute – You do not have shame.
Never mind any behavioral standards or think about the truth.
His website is mostly scrubbed now but for this:
https://positivelyconservative.ca/2024/04/17/my-thoughts-on-the-federal-budget/
The other day I glanced at it and got the impression he is the typical parochial resentful rightwinger whining about how important Alberta is to Canada and how it’s not treated right by Ottawa, yadda, yadda…
But I didn’t read it carefully and may have missed if he said something more intelligent somewhere.
The plan to fix everything is common sense. That’s it. No details, just common sense. Because who needs a plan?
There seems to be a lot of squeaker elections going around at the moment.
On the one hand, there’s the by election in Toronto-St. Paul, which is widely being seen as a referendum on PMJT’s leadership, or apparent lack thereof. The loss of this not-quite-Liberal riding is a jarring blow to Trudeau. If there wasn’t enough bad news going around, he gets a hit that’s way too close to home.
Meanwhile, Alberta, Jeremy Nixon gets the cold shoulder in a CPC nomination contest. What gives? Considering that Calgary is, at the moment, not exactly UCP friendly, maybe the CPC decided that being that close to Queen Danielle was too close for comfort and the garbage needed to be taken out. Suddenly, Skippy Pollivere is concerned about appearances? He may just be. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory is a CON mark of excellence, and they are not taking about chances.
I have absolutely no appreciation for these phony Conservatives and Reformers, who only benefit themselves and their rich friends.
This is an interesting turn of events in a riding that has had interesting turns in the past. Mr. Liepert does indeed deserve gratitude for ridding us of someone who needed to be retired. That sort of thing can sometimes be a thankless task, but Liepert seemed to comfortably settle in as CPC MP after a rough ride in Alberta provincial politics. So perhaps in this case this was the reward for him itself.
On that note, interesting how disciplined the CPC is compared to their provincial yahoo cousins, the UCP. And while the parties do share an often common outlook, while they have a similar name they do not share exactly the same name. Something to think about for other provincial parties pondering their Federal ties? So Alberta Democrats anyone? At this point the New part is not so new anymore.
Obviously, the influence of UCP heavy weights in Calgary Federal politics is not as great as might have been thought. On the whole that is probably a good thing.
I realize the PM may be still in shock with the by election result, but it would be good for him and his party to soon collect its wits. It is time for him go gracefully soon to save his party and himself from further embarrassment and damage. I do believe that is the message the Liberals of that riding were trying to give him.
