Between Naheed Nenshi’s stunning victory over his challengers to lead the Alberta NDP and the Oilers’ heartrending loss last night that had even the skies over Edmonton weeping this morning, an interesting little yarn about how all politics is local has barely managed to get on Alberta’s political radar.

David McKenzie, winner of the federal Conservative nomination in the Calgary Signal Hill Riding (Photo: Wilson Laycraft, Barristers and Solicitors).

Permit me to bring y’all up to speed.

Alert readers of this blog will recall Jeremy Nixon, former United Conservative Party MLA for Calgary-Klein, Premier Danielle Smith’s minister of seniors, community and social services, and brother of MLA Jason Nixon, minister of finance under long-departed premier Jason Kenney. (Jason Nixon now humiliatingly holds the identical portfolio for the identical premier that his little brother once did.) The Nixon boys are big guys, especially Jason, so they’re hard to forget,

The younger Mr. Nixon was one of the less offensive members of the UCP Caucus, it must be admitted, although he nevertheless went down to defeat in the May 29, 2023, Alberta election at the hands of New Democrat Lizette Tejada.

Before long, though, he was campaigning for the Conservative Party of Canada nomination in the Calgary Signal Hill Riding. According to scuttlebutt, he had the blessing of the federal party to replace retiring MP Ron Liepert, 74, a former Alberta Progressive Conservative provincial minister of education, health, and energy, and before that press secretary to premier Peter Lougheed.

The party’s stamp of approval should have made Mr. Nixon a shoo-in for the nomination.

Mr. Nixon with his big brother Jason, now the UCP’s community and social services minister, on the steps of the Alberta Legislature Building in 2019 (Photo: Facebook/Jason Nixon).

Naturally, whoever wins a federal Conservative nomination on the west side of Calgary is a deadbolt cinch for a comfortable sinecure in the House of Commons pretty much as long as they continue to draw breath and their riding isn’t redistributed into oblivion.

They don’t even have to come back to Calgary very often to keep getting re-elected, as Mr. Kenney proved when he was a Calgary MP before making the mistake of immersing himself in Alberta politics as a springboard to the Prime Minister’s Office, a scheme that did not work out quite as anticipated.

Since Mr. Nixon is only in his early forties, the nomination would have been a very sweet deal.

There were a few other candidates for the job, most of whose names escape me at the moment. There would have been even more had not former Alberta cabinet rebel Leela Aheer and social media nuisance Wyatt Claypool been denied chances to run.

However, the only other candidate that really matters in this story is a Calgary lawyer and former Foreign Service Officer named David McKenzie.

NDP Calgary-Klein MLA Lizette Tejada, who defeated Jeremy Nixon in the 2023 Alberta election (Photo: Instagram/Alberta NDP).

Unlike Mr. Nixon, Mr. McKenzie lived in the riding and had a history of volunteering to support Mr. Liepert.

Mr. Nixon seems to have chosen to coast to his expected victory on the coattails of his former colleagues in Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP cabinet. He gathered endorsements from the likes of Dan Williams, MLA for Peace River and the minister of mental health and addiction, and Joseph Schow, MLA for Cardston-Siksika and the minister of tourism and sport.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie quietly beavered away, getting his endorsements from residents of the riding who had worked with him to support the party.

In the event, on Saturday, the day tout le monde political Alberta was focused on Mr. Nenshi’s victory, Mr. Nixon was reported to have won the nomination. His short victory speech appeared briefly on social media.

Rumour soon spread, though, that he had won by one vote and there would have to be a recount.

On Sunday, it was quietly revealed that after the recount, Mr. McKenzie had been declared the winner by seven votes.

Calgary Signal Hill MP Ron Liepert when he was an Alberta cabinet minister in 2012 (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Judging from the online resume posted on his law firm’s website, it would seem that Calgary Signal Hill’s Conservatives could have done much worse in their search for a candidate. Leastways, Mr. McKenzie’s resume reminded me of some of those old-timey Conservatives with whom you might not agree about much, but who could be counted on not to become a national embarrassment.

Regardless, the key lesson here, surely, is that all politics really is local!

And in Calgary Signal Hill, it would seem, Calgary Signal Hill is more local than Peace River or Cardston-Siksika, just to pick a couple of examples, no matter how illustrious those provincial ridings’ local representatives have become.

The same thing probably applies to Calgary-Klein. So, as a general rule, getting to be known as a parachute candidate may not be necessarily an asset.

Another conclusion that could be drawn might be that the recommendation of a UCP cabinet member, even one from Calgary like Tayna Fir, might not have the cachet it once did.

Be that as it may, it looks as if Mr. McKenzie will be going to Ottawa and Mr. Nixon will have to remain a little longer with his post-election consolation job as director of the UCP’s Calgary Caucus Office.

Here endeth the lesson.

Ron Liepert’s gift to the nation

That said, speaking as we were of national embarrassments, this story would not be complete without a mention of the historic role played by Mr. Liepert when he entered federal politics in 2015.

Rob Anders, the worst MP in modern Canadian history, whose absence from Parliament was Mr. Liepert’s gift to the nation (Photo: Twitter).

Despite his well-known deficiencies as a provincial cabinet minister, Mr. Liepert was the politician who handed Rob Anders, the worst Member of Parliament in Canadian history at least since the 19th Century, his silly hat.

When the Calgary West riding was eliminated in the 2014 federal redistribution, Mr. Anders was forced to seek the nomination in Calgary-Signal Hill, which included much of the same territory.

When Mr. Liepert won the nomination, that was the beginning of the end of Mr. Anders’ excruciatingly embarrassing political career, which featured such notorious antics as falling asleep in the House of Commons, suggesting NDP leader Thomas Mulcair caused the death of his predecessor Jack Layton, striking butchy poses with his latest firearms, and being the sole MP to vote against honorary citizenship for Nelson Mandela after calling the South African hero a “terrorist.”

For that alone, Mr. Liepert deserves the undying gratitude of Canadians of all political stripes and our best wishes for a long and happy retirement, much of which will presumably be spent in Palm Springs.